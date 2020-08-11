In a shocking revelation, it has been found that a staggering 221 people across the world have been killed by radical Islamists just in the first week of August, that is between August 1 and August 7, reported The Religion of Peace, a global Islamist crime watchdog.

The website stated that radical Islamists have carried out a total of 38 terror attacks within just 7 days of August in 11 countries. While the looming threat of radical Islamism is often negated, the Religion of Peace noted that radical Islamist terror outfits executed 135 such attacks in a month’s time. The said incidents of terror led to 646 injuries and 662 deaths in 21 countries.

Major terror attacks in August

In Jalalabad jail attack that took was orchestrated by the Islamic State on August 2, a total of 29 people had lost their lives in Afghanistan. The 8 terrorists were neutralised following a 20-hour long gunfight with the Afghan security forces. On the same day, the terror outfit Boko Haram killed 18 people and injured 11 others in Nguetchewe in Cameroon. On August 7, Namoungou city in Burkina Faso witnessed heavy gunfire by Islamist groups in a cattle market that eventually led to 12 injuries and 20 deaths. Reportedly, two dozen non-Muslims were killed in Kaduna in Nigeria by Jamaat al-Ansar al-Muslimeen on August 7.

On August 2, a territorial army soldier named Shakir Manzoor was kidnapped by terrorists in Shopian, South Kashmir. His blood-stained clothes were found on August 7, fuelling speculations that he may have been killed. Though the incident did not grab headlines in Indian mainstream media, on Sunday, a viral audio message by a terrorist was circulated, confirming that they have killed and buried Manzoor at an unknown location.

Islamist terror attacks underreported in the media

“These are not incidents of ordinary crime involving nominal Muslims killing for money or vendetta. This is deadly violence that is reasonably determined to have been committed out of religious duty – as interpreted by the perpetrator. Islam needs to be a motive, but it need not be the only factor,” the website explained the rationale behind the compilation of instances of Islamic terror. The Religion of Peace further noted that many such terror attacks are not reported in prominent news organisations, even after multiple casualties.