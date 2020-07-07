The controversy over the construction of a temple in Pakistan’s Islamabad has been raging on. After a video surfaced on social media where a young kid, about 5 to 6 years-old, was seen spewing hate and giving death threats to Hindus, Pakistani activist Rahat Austin took to Twitter to share more videos on how the Islamists are inciting hate and violence against non-Muslims in the Islamic State of Pakistan.

In the first video, the radical Islamists are heard inciting violence against Hindus. They say that they are Muslims, they do not fear war. ‘If we need to wage a war, we would do it wilfully, but we would not allow the Hindus to do this,’ says a man amongst the group of extremists recording the video from the proposed temple site in Islamabad.

‘We are here to protect and save Islam, at no cost would we allow the “kafirs” to make a mandir here.’ An elderly man amongst them says that ‘if you see the work has resumed please take our numbers and inform us… we will make sure the work is stopped.’

Man in Blue Shirt says that he lives in Canada & traveled to Pakistan to demolish this Hindu Temple. He is inciting hate & violence against non-muslims. He say his organization watching this matter. Will anyone share with Canadian government so they may take an appropriate action pic.twitter.com/guy6gxaeKa — Rahat Austin (@johnaustin47) July 7, 2020

Meanwhile, a man in a blue shirt says that he lives in Canada and had traveled to Pakistan to demolish this Hindu Temple. He also claims that he will not allow the construction at any cost.

In the second video uploaded by Austin, the hardline-radical Islamists say that it’s not like the temple is being constructed for free or like Narendra Modi has sent the funds to construct the temple. The funds belong to the Pakistani government. The boys have done the right thing by demolishing the boundary wall of the temple says, the Islamists who claimed of coming from Canada.

This group of three-four radicals who openly incite hate and call for violence against the Hindus in Islamabad are seen inspecting the temple site and challenging anyone to come forward and restart the construction work. They brazenly claim that every time a fresh effort is made to construct the temple, they would destroy it.

Pakistani kid vows to kill all Hindus one by one

Earlier in the day, Twitter handle ‘Ex-Muslims of North America’, had shared a video in which a Pakistani man was seen taking pride in the venom spewed by his really young sons. The young kid vows to kill all Hindus one by one if the temple is constructed and his father shockingly takes pride in the bigotry displayed by his child.

Islamabad temple controversy

Islamists in Pakistan had recently opposed the construction of Shri Krishna temple in Islamabad, the country’s capital. A fatwa was also issued against its construction. Other than the fatwa, a petition was also filed in the Islamabad High Court against the construction of the temple. Later, the boundary wall which was constructed was demolished by an Islamist who has taken a vow that he will never let a Hindu temple be constructed there. Eventually, the Hindu Panchayat decided against constructing of the temple.