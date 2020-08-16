Sunday, August 16, 2020

OpIndia Staff -
Mata Vaishno Devi Mandir opens after five months, only 2000 devotees including 100 from other states allowed per day
OpIndia Staff -
PM Modi can be seen approaching Atal Bihari Vajpayee and giving him a warm hug in a old video that has gone viral now
OpIndia Staff -
Atal Bihari Vajpayee had compared the defeat of Indira Gandhi in 1977 to a 'peaceful revolution' and 'public overthrowing' of a govt
OpIndia Staff -
Alleging that Raj Bhavan has been put under surveillance, Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar said he will do everything to protect its sanctity
OpIndia Staff -
A video of a burqa-clad woman breaking idols of Lord Ganesha in a store has gone viral on social media.
Former Cricketer and cabinet minister in the Uttar Pradesh government, Chetan Chauhan today passed away. He had been diagnosed with Chinese coronavirus. Chauhan was undergoing treatment at Medanta hospital in Gurugram. He was 73 years old.

Former Cricketer and UP cabinet minister Chetan Chauhan dies of coronavirus

OpIndia Staff -
Chetan Chauhan was 73 years old.
Delhi: Shaheen Bagh activist Shahzad Ali joins BJP

OpIndia Staff -
Shaheen Bagh social activist Shahzad Ali today joined the BJP in presence of State BJP President Adesh Gupta and leader Shyam Jaju.
At 1.94%, India has one of lowest fatality rate for Chinese coronavirus

OpIndia Staff -
So far, a total of 18,62,258 people have recovered from Chinese coronavirus in the country taking recovery rate to 71.61%.
Pranab Mukherjee’s health continues to remain critical, being closely monitored by health specialists

OpIndia Staff -
Pranab Mukherjee had been admitted to Army (R&R) Hospital earlier this month for a brain surgery where he tested positive for coronavirus.
Donald Trump’s brother Robert Trump dies at 71

OpIndia Staff -
Reportedly, the US President had visited Robert at the hospital on Friday and told the media that his brother was having a 'hard time.'
