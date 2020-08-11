Black Lives Matter holds solidarity rally supporting looters involved in Chicago looting

Black Lives Matter members on Monday held a rally on Monday night to express solidarity with over 100 individuals who were arrested after they went on a looting spree in Chicago.

Black Lives Matter Holds Rally Supporting Individuals Arrested in Chicago Looting Monday https://t.co/6zu2wWz40E pic.twitter.com/RWbE8VqpcW — NBC Chicago (@nbcchicago) August 11, 2020

One of the BLM rally organisers justified the looting by claiming that the looters could take whatever they did from showrooms such as Gucci, Nike or Macy’s because these stores have insurance.