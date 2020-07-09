Thursday, July 9, 2020
The Print’s columnist expresses glee over the murder of BJP leader Wasim Bari in Kashmir

Shivam Vij's attempt to mock the government over policy decisions and express joy at the murder of the BJP leader and his family members was condemned by many on social media.

OpIndia Staff

The Print columnist Shivam Vij expresses joy over the murder of a BJP leader and his family members by terrorists in Kashmir
Shivam Vij (L), BJP leader Wasim Bari (R)
On Wednesday, The Print ‘journalist’ Shivam Vij, who had once accused of fabricating quotes to whitewash the genocide of Kashmiri Pandits, was caught expressing his happiness over the death of BJP leader Wasim Bari, who was shot dead by Islamic terrorists outside his shop near Bandipora, Kashmir.

Shivam Vij, who had earlier appealed to the opposition to peddle fake news to defeat the BJP in elections, took it to next level as he insensitively mocked the death of the BJP leader by claiming that he was killed even after terrorism was over after demonetisation and the removal of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.

Shivam Vij’s joyful tweet after a BJP leader was brutally murdered by terrorists

Not just Wasim Bari, but his father and brother were also shot dead by the terrorists in Bandipora last evening. Vij’s tweet uses the brutal murder to mock the centre’s decision to abrogate article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. That Vij’s first reaction was to express joy and attempt mockery at the tragic incident, was noticed by many on social media.

Vij had a similar reaction on the brutal murder of truck drivers and traders in Kashmir too.

vij’s tweet when truck drivers and traders were murdered by terrorists

Islamists celebrate the death of BJP leader

Not just Shivam Vij, several Islamists also seen expressing their happiness over BJP leader Wasim Bari’s murder by terrorists. Several Islamic trolls from Pakistan and Kashmir were seen celebrating the death of Wasim Bari on social media.

Image Source: @Iceman93fk on Twitter

Wasim Bari, his father and brother were shot dead by terrorists

Former BJP Bandipora district president Wasim Bari was killed by Islamic terrorists who shot at him outside his shop near Bandipora Police station.

The cowardly attack occurred at around 9 PM on Wednesday evening. Umar Sultan, the brother of Bari and father Bashir were also injured who later succumbed to injuries.

