Thursday, July 23, 2020
Home Government and Policy Government issues formal sanction letter for grant of Permanent Commission to women officers in...
Government and PolicyNews Reports
Updated:

Government issues formal sanction letter for grant of Permanent Commission to women officers in Indian Army

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Women in Indian Army
Indian Government granted Permanent Commission for women in Indian Army (Image: Jagran)
4

On 23rd July, Government of India formally issued the sanction letter for grant of Permanent Commission to women officers in Indian Army. It is meant to empower women officers to hold larger roles in the military.  Spokesperson of the Indian Army said that the order grants Permanent Commission to Short Service Commissioned (SSC) women officers in all ten streams of Indian Army in addition to the existing streams of Judge and Advocate General (JAG) and Army Educational Corps (AEC). A selection board will be scheduled for the officers once the affected SSC officers exercise their options and complete required documentation.

Supreme Court had granted one extra month on 7th July to execute its February orders

In February 2019, the government of India endorsed the permanent commission for women officers in the Indian Army. The government said that the women should be allowed for permanent commission in 10 different roles of ‘Combat Support Arms’ and ‘Service sections. However, the government had also said that women officers would not be appointed on the commanding officer’s position and they will serve as staff only.

On 17th February 2020, the Supreme Court dismissed the government’s argument that only those women officers who have completed less than 14 years of service will be eligible for permanent commission. The court also rejected the clause that women officers with more than 20 years of service should be immediately pensioned. The court stated that all women officers would be eligible for the command posts that also went against the option indicated by the government in 2019.

The Supreme Court said that if women officers are kept away from commanding posts for physical, social and mental reasons, it will be considered discriminatory. The court said that women are not physiologically weaker than men and ordered to provide an option of the permanent commission for Short Service Commission women officers who were eligible for the posts without taking their years of service in consideration. The court asked the government to complete the process by July.

On 7th July, the government of India told the Supreme Court that the process is in its last stage and they need little more time to complete the formalities. Senior advocate Meenakshi Arora, for petitioner Babita Puniya, and Meenakshi Lekhi argued that the government is only trying to delay the process. Senior advocate R. Balasubramanian who was representing the centre in the case said that the allegations are not true and the government will complete the process in the next month. Supreme Court granted one extra month for the same.

Permanent Commission in Army for women – A decades-old battle

Permanent Commission in Army refers to the option of continuing as an officer in the Army till the age of retirement, i.e. 60 years. For permanent commission, an officer has to join the National Defence Academy (NDA), Indian Military Academy (IMA) or Officers Training Academy (OTA). Till date, women were not allowed for combat roles in the Indian Army. In 2010, Delhi High Court passed a judgement in which it allowed Permanent Commission in Indian Army. The then-Congress government opposed the decision and filed a petition against the judgement in the Supreme Court. It took almost a decade for the court to complete the proceedings and allow Permanent Commission for women in Indian Army. The central government that was opposing the commission under Congress rule changed its stand under BJP and supported the Permanent Commission for women. However, they had suggested some restrictions which were rejected by the Supreme Court.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Trending now

News Reports

PETA’s Eid campaign: Pontificates on every Hindu festival, but still cannot dare to ask Muslims to stop slaughtering animals

OpIndia Staff -
Peta India has has claimed that they have written to authorities to stop ‘illegal’ animal transport and slaughter. However, they are yet to run a campaign asking Muslims to stop killing animals in the name of sacrifice.
Read more
News Reports

Criticism of Muslim rulers trigger liberals and Islamists, as they come together to attack IAS officer on Twitter

OpIndia Staff -
IAS officer Somesh Upadhyay on Tuesday ruffled quite a few feathers by criticising the Islamic invaders who ruled India for centuries.
Read more

Bollywood celebs’ ties with Pakistan’s ISI puppets surface once again, netizens demand an investigation

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
A multitude of Indian Bollywood celebrities has been hobnobbing with Pakistani businessmen and anti-India lobbyist over decades now.

India gets the first-ever Siddi lawmaker. Did you know India is home to about 60,000 people from the community which descended from Bantu people...

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The Siddi community are believed to be the descendants of the African Bantu tribe. They live in small rural pockets in Karnataka, Goa, Gujarat and Maharashtra.

Uttar Pradesh: 30-year-old doctor Tufail Ahmed arrested for attempting to rape a coronavirus positive girl in Aligarh

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
As per reports, the woman, a coronavirus positive patient was recovering in an isolation ward when Dr Tufail Ahmed allegedly raped her.

