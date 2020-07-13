Monday, July 13, 2020
Madhya Pradesh: Sex racket unearthed in Bhopal, 68-year-old newspaper owner Pyare Mian arrested for raping a minor

A case has been currently registered under POCSO and other relevant sections against 68-year-old Pyare Mian and his 21-year-old secretary, Sweety. While Sweety has been arrested, Pyare Mian is still on the run.

Sex racket unearthed in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh (representational image courtesy: Orissapost.com)
Madhya Pradesh police on Sunday morning unearthed a sex racket wherein an owner of Bhopal based Hindi daily, Pyare Mian, was arrested for rape of a minor. As per reports, five minor girls were found roaming in an inebriated condition in Ratibarh area. After the police found them, the minor girls were handed over to city child line where the girls said that they were forced into prostitution. All these girls were between the age of 14-17.

As per reports, the girls were made to drink alcohol and dance till late night at the parties of the wealthy men. These men would also rape these girls. After the minor girls would become adults, Pyare Mian would get them married. This racket has also revealed many big names and the investigation is currently on.

A case has been currently registered under POCSO and other relevant sections against 68-year-old Pyare Mian and his 21-year-old secretary, Sweety. While Sweety has been arrested, Pyare Mian is still on the run. A reward of Rs 10,000 has been announced on him.

As per reports, the girls were returning from a ‘party’ in a flat in Shapura area. They were sent there to dance at someone’s birthday party. One of the girls has even alleged that Pyare Mian raped her. The girls have alleged that Pyare Mian and Sweety would force them to do this.

