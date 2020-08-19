After the Supreme Court of India ordered a CBI probe into the mysterious death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey hailed the court decision as a victory of the truth, adding that the verdict has shown Rhea Chakraborty her true place.



#WATCH “Bihar ke mukhyamantri pe comment karne ki aukaat Rhea Chakraborty ki nahi hai,” says Bihar DGP when asked about the actor’s comments on CM Nitish Kumar. #SushantSinghRajput pic.twitter.com/qDPKkHINhE — ANI (@ANI) August 19, 2020

Speaking against the comments made by Rhea Chakraborty for Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey said, “Rhea Chakraborty has no standing to pass a comment on the Bihar chief minister”.

He further added, “Whatever Bihar Police had been doing, that had been through legal and constitutional means and the Bihar CM Nitish Kumar had fully backed the police force. If there is a sliver of hope emerged in getting justice for Sushant Singh Rajput, it is because of CM Nitish Kumar,” Pandey said.

Earlier, Rhea had filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court, where she had alleged that Bihar CM Nitish Kumar was responsible for the FIR filed against her in Patna by Sushant Singh Rajput’s father KK Singh.

“Bihar CM is responsible for FIR in Patna,” Rhea Chakraborty was quoted as saying. It also added that she had alleged that SSR’s death occurred ahead of Bihar polls and that’s the reason the CM is taking a keen interest in pursuing the case.

SC orders CBI probe into the alleged suicide case of Sushant Singh Rajput

Supreme Court on Wednesday ordered CBI probe in Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

Supreme Court further directed the CBI to also look into any other cases registered in future in relation to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The SC said that the FIR registered in Patna by Sushant’s father was correct.

The Supreme Court has asked Maharashtra police to assist the CBI. The Kai Po Chhe actor was found dead in his apartment on 14th June 2020. While initially it was reported to be suicide, later reports suggested there might be a foul play. The family has demanded the death be investigated to get justice for Rajput.

Rhea’s changing position on CBI probe

Ever since the death of Sushant Singh Rajput became a matter of national debate, Rhea has been changing her position on it. Initially, she had requested Home Minister Amit Shah ‘with folded hands’ for a CBI probe in the case. But when the case was actually handed over to the CBI by Bihar police, she opposed it. She had filed a petition in the Supreme Court opposing Bihar police recommending the transfer of the case to CBI, the judgement of which came today rejecting her plea. But again last week, she had commented that she had no objection if the Supreme Court transfers the case to CBI.