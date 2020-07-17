Friday, July 17, 2020
Home Crime Gujarat: Madarsa cleric from Kutch booked for raping a minor girl multiple times
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Gujarat: Madarsa cleric from Kutch booked for raping a minor girl multiple times

The victim who had recently married in December 2019 was encouraged by her husband to file a rape complaint against Samsuddin at the Nara police station.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Gujarat madarsa teacher booked on charges of raping a minor
Representational image, courtesy: Criminal Law blog
5

On Tuesday, a case was reportedly filed against a 40-year-old Madrassa teacher, Samsuddin Haji Suleman Jat, for raping a 19-year-old girl on four different occasions when she was a minor. The incident took place in Dhoro village of Nakhatrana taluka in Kutch district of Gujarat.

As per a report in Times Now, the accused had first raped the victim in 2015. Samsuddin had asked her to wash his clothes. Following that, he raped the victim in the bathroom and threatened to defame and even murder her if she complained about the incident to anyone else. “The Maulana immediately came from behind and raped me. He also threatened me not to disclose anything about the incident or else he would tarnish my character,” the victim was quoted as saying.

The victim who had recently married in December 2019 was encouraged by her husband to file a rape complaint against Samsuddin at the Nara police station. As per the report, the victim was sent to the madarsa to learn Urdu and Arabic when she was 15. While she failed to remember the dates, she was able to recollect the years during which the heinous crime was committed.

Accused booked under POCSO act

According to the victim, the Maulana raped her three more times, following the first instance of assault in 2015. Reportedly, the latest instance of assault took place in 2019. The cops have booked Samsuddin under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and IPC Sections for rape, and criminal intimidation. The police have sent a team to the Dhoro village to nab the perpetrator.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Searched termsMadarsa rape, rape complaint, gujarat cases

Trending now

News Reports

As Uddhav Thackeray govt buys expensive cars for ministers, doctors and nurses leave Mumbai to return to Kerala as BMC keeps salary pending

OpIndia Staff -
The BMC has been consistently deferring the payment of doctors as promised by the Maharashtra government while requesting the Kerala government for the medical resources
Read more
News Reports

‘We see it in Himalayas where China recently took aggressive stand’: USA State Dept issues statement against Chinese aggression and expansionism

OpIndia Staff -
Pointing out the recent 'aggressive stance of China' on Indian frontiers and the South China Sea, SCA noted that Beijing's misadventure is not a local phenomenon but an essential feature of 'a nationalist and Marxist-Leninist mindset'.
Read more

Curious Case of Mohan Nursing Home: Who killed Shahid and why was his body dumped anonymously by Muslims in front of a hospital

News Reports Nupur J Sharma -
Chargesheet in Delhi riots case says that bullet that had hit Shahid could not have come from Hindu rioters as they too far away

Netizens outrage after Scotch-Brite says it will remove ‘regressive’ bindi in new logo

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Karthik Srinivasan, who claims to be communications strategy consultant, recently took to LinkedIn to call out Scotch-Brite for their logo which stereotypes gender roles.

India to begin International flights to select countries via Air Bubbles till travel restrictions due to Coronavirus remain: Civil Aviation Minister

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Unless international civil aviation returns to pre-covid state, air bubbles are the only answer, said civil aviation minister

Sushant Singh Rajput’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty requests home minister Amit Shah to hand over Sushant’s suicide case to CBI

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
After receiving death and rape threats, Rhea Chakraborty seeks CBI probe into her boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput's death case

Recently Popular

Fact-Check

The curious case of ‘Drone Boy’ who has made 600 drones using broken mixer grinders and televisions. A fact-check

Raju Das -
While 'drone boy' Prathap NM has claimed to have made 600 drones using e-waste, not a single photo or video of them exist
Read more
News Reports

Here is why #BabyPenguin is trending on Twitter, and why Aaditya Thackeray is called so by some

OpIndia Staff -
Yuva Sena registered complaint against twitter user for calling Aaditya Thackeray "Baby Penguin" and Uddhav Thackeray "Aurangzeb"
Read more
News Reports

“Was attacked because I’m a Dalit”: Says social media user Madhur Singh who finds inaction of NCW against comedian Kenny Sebastian worrisome

