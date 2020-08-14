In the Naini village of the Chhapra block in Bihar, a 14-year-old boy named Rohit, the son of widow Urmila Devi was allegedly murdered on July 31, 2020. His mother has levelled serious allegations against the members of another community. She has alleged that the boys from a particular community, who had murdered the boy, had brought Rohit’s dead body the next day on the pretext of searching.

The local police have also been facing serious charges in the case. It is being alleged that the accused have not been arrested yet. A case has also been registered against some BJP leaders for demanding the arrest of the accused.

14-year-old Rohit

Opindia spoke to BJP’s Kisan Morcha Vice President Shailendra Sengar in this regard. A case has been registered against him for the breach of peace. Giving details about the case, Sengar said that despite almost a fortnight since the incident, justice eludes the victim’s family.

A media report on Rohit murder case

FIR filed against protesters demanding action against Rohit’s murderers

According to BJP leader, the victim’s mother Urmila Devi has filed an FIR against the accused in the case. However, the police are yet to take action against the accused. When they opposed police inaction in the case, an FIR was lodged against them instead. Shailendra also raised aspersions on the post-mortem report of Rohit. He claimed that though the post-mortem has been done, the details have not been revealed yet. Shailendra alleges that the truth is not being revealed to the public and accused the authorities of withholding crucial information.

- Advertisement -

After talking to Shailendra, OpIndia contacted the local police station to confirm the entire case. However, instead of answering to our questions, the police in-charge hung up on us, saying he would contact us later. The story would be updated if and when the police shares details with us.

FIR filed by Rohit’s mother mentions Sarajuddin, Istak and Shehanshah as accused

While the BJP leader has accused the police of not acting on the mother’s complaint, Rohit’s inconsolable mother has been demanding justice since her son’s death. She said, “On 31 July, Sarajuddin, Istak and Shehanshah took my son on the pretext of playing with him. However, when he did not return, we started searching for him. We kept searching for him till late in the night. We did not know what had happened to him. They threw him in the well and the next day the same people brought the dead body of my son at our home. Now, all I demand is justice.”

FIR filed by Rohit’s mother Urmila Devi

Urmila Devi has filed an FIR against the three accused in this regard and has also provided her written statement to the police. Urmila Devi claims that on August 1, the accused took Rohit’s cousin along with them to search for Rohit. She has alleged in her statement that Rohit’s cousin was shown the body lying in a well. The accused then lifted the body out of the well and brought it to his home. The body was later sent to post-mortem after the police was informed about the incident by the neighbours.

Statement by deceased Rohit’s mother Urmila Devi

Rohit’s maternal uncle has demanded capital punishment for the culprits responsible for death of his nephew. However, the administration has not taken any action in this matter so far. Akash, a local who hails from the same village, assertively claims that Rohit was brutally killed by the Muslim villagers. He said that Rohit’s body was dumped in the well that is present in the courtyard of the Durga Temple. The culprits are still on the loose and a case was filed against the villagers who had demanded action against the accused.

Akash, a local, told that Rohit was killed and thrown into a well in the courtyard of Durga temple.

Akash, a local resident speaks on Rohit’s murder

Eye-witness account of Rohit murder

There is a swelling resentment among members of the Hindu organisations and villagers for the inordinate delay in the matter. The villagers, led by the BJP Kisan Morcha vice-president, had blocked a road to demand the arrest of the accused. Following this incident, a case was registered under various sections for breaching peace on many people including Shailendra Sengar, BJP Mandal President Vishwas Gautam, Baleshwar Singh, Gyanranjan, Raju Kumar Singh, Santosh Mahato, Hanni Singh, Prakash Kumar Singh, Vikas Kumar Singh.