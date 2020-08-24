With less than two and a half months to go for the United State of America’s presidential elections, the Donald Trump campaign has released a video featuring Indian PM Narendra Modi. The 1.47-minute video commercial with snippets from this year’s “Namaste Trump” and last year’s “Howdy Modi” events, is an attempt to woo more than 2 million Indian-American voters to give “4 more years” to the incumbent president of the USA.

The national chair of the Trump Victory Finance Committee, Kimberly Guilfoyle took to the microblogging site to share the short video clip, while she wrote: “America enjoys a great relationship with India and our campaign enjoys great support from Indian Americans!”

America enjoys a great relationship with India and our campaign enjoys great support from Indian Americans! 👍🏻🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/bkjh6HODev — Kimberly Guilfoyle (@kimguilfoyle) August 22, 2020

The video begins with the address of PM Narendra Modi to a packed stadium during his visit to Texas in September last year. “Mr President, you had introduced me to your family in 2017,” says, PM Modi, in a clip from the ‘Howdy Modi’ event in Houston last year. Gesturing towards the cheering audience, he adds: “And today, I have the honour to introduce you to my family.”

The clip then cuts to the “Namaste Trump” event in Ahmedabad in February this year. “America loves India,” Trump says in the video. “America respects India, and America will always be a faithful and loyal friend to the Indian people.” The video also features Trump and Modi exchanging pleasantries with each other and waving to the crowds with First Lady Melania Trump.

The video has been released hours ahead of the Republican party’s convention that will officially nominate Donald Trump for a second term on Monday. Americans will elect its next president on November 3, 2020.