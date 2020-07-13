Monday, July 13, 2020
Uttar Pradesh govt starts door-to-door medical screening for coronavirus

CM Yogi Adityanath has given the instructions to the officials to conduct door-to-door medical screening.

OpIndia Staff

Covid-19 testing
Representational Image (Credit: HT)
1

Door-to-door screening for Chinese coronavirus has begun in Uttar Pradesh. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, in a tweet on Saturday had said that medical screening and testing are the most important means to prevent the spread of coronavirus infection.

CM Yogi Adityanath has given the instructions to the officials to conduct door-to-door medical screening. “If anyone is found to have symptoms, the health officials will take the sample for testing,” he added. Everyone should be aware and alert, as staying protected is the best treatment.

Awanish Awasthi, Additional Chief Secretary Uttar Pradesh, said during a press conference that more than 1.40 lakh teams have been formed for medical screening tasks. Yogi Adityanath has instructed to increase testing capacity continuously. The testing capacity via RTPCR testing has reached 30,000 per day in the state. “15,000 to 20,000 antigen tests will be conducted now, and 2,000 tests should be conducted per day via True Net machine,” he added.

On 27th June, the UP government announced door-to-door screening in Noida and five other worst-hit districts. The campaign was launched on 5th July and was extended to the whole state by the Chief Minister on 11th July. Few netizens tweeted about the notification they had received from the authorities informing them about the scheduled screening.

More than a million and a half migrant workers returned to their homes in UP amid lockdown. Yogi government also announced special packages to ensure the migrant workers can find work in their home states and do not have to leave again for work. 

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, there are 12,208 active cases of coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh. 982 people have lost their lives due to complications associated with coronavirus infection. The state is currently testing more than 20,000 samples daily and the Yogi government is determined to increase the capacity to 50,000 tests per day.

