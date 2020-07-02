The controversial adult web series ‘Rasbhari’ starring Bollywood entertainer Swara Bhasker seems to be on the verge of creating a new record with receiving low ratings on various movie rating platforms amidst scathing reviews by the viewers of the show.

The Bollywood Entertainer Swara Bhasker, infamous for her far-left propaganda, had starred in a controversial adult web-series named ‘Rasbhari’, which was released on Amazon Prime last week. Even before its release, the ‘soft-porn’ series had created a furore across social media for its vile and vulgar content.

Swara Bhasker adorns the role of a school teacher in the adult show, one whose husband travels frequently and she becomes the object of lust for several men, including her students. The character also has a sexually obsessed alter ego. The series has reportedly invited low ratings over the ‘cheap’ narrative and abject usage of ‘soft-porn’ content to make it sell.

Following the release, expectedly, the Swara Bhasker starrer ‘sexual fantasy’ has received bad reviews and low ratings on review platforms such as IMDB.

In IMDB, the rating of the show plummeted to record low as it received just 2.6 stars out of the 10. This is a record low for any tele or web series in recent history. Nearly, 72 per cent of the viewers, who watched this adult series had given 1 out of the 10 points.

Not just IMDB, the reviews in Amazon Prime, the OTT platform which released the ‘soft-porn’ series too recorded low ratings for the show.

CBFC Chairman Prasoon Joshi criticised makers of ‘Rasbhari’

Earlier, veteran lyricist and Central Borad of Film Certification (CBFC) chief Prasoon Joshi expressed disappointment with a scene in ‘Rasbhari’, which showed a young girl dancing provocatively in front of drunk men.

Prasoon Joshi tweeted about the sexualisation of children portrayed in ‘Rasbhari’, stating that he was saddened after seeing the irresponsible content portrayed in the web series by making a little girl child dancing provocatively in front of drunk men. The lyricist had added that creators and audience needed to seriously rethink between freedom of expression and freedom of exploitation. “Let’s spare children in the desperate need for entertainment”, the CBFC chairman added.

Leftists claim that low ratings are because ‘Swara is against BJP’, not because the series is bad

However, leftist sites and movie makers have expressed sadness over the low ratings. Web portals have stated that the series has low ratings because the ‘Hindutva brigade’ has sabotaged the ratings of IMDb. Filmmaker and leftist Anubhav Sinha has even gone a step ahead and tweeted to IMDb that they should do something to stop ‘right-wing trolls’ from giving negative ratings for specific shows and movies.

Scroll article on low ratings for Bhaskar’s web series.

Scroll article claims Rasbhari has bad ratings because Swara opposes BJP

Scroll, in its article has stated that the series has got bad ratings because Hindutva trolls have spammed the IMDb ratings. The article even goes ahead to insinuate that the bad ratings are because Swara is a vocal critic of the BJP and has opposed CAA and NRC. The article does not even consider the possibility that maybe the ratings are bad because the people actually hated the content and quality of the web series.

Anubhav Sinha’s tweet

A same narrative is seen in Anubhav Sinha’s tweet. He totally dismisses the idea of public scrutiny and tries to assert that any one who gives a bad rating to content made by him or the people he supports can only be a ‘right wing troll.’ Both the scroll article and Sinha seem to entertain the idea that there is no possibility that a web series starring Swara can actually be bad and disliked by the general public.

It is interesting to note that these people are not ready to accept the fact that a series or a movie receives ‘ratings’ by the public based on how it actually is, not on what kind of politics the director or actor supports. Maybe they want to peddle a narrative that public ratings cannot be trusted, just like they do not agree with the electoral mandate, and want the power of ‘ratings’ and ruling, both in the hands of a select few, the ones they support and benefit from.