OpIndia quotes ANI to name Kamal-ud-din’s son as the main culprit in journalist Vikram Joshi’s death, lands up irking the pro-Islamist lobby

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The leftists claimed that OpIndia was trying to sensationalise and communalise Vikram Joshi's death

Recently Popular

News Reports

Jharkhand: In custody since April and despite strict quarantine, 3 Tablighi Jamaat women found pregnant

OpIndia Staff -
As the pregnancies of these women are not over 3 months old, it is quite evident that the Tablighi Jamaat women got pregnant while in quarantine.
Read more
News Reports

OpIndia quotes ANI to name Kamal-ud-din’s son as the main culprit in journalist Vikram Joshi’s death, lands up irking the pro-Islamist lobby

OpIndia Staff -
The leftists claimed that OpIndia was trying to sensationalise and communalise Vikram Joshi's death
Read more
Entertainment

The dark, disturbing world of mean and hateful ‘sly’ Bollywood insider gossip featuring Rajeev Masand, PinkVilla and others

Nirwa Mehta -
Following Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide, prominent film journalists and critics were accused of writing vile 'blinds' aka unverified, vile gossip.
Read more
Entertainment

Did you feel sympathy for Pakistan after watching Raazi? ‘Calling Sehmat’ author exposes how that was done by Bollywood

OpIndia Staff -
'Calling Sehmat' author Harinder Sikka on Monday took to Twitter to expose how Raazi, the Alia Bhatt film based on the book, had a different ending than his book.
Read more
OpIndia Explains

Nazariya QFRG: Brainwashed children, advertised colouring book for students with nude women wearing dildos and masturbating

K Bhattacharjee -
Another shocking post of Nazariya QFRG has started gaining traction on social media.
Read more
News Reports

Bollywood celebs’ ties with Pakistan’s ISI puppets surface once again, netizens demand an investigation

OpIndia Staff -
A multitude of Indian Bollywood celebrities has been hobnobbing with Pakistani businessmen and anti-India lobbyist over decades now.
Read more

Latest News

Government and Policy

Government issues formal sanction letter for grant of Permanent Commission to women officers in Indian Army

OpIndia Staff -
The order grants Permanent Commission to Short Service Commissioned (SSC) women officers in all ten streams of Indian Army
Read more
News Reports

PETA’s Eid campaign: Pontificates on every Hindu festival, but still cannot dare to ask Muslims to stop slaughtering animals

OpIndia Staff -
Peta India has has claimed that they have written to authorities to stop ‘illegal’ animal transport and slaughter. However, they are yet to run a campaign asking Muslims to stop killing animals in the name of sacrifice.
Read more
News Reports

Mumbai police bust racket of fake social media accounts, may question celebrities including Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone

OpIndia Staff -
Mumbai Police Crime Branch has unearthed more than 50 companies that were involved in selling fake social media followers
Read more
News Reports

Congress, Samajwadi Party leaders want mosques opened for Bakri Eid even as coronavirus cases surge

OpIndia Staff -
Islamic clerics from Darul Uloom Deoband has written a letter to the Yogi Adityanath government making five demands ahead of the Eid festival.
Read more
News Reports

Criticism of Muslim rulers trigger liberals and Islamists, as they come together to attack IAS officer on Twitter

OpIndia Staff -
IAS officer Somesh Upadhyay on Tuesday ruffled quite a few feathers by criticising the Islamic invaders who ruled India for centuries.
Read more
News Reports

Indian business tycoon Mukesh Ambani becomes the world’s fifth-richest man according to Forbes Real-Time Billionaires list

OpIndia Staff -
Mukesh Ambani had recently declared that his company Reliance Industries had become a net debt-free company
Read more
News Reports

Afghan and Rohingya Muslims start converting to Christianity to get Indian citizenship under CAA: Report

OpIndia Staff -
India has not ratified any international convention on refugees and international laws on refugees not binding on India
Read more
News Reports

Jharkhand: Youths molest woman going to Shiv temple, attack her for protesting; FIR filed against Saddam, Riaz, Shahil, Kaif and eight others

OpIndia Staff -
Jharkhand: Communal tension erupts after Muslim youth beat up Hindu woman for protesting eve-teasing
Read more
News Reports

Chhattisgarh: Unemployed youth who set himself on fire complaining about food dies, BJP blames Congress govt’s misrule

OpIndia Staff -
The Baghel government had declared that Hardev Sinha was mentally unstable, a claim which his wife had strongly refuted.
Read more
News Reports

Former RBI governor Urjit Patel blames UPA govt for banking mess, says RBI too fell short on several counts

OpIndia Staff -
The former RBI governor Urjit Patel in his yet-to-be-released book writes that several government banks did not have senior management in place, and governance suffered.
Read more

Connect with us

237,205FansLike
413,579FollowersFollow
279,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com