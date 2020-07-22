Wednesday, July 22, 2020
Home Media Are Communist trolls from Kerala scared of the BBC?
Editor's picksFeaturedMediaOpinions
Updated:

Are Communist trolls from Kerala scared of the BBC?

Here is a word of advice from a BJP supporter to Communist trolls. You can hate me as much as you want. But I am proud of Kerala. I am proud of India. You should be too. And learn to be bold enough to say this to the BBC’s face.

Abhishek Banerjee

Also Read

Abhishek Banerjeehttps://dynastycrooks.wordpress.com/
Abhishek Banerjee is a math lover who may or not be an Assistant Professor at IISc Bangalore. He is the author of Operation Johar - A Love Story, a novel on the pain of left wing terror in Jharkhand, available on Amazon here.  
Kerala's affair with BBC over coronavirus coverage seems to have come to an end
3

If you have spent any time on social media, you know there are certain red lines (pun intended) that you should never cross. One, you don’t question the Asaram Bapu trolls. The second; and I can’t stress this enough, you don’t question CPM’s “Kerala Model.”

Because once you step on the toes of this sacred article of faith, nobody can help you. Not even Asaram Bapu with his hotline to heaven. You must prepare for a lifetime worth of abuses and lectures within a short span of 24 hours. On everything from the glory of beef eating to foreign remittances to highest HDI (what exactly is that?).

By now, who hasn’t heard of the Kerala model of “hammering the curve flat”? The fanfare is captured by this fawning editorial from The Hindu, titled “The mark of zero.”

Kerala model on coronavirus

The story of this great victory was heard around the world, fueled by the patrons of the left liberal system: Washington Post, Al Jazeera and of course the BBC. In fact, Kerala’s Health Minister was so excited to speak to the BBC that she mixed up Goa with Puducherry and ended up telling foreign media that Goa does not have enough hospitals. Either way, it seems clear that Minister K K Shailaja was determined to show the BBC that she is better than the rest of us natives.

But amid all the fanfare and publicity, the data kept ticking. On July 20, Kerala reported 794 new cases from 13,495 tests, with a test positive rate of 5.88%. It may or may not be of interest that on the same day, Uttar Pradesh reported 1913 new cases from 43,401 tests, with a positive rate of 4.42%.

This was over two months after The Hindu wrote about “The mark of zero.” And over five months after the Kerala govt had successfully fought and contained the virus on Feb 14, 2020.

Kerala had contained coronavirus by 14th February 2020

And with that the elite media’s torrid love affair with the Kerala model, begun on Valentine’s day, came to an end. The BBC’s headline was the most cruel of all.

Ouch

Hear that? Talaq – Talaq – Talaq.

Let me state that I take no pleasure in this. I would never descend to the level of a Communist troll. I only want to take this opportunity to make a few observations.

Observation #1 First, like most BBC articles on India, this one on Kerala is unfair and hypocritical. Kerala has 3 crore people and so far about 14,000 confirmed cases of the virus and just 45 deaths. The BBC has some nerve going after Kerala when the UK, with its 6 crore people, has 3 lakh cases of the virus and 45,000 deaths.

That’s right. Kerala has seen 45 deaths. And the UK has seen 45,000 deaths. That we know of. In old age homes across the UK, literally thousands of people died from Coronavirus with nobody counting them in the death toll. That didn’t happen in Kerala. That did not happen anywhere in India.

Again, I take no joy in the plight of the UK. But as an Indian, I won’t take the insults to Kerala lying down.

Observation #2 Communist trolls should realize that BBC is not the friend of any Indian. Until now, their praise for the “Kerala model” was just a tool for them to take potshots at the rest of us, especially those who support the Hindu right.

So when the Communist minister went to BBC and started trashing the rest of India, the BBC was laughing at her just as much as it was laughing at the rest of us. Perhaps even more at her for being an Indian who is taking delight in making other Indians look bad.

And now that Kerala model has hit a rough patch, your imaginary friends at BBC have left immediately. And are laughing at *all* of us Indians as a whole. Again.

