During the flag hoisting on the event of India’s 74th Independence Day in Hooghly in West Bengal, a clash reportedly broke out between the Trinamool Congress and the BJP workers in Khanakul in the Arambagh subdivision. The scuffle between the two parties, followed by bombing, led to the death of a BJP booth worker named Sudarshan Pramanik.

As per the report, the chaos between the BJP and the TMC ensued during the flag hoisting ceremony at 9:30 am on Saturday. Both the parties had hoisted the tricolour in adjacent locations. The scuffle began after a verbal confrontation took place between the leaders of the two parties. This also led to the bombing in the area.

Sudarshan Pramanik was declared dead on arrival

During the fight, a BJP worker, Sudarshan Pramanik, was gravely injured with a sharp weapon, after which he was rushed to the Primary health centre in Natibpur block. He was declared dead on arrival by the doctors at the hospital. This led to a surcharged political environment in the Daulatchak area with the BJP supporters demanding action for the death of one of its workers. The Khanakul police have now initiated a probe into the matter.

Sudarshan Pramanik, booth worker from Arambagh was brutally murdered while flag hoisting on Independence Day. Suspects are from the ruling party who are on a killing spree even on the Independence Day. We must take a pledge for a #MamataMuktoBengal today. pic.twitter.com/zSPvilpUwg — BJP Bengal (@BJP4Bengal) August 15, 2020

Another BJP worker, block general secretary Smarajit Samanta was seriously injured in the attack. He has been admitted at the hospital.

Sudarshan Pramanik was a booth worker for BJP at booth number 246. BJP’s Arambagh district president Biman Ghosh said, “when our workers had assembled for hoisting the flag, they were attached by the miscreants from Trinamool. The attackers have killed our booth worker Sudarshan Pramanik. Apart from him another worker has been admitted in critical condition.

BJP condemned the ‘murder’ of its worker

The official Twitter handle of BJP Bengal uploaded a picture of the deceased Sudarshan Pramanik and wrote, “Sudarshan Pramanik, booth worker from Arambagh was brutally murdered while flag hoisting on Independence Day. Suspects are from the ruling party who is on a killing spree even on Independence Day. We must take a pledge for a MamataMuktoBengal (Bengal free from Mamata Banerjee) today.”