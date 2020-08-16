Former Cricketer and UP cabinet minister Chetan Chauhan dies of coronavirus

Former Cricketer and cabinet minister in the Uttar Pradesh government, Chetan Chauhan today passed away. He had been diagnosed with Chinese coronavirus. Chauhan was undergoing treatment at Medanta hospital in Gurugram. He was 73 years old.
Chetan Chauhan was 73 years old.
