Thursday, July 2, 2020
EntertainmentNews Reports
Updated:

#WhySoProud: Islamists attack Film Director Faraz Arif Ansari, give death threats for calling out their homophobic tweets

A homosexual himself, Faraz Arif Ansari has directed movies like Sisak and Sheer Qorma.

OpIndia Staff

Islamists give death threats to filmmaker Faraz Arif Ansari for calling out their homophobia
1

Film Director Faraz Arif Ansari today took to Twitter to allege that he has been receiving death threats after he called out Islamists for their homophobic tweets under #WhySoProud hashtag earlier this week.

He said that the Islamists have threatened to throw him off the roofs, stone him and punish him until he dies.

Earlier he had taken to Twitter to call out homophobic Islamists who were trending ‘WhySoProud’ and said that discrimination and hate is haram, unlike homosexuality.

Earlier this week, many Islamists had taken to Twitter to voice their opinion and claim that homosexuality is a sin and ‘Haram’ as per Quran. Some Islamists said that since Muslims are answerable to Allah, they need to understand that homosexuality is Haram in Islam.

A homosexual himself, Faraz Arif Ansari has directed movies like Sisak and Sheer Qorma.

Homosexuality and Islam

As per Quran, ‘People of Lot’ were destroyed by the ‘wrath of God’ because men had sex with men. Some Hadith collections also condemn homosexuality and transgender acts. Male homosexual acts are prescribed death penalty. Many Islamic countries have death penalty for homosexuality.