OpIndia Staff -
Social media user Madhur Singh, popularly known as ThePlacardGuy has expressed concern that the lack of action of National Commission for Women against comedian Kenny Sebastian for obscene comments against his mother.
Read more
Politics

Did you know Farooq Abdullah’s daughter Sara Abdullah had a rough time convincing her family for marrying ‘Hindu’ boy Sachin Pilot: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
Sara Abdullah had to suffer a lot of hardship to marry Sachin Pilot because her family did not want her to marry a 'Hindu' man.
Read more
News Reports

‘Drone boy’ Prathap NM makes a statement after OpIndia fact-check: Here is why his explanation makes little sense

OpIndia Staff -
'Drone boy' Prathap NM says he won't show his drones due to intellectual property issues, but will show certificates from unregistered events
Read more
News Reports

Netizens outrage after Scotch-Brite says it will remove ‘regressive’ bindi in new logo

OpIndia Staff -
Karthik Srinivasan, who claims to be communications strategy consultant, recently took to LinkedIn to call out Scotch-Brite for their logo which stereotypes gender roles.
Read more

Latest News

Crime

Gujarat: Madarsa cleric from Kutch booked for raping a minor girl multiple times

OpIndia Staff -
As per the victim's complaint, she was sent by her family to the said madarsa to learn Urdu and Arabic when she was 15.
Read more
News Reports

As Uddhav Thackeray govt buys expensive cars for ministers, doctors and nurses leave Mumbai to return to Kerala as BMC keeps salary pending

OpIndia Staff -
The BMC has been consistently deferring the payment of doctors as promised by the Maharashtra government while requesting the Kerala government for the medical resources
Read more
News Reports

Arunachal Pradesh: Christian group apologises after pastor burns idol of Goddess Ain Donyi, legal rights group writes to HM about rampant conversion campaigns

OpIndia Staff -
The incident shocked Tajum Tasung from Vanvaashi kalyan Ashram. He said, "The action of Christians in Seppa region is shameful. I condemn the incident. I have never seen anything like this.
Read more
News Reports

Tamil Nadu: Saffron paint poured on the statue of Periyar in Coimbatore, tension ensues in Sundarapuram area

OpIndia Staff -
The Tamil Nadu police said that some unidentified people poured saffron paint on the statue of Periyar, tension is now brewing in the area
Read more
News Reports

Indian Express report insinuates Delhi Police giving special treatment to Hindu accused in riot cases, Police calls it ‘highly misleading’

OpIndia Staff -
The Delhi Police in its rejoinder to Indian Express said that the tone and tenor of the report were misleading and gave the impression that the Delhi Police was acting in a biased manner.
Read more
News Reports

Congress brings in ‘audio recording’ drama to claim BJP is trying to buy MLAs: Did it inadvertently admit that Gehlot does not have the...

OpIndia Staff -
The Congress and CM Ashok Gehlot have been firmly asserting that they have a majority and the Rajasthan government is stable. The sudden audio drama and claims of a Congress MLA saying that they do not have the numbers adds new twist to the political development in the state.
Read more
News Reports

‘We see it in Himalayas where China recently took aggressive stand’: USA State Dept issues statement against Chinese aggression and expansionism

OpIndia Staff -
Pointing out the recent 'aggressive stance of China' on Indian frontiers and the South China Sea, SCA noted that Beijing's misadventure is not a local phenomenon but an essential feature of 'a nationalist and Marxist-Leninist mindset'.
Read more
News Reports

Bhima Koregaon case accused Varavara Rao tests positive for coronavirus, shifted to JJ hospital

OpIndia Staff -
Activist Varavara Rao tests positive for Coronavirus, shifted to JJ hospital from Taloja central jail
Read more
News Reports

Police lodges FIR after AMU student receives threats from another student, told she will be forced to wear “brass hijab”

OpIndia Staff -
Police file FIR after AMU students threaten female student for saying girls in the University are forced to cover themselves up in hostels
Read more
News Reports

Curious Case of Mohan Nursing Home: Who killed Shahid and why was his body dumped anonymously by Muslims in front of a hospital

Nupur J Sharma -
Chargesheet in Delhi riots case says that bullet that had hit Shahid could not have come from Hindu rioters as they too far away
Read more

Connect with us

236,113FansLike
408,662FollowersFollow
275,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com