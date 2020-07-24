Sharing an image of a naturally occurring cloud, a social media user took to Twitter to request Karan Acharya, the Mangaluru based sketch artist whose ‘Rudra Hanuman’ poster had rattled the leftist ecosystem and people belonging to a particular political spectrum a couple of years ago, to put some life into the image. The talented graphic designer used the image to give it the form of the widely revered Hindu god, Lord Ganesh.

This exemplary artwork won him a lot of accolades on social media. Many praised Karan Acharya for his out of the box imagination and called the artist “blessed”. People were overwhelmed to see how the Mangaluru based graphic designer breathed life into an ordinary picture of a cloud to give it the shape of Lord Ganesha.

Lord Ganesha is one of the most popular Hindu deity, revered as the remover of obstacles. Hindus offer prayers to Ganesha before conducting any Puja or beginning a new project as he is believed to be the Vighna Harta (remover of obstacles), and Hindus widely believe that revering Lord Ganesha before any important task would remove hurdles on the path of success.

As the construction of the historic Ram Temple in Ayodhya is to begin soon, one social media user also asked the artist to make a sketch of Lord Ram as magnificent as the famous Angry Hanuman.

When Karan Acharya became the focal point for his “Rudra Hanuman”

Karan Acharya is the same artist who’s “Rudra Hanuman” poster had given a lot of heartburns to the usual coterie of leftists. The liberal ecosystem backed by people of a particular political spectrum had descended upon the artist, criticising his artwork and equating it with Hindu militancy.

The controversial leftist propaganda website, The Wire, in its vitriolic article titled ‘Militant Hinduism and the Reincarnation of Hanuman’ had said that Hindutva had transformed the ‘benign’ Lord Hanuman into an aggressive ‘destroyer. It contained phrases like “his thunderous expression spells danger, and makes it clear he is no longer a server but a destroyer”. It also proceeded to paint a reincarnation of Hanuman, who it claimed radiated mean energy, in a face filled with frown lines. The Wire furthered that such visuals were an indicator of how in the last few years militant Hinduism has grown roots in India.

The concerted attack on Lord Hanuman had in fact, also prompted some to give 1 stars to Uber drivers for having pictures of the God in their cars.

However, these criticisms were soon overshadowed by the immense love and acclamation the artwork received on social media. Besides receiving the Prime Minister’s support, who had accused Congress of not tolerating “magnificent art”, Acharya’s “Rudra Hanuman” had received a lot of adulation on Twitter. People had then tweeted various pictures of the God with the hashtag #BajrangiTwitter. Since then, an online t-shirt portal, TShirtBhaiya.com has launched t-shirts featuring the image created by Karan Acharya after taking due permission from the artist to use his image commercially.