Monday, August 24, 2020
Home News Reports Donald Trump's campaign releases video featuring PM Modi to woo Indian-American voters ahead of...
News ReportsSocial Media
Updated:

Donald Trump’s campaign releases video featuring PM Modi to woo Indian-American voters ahead of elections

The video begins with the address of PM Narendra Modi to a packed stadium of Indian Americans during his visit to Texas in September last year. Clips from the “Namaste Trump” event in Ahmedabad in February this year were also added to highlight the bonhomie between the two leaders and the enthusiasm of the people.

OpIndia Staff
Trump campaign releases video featuring PM Modi to showcase love for Indians
PM Modi and US President Donald Trump wave at the audience(Source:NYTimes)
157

With less than two and a half months to go for the United State of America’s presidential elections, the Donald Trump campaign has released a video featuring Indian PM Narendra Modi. The 1.47-minute video commercial with snippets from this year’s “Namaste Trump” and last year’s “Howdy Modi” events, is an attempt to woo more than 2 million Indian-American voters to give “4 more years” to the incumbent president of the USA.

The national chair of the Trump Victory Finance Committee, Kimberly Guilfoyle took to the microblogging site to share the short video clip, while she wrote: “America enjoys a great relationship with India and our campaign enjoys great support from Indian Americans!”

The video begins with the address of PM Narendra Modi to a packed stadium during his visit to Texas in September last year. “Mr President, you had introduced me to your family in 2017,” says, PM Modi, in a clip from the ‘Howdy Modi’ event in Houston last year. Gesturing towards the cheering audience, he adds: “And today, I have the honour to introduce you to my family.”

The clip then cuts to the “Namaste Trump” event in Ahmedabad in February this year. “America loves India,” Trump says in the video. “America respects India, and America will always be a faithful and loyal friend to the Indian people.” The video also features Trump and Modi exchanging pleasantries with each other and waving to the crowds with First Lady Melania Trump.

- Advertisement -

The video has been released hours ahead of the Republican party’s convention that will officially nominate Donald Trump for a second term on Monday. Americans will elect its next president on November 3, 2020.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsTrump campaign Modi, Modi Trump event, Trump election
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Social Media

Shekhar Gupta falsely accuses authors Sanjeev Sanyal, Anand Ranganathan and Sanjay Dixit of bullying Bloomsbury into withdrawing book on Delhi riots

OpIndia Staff -
In the 'Cut the Clutter' video, The Print founder Shekhar Gupta wrongly portrayed that Bloomsbury chickened out of publishing a book on Delhi Riots because of bullying from Sanjeev Sanyal, Dr Anand Ranganathan and Sanjay Dixit
Read more
Opinions

Insistence on representation of every caste among the Temple trustees: A colonial idea that endangers Temple tradition

saipriyac -
An issue that has come up in this discussion is that question of caste representation among the Temple trustees to avoid caste-discrimination.
Read more

China deploying surface-to-air missiles, desecrating religious sites around Mount Kailash, reports India Today

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
China has been desecrating religious sites to create military facilities around Mount Kailash, claims India Today's report.

Delhi Riots 2020: Garuda Prakashan servers crash as overwhelming support flows in for the book withdrawn by Bloomsbury India

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Garuda Prakashan had opened for pre-booking a little after 9 PM on Sunday and in less than an hour, people were unable to access the website because of high server load.

Those Ganpati idols deserved ‘sthapana’ and ‘visarjan’: How Divy Pandey in Bahrain immersed the idols broken by burqa-clad lady

News Reports Nirwa Mehta -
A week after burqa-clad lady in Bahrain broke the Ganpati idols in the supermarket in Bahrain, Divya Pandey, an Indian currently living in Bahrain has given them the 'visarjan' they deserved.

