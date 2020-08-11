Tuesday, August 11, 2020

Uttar Pradesh: Shots fired at lawyer who had filed petition against illegal mosque, Atiq Ahmad gang suspected of involvement

OpIndia Staff -
Advocate who filed petition against illegal mosque construction attacked in Prayagraj, shots fired.
Not satire: Shashi Tharoor and Barkha Dutt hold a serious discussion over PM Modi’s “communal” beard

OpIndia Staff -
In all seriousness Shashi Tharoor and Barkha Dutt are discussing the length of PM Modi's beard and how it looks 'communal'.
Naach na jaane aangan tedha: Now Shashi Tharoor refuses to accept Rahul Gandhi could lose one more poll

OpIndia Staff -
Shashi Tharoor quoted a Twitter poll with just 7,716 votes, ran by a Congress functionary, to claim Congress should be voted to power
Chhattisgarh: Masarsa teacher arrested for raping a 9 year old girl in Raipur

OpIndia Staff -
A Maulana, Mohammed Arshad Rehmani, has been arrested in Raipur, Chhattisgarh for the alleged rape of a minor.
Pilot flies back to home turf? After weeks of political drama, Sachin Pilot says Ashok Gehlot is his leader

OpIndia Staff -
Rebel Congress MLA Sachin Pilot has bent the knee before Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot and accepted him as his leader.
Black Lives Matter holds solidarity rally supporting looters involved in Chicago looting

Black Lives Matter members on Monday held a rally on Monday night to express solidarity with over 100 individuals who were arrested after they went on a looting spree in Chicago.

One of the BLM rally organisers justified the looting by claiming that the looters could take whatever they did from showrooms such as Gucci, Nike or Macy’s because these stores have insurance.

Former President Pranab Mukherjee tested positive for COVID-19

OpIndia Staff -
Former President Pranab Mukherjee tests positive for Covid-19
Coronavirus recoveries in India cross 15 lakh mark

OpIndia Staff -
Total confirmed cases of coronavirus in India has crossed 22 lakh mark.
Sonia Gandhi to continue as Congress ‘interim’ President

OpIndia Staff -
Even as her tenure comes to an end, Sonia Gandhi will continue to be the interim President of Congress as the party has not yet elected a full-time party president.
Aamir Khan resumes filming of movie Laal Singh Chaddha in Turkey

OpIndia Staff -
Laal Singh Chaddha is the official Hindi remake of the 1994 film Forrest Gump directed by Robert Zemeckis.