Dear Communist trolls, BBC is not your friend. No, they don’t think you are special. You belong with us, whether you like it or not. Incidentally, the same Soutik Biswas who wrote the article mocking Kerala wrote another fake news article years ago denigrating Gujarat’s GDP growth to make Modi look bad (and had to correct the headline and story when caught)

Soutik Biswas on Gujarat

Get it? Gujarat or Kerala, CPM or BJP : BBC is nobody’s friend. They don’t like India.

Observation #3 Like I said, you don’t mess with the Kerala model when you go online. And you sure don’t have to wait for a Karnataka based right wing Bengali from Jharkhand to defend it. The Communist trolls descend upon anyone who dares to question the “Kerala model.”

But what happened yesterday? How come the BBC was not stormed with internet storm troopers armed with HDI data?

How come? Communist trolls having an off day? On strike, perhaps against the gold scam?

This says something deep and unflattering about the mindset of the Communist troll. Deep down, there is no superiority complex. There is only an inferiority complex. Towards the West in general and the colonizers at BBC in particular. That inferiority complex showed when the Communist minister was trying to impress the BBC by explaining how she is doing better than other natives like us. Today, when the Communist trolls refused to take on the BBC, that complex showed even more.

Here is a word of advice from a BJP supporter to Communist trolls. You can hate me as much as you want. But I am proud of Kerala. I am proud of India. You should be too. And learn to be bold enough to say this to the BBC’s face.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Abhishek Banerjeehttps://dynastycrooks.wordpress.com/
Abhishek Banerjee is a math lover who may or not be an Assistant Professor at IISc Bangalore. He is the author of Operation Johar - A Love Story, a novel on the pain of left wing terror in Jharkhand, available on Amazon here.  
Searched termskerala model, kerala coronavirus, kerala coronavirus fail

Trending now

Media

Are Communist trolls from Kerala scared of the BBC?

Abhishek Banerjee -
Elite media's torrid love affair with 'Kerala model' for coronavirus containment has come to an end.
Read more
Opinions

Remember when after denying Lord Ram’s existence they said that only Congress PM will build Ram Mandir and BJP will never as they’ll ‘run...

Nirwa Mehta -
After years of waiting, the moment is here. When the process of building the grand Ram Mandir will begin in Ayodhya.
Read more

Did you know family of Santosh Koli, whom Kejriwal paid tribute for ‘fighting ration mafia’ wants CBI to probe his role in her murder

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, while announcing doorstep delivery of ration for Delhi, paid tribute to AAP worker, late Santosh Koli, who died after she was fatally injured in a road accident on 7th August 2013.

20-year-old Dilbar Singh Negi’s family hoped against hope that their son would return home this Rakshabandhan, but he never would

Specials आशीष नौटियाल -
20-year-old Dilbar Negi's old parents, who hailed from in a small town, Pauri Garhwal in Uttarakhand, are still waiting for their son to return home.

Chetan Bhagat accuses Vidhu Vinod Chopra of bullying him to an extent where he contemplated suicide

Editor's picks OpIndia Staff -
Chetan Bhagat, writer, and Anupama Chopra, film critic got into an ugly spat on Tuesday on Twitter where Bhagat alleged that Chopra's husband, filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra bullied him so much that he contemplated suicide.

Sharjeel Imam tests coronavirus positive, may delay police’s exercise to bring him back to Delhi

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Sharjeel Imam will be kept in Guwahati till he recovers from coronavirus.

Recently Popular

Entertainment

After Kangana Ranaut accuses Mahesh Bhatt of abusive behaviour, entire Bhatt family posts cryptic messages on social media

OpIndia Staff -
Kangana had accused Mahesh Bhatt of abusive behaviour, claiming that he had thrown a footwear at her and had yelled at her angrily when she had rejected a role.
Read more
Entertainment

Did you feel sympathy for Pakistan after watching Raazi? ‘Calling Sehmat’ author exposes how that was done by Bollywood

OpIndia Staff -
'Calling Sehmat' author Harinder Sikka on Monday took to Twitter to expose how Raazi, the Alia Bhatt film based on the book, had a different ending than his book.
Read more
OpIndia Explains