Zakir Naik says Hindus are less than 60% of Indian population, Muslims can win if they follow his advice

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Zakir Naik in a recent video on YouTube has made extremely controversial and dangerous remarks on the internal matters of India.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Ex-RAW officer alleges Deepika Padukone went to JNU on instructions of Pakistan’s Aneel Mussarat, was paid Rs 5 crore for same

OpIndia Staff -
Former RAW officer NK Sood on his Youtube Channel, he alleged that Deepika Padukone has connections with Aneel Mussarat. He claimed that Padukone visited JNU on instructions of Mussarat.
Read more
News Reports

Zakir Naik says Hindus are less than 60% of Indian population, Muslims can win if they follow his advice

OpIndia Staff -
Zakir Naik in a recent video on YouTube has made extremely controversial and dangerous remarks on the internal matters of India.
Read more
News Reports

Left historian William Dalrymple was behind the withdrawal of book on Delhi riots by Bloomsbury, informs Islamist Aatish Taseer

OpIndia Staff -
Earlier William Dalrymple had announced on Twitter that he is working to stop the publication of the book by Bloomsbury
Read more
News Reports

PM Modi shares videos of precious moments feeding peacocks, wins the internet

OpIndia Staff -
Prime Minister Modi on Sunday took to Instagram to share various images and videos of himself feeding the peacocks in his leisure time.
Read more
News Reports

Rajasthan: Shahrukh pretends to be Ravi to befriend Hindu girl, uses objectionable photos to blackmail her to convert to Islam

OpIndia Staff -
Shahrukh was handed over to the police by the locals after his blackmail was revealed, but police let him go, and now he is absconding
Read more
News Reports

Serum Institute of India says that news reports claiming availability of Coronavirus vaccine Covishield in 73 days is misleading

OpIndia Staff -
Govt has given SII a special manufacturing priority license and fast-tracked trials for the Coronavirus vaccine Covishield
Read more

Latest News

Social Media

Shekhar Gupta falsely accuses authors Sanjeev Sanyal, Anand Ranganathan and Sanjay Dixit of bullying Bloomsbury into withdrawing book on Delhi riots

OpIndia Staff -
In the 'Cut the Clutter' video, The Print founder Shekhar Gupta wrongly portrayed that Bloomsbury chickened out of publishing a book on Delhi Riots because of bullying from Sanjeev Sanyal, Dr Anand Ranganathan and Sanjay Dixit
Read more
Opinions

Insistence on representation of every caste among the Temple trustees: A colonial idea that endangers Temple tradition

saipriyac -
An issue that has come up in this discussion is that question of caste representation among the Temple trustees to avoid caste-discrimination.
Read more
News Reports

Donald Trump’s campaign releases video featuring PM Modi to woo Indian-American voters ahead of elections

OpIndia Staff -
America uses video featuring PM Narendra Modi from Houston and Ahmedabad events to woo Indian-American voters.
Read more
News Reports

China deploying surface-to-air missiles, desecrating religious sites around Mount Kailash, reports India Today

OpIndia Staff -
China has been desecrating religious sites to create military facilities around Mount Kailash, claims India Today's report.
Read more
News Reports

Uttar Pradesh: Gathering at chicken shop turns communal as Anwar and Shahid hurl casteist slurs at Rahul, five detained

OpIndia Staff -
As per the Amar Ujala report, things turned a little violent in Chiraiyakot village of Mau, Uttar Pradesh over a petty issue where in at least 10 people were injured.
Read more
News Reports

Delhi Riots 2020: Garuda Prakashan servers crash as overwhelming support flows in for the book withdrawn by Bloomsbury India

OpIndia Staff -
Garuda Prakashan had opened for pre-booking a little after 9 PM on Sunday and in less than an hour, people were unable to access the website because of high server load.
Read more
News Reports

Delhi man arrested in Etah for trying to convert Hindu couple to Christianity

OpIndia Staff -
When villagers came to know that Mandeep was trying to convert people to Christianity, they informed the police, and he was arrested
Read more
News Reports

Garuda Prakashan to publish ‘Delhi Riots 2020: The Untold Story’ after its withdrawal by Bloomsbury on pressure from Islamists

OpIndia Staff -
The book’s author advocate Monika Arora informed that as per sentiment of the people, they are going ahead with Garuda Prakashan
Read more
Politics

Pak PM Imran Khan declared ‘Man of the Year’ by ‘The Muslim 500’ for opposing ‘Hindu Supremacist’ Narendra Modi

OpIndia Staff -
Jordan based publication The Muslim 500 has named Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan as its 'Man of the Year'.
Read more
News Reports

Gandhi vs Non-Gandhi Congress president debate intensifies as Sonia Gandhi asks Congress to find a new chief

OpIndia Staff -
Sonia Gandhi has said that she is no more interested in leading party after the CWC requested her to return as party president
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

241,864FansLike
436,780FollowersFollow
310,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com