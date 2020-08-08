The Punjab Unit of the Aam Aadmi Party has decided to disband its core structure, core committee, all wings and district units in an effort to strengthen the party at the organisational level ahead of the Assembly Elections in the state in 2022.

'ਮਿਸ਼ਨ-2022' ਦੇ ਮੱਦੇਨਜ਼ਰ ਆਮ ਆਦਮੀ ਪਾਰਟੀ (ਆਪ) ਪੰਜਾਬ ਨੂੰ ਸੰਗਠਨਾਤਮਕ ਪੱਧਰ 'ਤੇ ਹੋਰ ਮਜ਼ਬੂਤ ਕਰਨ ਦੀ ਮੁਹਿੰਮ ਅਧੀਨ ਪਾਰਟੀ ਦਾ ਮੁੱਖ ਢਾਂਚਾ, ਕੋਰ ਕਮੇਟੀ, ਸਾਰੇ ਵਿੰਗ (ਇਕਾਈਆਂ) ਅਤੇ ਜ਼ਿਲ੍ਹਾ ਇਕਾਈਆਂ ਨੂੰ ਭੰਗ ਕਰ ਦਿੱਤਾ ਗਿਆ ਹੈ। — AAP Punjab (@AAPPunjab) August 8, 2020

The Aam Aadmi Party announced that except the main wing of the party, all other committees and units have been dissolved. A further announcement on the organisational structure of the party’s Punjab Unit will be announced soon. Member of Parliament Bhagwant Mann will continue to remain the president of the state unit.

AAP had campaigned for the 2017 Assembly Elections in Punjab with great expectations of forming the government, however, they had been dealt a crushing defeat by the Congress party under the leadership of Captain Amarinder Singh. It was later revealed that the AAP under Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal had attempted to court Khalistanis in order to secure an electoral victory in Punjab.