Nazariya QFRG: Brainwashed children, advertised colouring book for students with nude women wearing dildos and masturbating

K Bhattacharjee -
Another shocking post of Nazariya QFRG has started gaining traction on social media.
Read more
Entertainment

The dark, disturbing world of mean and hateful ‘sly’ Bollywood insider gossip featuring Rajeev Masand, PinkVilla and others

Nirwa Mehta -
Following Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide, prominent film journalists and critics were accused of writing vile 'blinds' aka unverified, vile gossip.
Read more
Social Media

‘Names of my children were written in Mosques as targets to be killed’: Kashmiri Hindu woman demands apology from Barkha Dutt for justifying genocide

OpIndia Staff -
The Kashmiri Pandit woman, a victim of the exodus, stated that the names of her young sons was written in a local Mosque as targets for killing.
Read more
Media

The Indian Newsroom: Book by former NDTV employee exposes the strange nexus between NDTV and Congress

OpIndia Staff -
Bhushan has detailed in his book that NDTV had formed a dedicated team and run a long and elaborate campaign 'exposing' Natwar Singh's alleged corruption with the sole aim to remove him from the cabinet. But strangely, the successful campaign finds no mention in the organisation's 'untold stories'.
Read more

Latest News

Media

Are Communist trolls from Kerala scared of the BBC?

Abhishek Banerjee -
Elite media's torrid love affair with 'Kerala model' for coronavirus containment has come to an end.
Read more
News Reports

ED raids premises of Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot’s brother Agrasain Gehlot in connection with fertiliser scam

OpIndia Staff -
ED raided several premises of Ashok Gehlot's brother in connection with a fertiliser scam for selling fertiliser to middleman
Read more
News Reports

Supreme Court issues show-cause notice to Prashant Bhushan in contempt of court case against him

OpIndia Staff -
Supreme Court starts hearing of contempt of court case against Prashant Bhushan for his tweets slandering CJI and SC justices
Read more
News Reports

NDTV India’s Ravish Kumar goofs up, talks about ‘fertility rate’ in coronavirus analysis. Watch video

OpIndia Staff -
NDTV India journalist Ravish Kumar confuses between 'mortality rate' and 'fertility rape' in his Coronavirus analysis on TV
Read more
Opinions

Remember when after denying Lord Ram’s existence they said that only Congress PM will build Ram Mandir and BJP will never as they’ll ‘run...

Nirwa Mehta -
After years of waiting, the moment is here. When the process of building the grand Ram Mandir will begin in Ayodhya.
Read more
News Reports

As deadline approaches, Priyanka Gandhi ready to vacate Lutyen’s bungalow, will shift to Gurugram temporarily

OpIndia Staff -
Priyanka Gandhi not to move her base to UP as speculated, will live in Gurugram for few months before shifting back to Delhi
Read more
News Reports

Journalist’s murder in Ghaziabad: Main accused Shanoor Mansuri arrested with weapon and bullets, errant cops suspended

OpIndia Staff -
Shahnoor Mansuri, the main accused in UP journalist murder case arrested.
Read more
News Reports

Teenage Afghan girl picks up father’s AK-47, kills Taliban terrorists who had murdered her parents

OpIndia Staff -
Teenage Qamar Gul watched the Taliban terrorists kill her parents and picked up her father's AK-47. She reportedly killed two terrorists and injured several others.
Read more
Crime

Uttar Pradesh: Journalist Vikram Joshi’s family names one Kamal-ud-din’s son as the main culprit, says won’t take body till he’s arrested

OpIndia Staff -
Joshi's nephew has stated that Kamal-ud-din's son was the one who was harassing his sister with a group of other miscreants and he had shot and killed his uncle.
Read more
News Reports

Did you know family of Santosh Koli, whom Kejriwal paid tribute for ‘fighting ration mafia’ wants CBI to probe his role in her murder

OpIndia Staff -
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, while announcing doorstep delivery of ration for Delhi, paid tribute to AAP worker, late Santosh Koli, who died after she was fatally injured in a road accident on 7th August 2013.
Read more

Connect with us

237,082FansLike
412,787FollowersFollow
279,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com