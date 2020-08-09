Sunday, August 9, 2020

Trending now

Latest News

News Reports

Uttar Pradesh: Ahead of Independence Day, journalists receive mysterious calls demanding creation of ‘Urdustan’, FIR lodged

OpIndia Staff -
On Saturday, Lucknow-based journalists received calls from foreign countries informing them of protests against the Ram Mandir on Independence Day.
Read more
Politics

Udta AAP: After crushing defeat in 2017, AAP dissolves core committee, district units and all wings in Punjab

OpIndia Staff -
Member of Parliament Bhagwant Mann will continue to remain the president of AAP Punjab.
Read more
News Reports

Shiromani Akali Dal leaders to protest outside Sonia Gandhi’s house alleging involvement of Congress leaders in production & peddling of spurious liquor in Punjab

OpIndia Staff -
Akali Dal has alleged that Congress is involved in supply of spurious liquor that has resulted in more than 100 deaths in Punjab
Read more
News Reports

Punya Prasun Bajpai makes absurd comparison of Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan’s viewership on TV with BJP’s vote in 2019

OpIndia Staff -
Punya Prasun Bajpai on Saturday took to Twitter to discredit the success of the Bhoomi Pujan ceremony by making illogical claims
Read more
News Reports

Sushant Singh Rajput’s former manager Disha Salian’s post-mortem report says she was found nude after her death: Reports

OpIndia Staff -
According to the post-mortem report of Disha Salian, her body was found nude, which was not revealed by the police so far
Read more
Read all the latest news

Andhra Pradesh: Fire breaks out at coronavirus facility in Vijaywada, seven dead

At least seven people including two women, have been killed in a fire that broke at Swarna Palace Hotel in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh on at around 5 AM on Sunday. It was being used as Covid-19 facility. There were about 30 patients who were being treated at the third, fourth, and fifth floors of the hotel. The fire brigade came in action quickly, and several fire tenders rushed to the scene.

CM ordered probe

Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy asked the officials to initiate rescue operations and offer medical treatment to the patients immediately. He also ordered a probe into the accident. As per the reports, the fire might have been caused by an electric short circuit on the first floor, and the fire spread the other floors quickly.

CMO Andhra Pradesh tweeted, “S Jagan expressed shock over the accident at a hotel in Vijayawada.” They added that the Chief Minister directed the authorities to conduct an in-depth inquiry into the incident.

Vijayawada Police Commissioner Srinivasulu rushed to the accident spot to take charge of the rescue operations. He said that the police was informed about the accident at around 5:15 AM. He added that seven people have died due to suffocation and they have recovered their bodies.

Some eyewitnesses reported that they have seen patients, medical staff and hotel employees jumping out from the second and third floors of the hotel while the fire brigade was rescuing patients.

The incident comes days after a massive fire in Ahmedabad’s Shrey Hospital claimed lives of 8 patients. The hospital was also a dedicated coronavirus facility.

More Live Updates

Andhra Pradesh: Fire breaks out at coronavirus facility in Vijaywada, seven dead

OpIndia Staff -
Seven died in fire at Covid facility in Vijaywada, probe ordered
Read more

Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi will represent Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra govt in Supreme Court in Sushant Singh Rajput case

OpIndia Staff -
Earlier, Rhea had hired Mumbai's top lawyer Satish Maneshinde. Maneshinde had represented Sanjay Dutt in the 1993 Mumbai bomb blast case.
Read more

Rhea releases images of Sushant’s ‘properties’ she possesses, late actor’s ex-aide says she fired his entire staff

OpIndia Staff -
Rhea Chakraborty, late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's girlfriend, released images of the 'possessions' she has of Sushant after the Enforcement Directorate grilled her and her brother last week.
Read more

Air India Express flight coming from Dubai crashes while landing at Kozhikode, breaks down in two pieces

OpIndia Staff -
The Boeing 737 NG aircraft of Air India Express overshot the runway while landing, and crash-landed on the valley below the runway
Read more

Prime Minister stresses the importance of handloom for ‘Aatmnirbhar Bharat’ on National Handloom Day

OpIndia Staff -
A social media campaign was also launched to celebrate the day. People are sharing their thoughts with hashtag #Vocal4Handmade on Twitter.
Read more
Load more

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com