Eight people have lost their lives in a massive fire that broke out in Shrey Hospital in Navrangpura area of Ahmedabad, Gujarat. The hospital has been declared as Chinese Coronavirus hospital. The fire broke out in the ICU ward. Three women and five men have lost their lives. About 35 patients who were undergoing treatment have now been moved to SVP hospital.

As per reports, the fire broke out late last night. Two of the deceased patients have been charred beyond recognition. One of the other patients is reportedly in critical condition. Principal Health Secretary Dr Jayanti Ravi has assured unbiased probe in the incident. The mayor has reached the hospital and investigation is currently underway.

LB Zala, assistant commissioner of police, B division, Ahmedabad city while speaking to Indian Express said that the fire started at around 3:30 AM and has been controlled now. 8 people have lost their lives.

PM Modi took to Twitter to express his condolences.

Saddened by the tragic hospital fire in Ahmedabad. Condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon. Spoke to CM @vijayrupanibjp Ji and Mayor @ibijalpatel Ji regarding the situation. Administration is providing all possible assistance to the affected. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 6, 2020

PM Modi said that he has spoken to Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and Ahmedabad mayor Bijal Patel to take stock of the situation.

The PMO has announced ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each from PMNRF.

Ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh each from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of those who have lost their lives due to the hospital fire in Ahmedabad. Rs. 50,000 each would be given to those injured due to the hospital fire. — PMO India (@PMOIndia) August 6, 2020

