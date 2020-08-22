Taliban terrorists died in Afghanistan while making explosives

On Monday, a group of terrorists associated with the radical Islamist outfit Taliban had reportedly died, following an explosion at a mosque in Sikandar Khel Village in Chahabar Bolak district of Balkh in Northern Afghanistan.

According to a statement released by the 209th Shaheen Corps, the incident took place when 8 Taliban terrorists were busy manufacturing bomb inside the said mosque.

The explosion led to the extermination of four terrorists, namely, Zarif, Abdul Basir, Abu Bakar, and Habib and injured the other four. Reportedly, the explosion also destroyed a large number of explosives to make IEDs.

Radical Islamists killed 221 people in Afghanistan in 7 days

In a shocking revelation, it has been found that a staggering 221 people across the world have been killed by radical Islamists just in the first week of August, which is between August 1 and August 7, reported The Religion of Peace, a global Islamist crime watchdog. The website stated that radical Islamists have carried out a total of 38 terror attacks within just 7 days of August in 11 countries.

While the looming threat of radical Islamism is often negated, the Religion of Peace noted that radical Islamist terror outfits executed 135 such attacks in a month’s time. The said incidents of terror led to 646 injuries and 662 deaths in 21 countries.