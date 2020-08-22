Saturday, August 22, 2020
‘Will never make another SM post,’ ‘Gutkha Pill’ enthusiast Garga Chatterjee apologises to Assamese people for slandering founder of Ahom Dynasty

'Gutkha Pill' enthusiast Garga Chatterjee further stated that he had already extended his apology to Assam Chief Minister Sarbanand Sonowal through an email.

OpIndia Staff
Garga Chatterjee issues unconditional apology to people of Assam through CM Sarbanand Sonowal
Loudmouth Trinamool supporter Garga Chatterjee has apologised to the Ahom community after an FIR was registered against him in June for hurting their sentiments with his comments on Sukaphaa, the founder of the Ahom Dynasty. In a video statement, he expressed his unconditional apology towards the Chief Minister of Assam and the people of the state.

“I pray to the spirit of forgiveness of the people of Assam and honourable Chief Minister Sarbanand Sonowal, please accept my unconditional apology,” Garga Chatterjee said in his statement. He added, “From the core of my heart, I unconditionally apologise to all the people of Assam, including the Tai Ahom community through honourable Chief Minister Sarbanand Sonowal for any previous social media post by me that may have unintentionally hurt anyone’s sentiment.”

‘Gutkha Pill’ enthusiast Garga Chatterjee further stated that he had already extended his apology to the Assam Chief Minister through an email. He also expressed his deepest respect for Swargadeyo Sukaphaa’s “exemplary rule”. “In future, I will never make any social media post that may hurt the sentiments of the people of Assam,” he vowed.

Garga Chatterjee went on to say that his life has completely changed in June, July and August. In this period, his 74-year old father has been diagnosed with Cancer and his 70-year old mother is invalid with fractures. He says that he is the only support of his aged parents. “I have stopped all social media activity since 19th June 2020. My whole time is spent with the concern of my dying and ailing parents and I request the people of Assam to forgive me for not apologising sooner,” he stated.

What landed Garga Chatterjee in trouble

Chief Minister of Assam Sarbanand Sonowal had called for strict action against TMC troll Garga Chatterjee for making derogatory remarks against Chaolung Sukapha, the founder of the Ahom Dynasty. It was announced on social media that Guwahati Police had been directed to visit Kolkata regarding the matter in order to arrest him.

Earlier, an FIR was registered against Garga Chatterjee for calling Sukaphaa a ‘Chinese invader’ in the wake of the Indo-China conflict at the Line of Actual Control (LAC). By slandering the founder of the Ahom Dynasty, the TMC troll attempted to attack the Chief Minister for eulogising him.

In a tweet that was later deleted, Garga Chatterjee wrote, “There is a state in India where the State Day is celebrated by Assam BJP to commemorate a Chinese invader who brutally attacked India with Chinese troops.” In his apology, Garga Chatterjee said that the people of Assam can prevent his family of three from being destroyed through their forgiveness.

Unhealthy obsession with Gutkha

Garga Chatterjee is known to make racist remarks towards non-Bengalis. Garga Chatterjee went on to insult the Marwari community by referring to them as ‘dishonest community that indulges in black-marketing’. He had also suggested that all of India’s problems could be solved if Biharis, people from Uttar Pradesh, Marwaris and Gujaratis were restricted to their own states for their livelihood. Chatterjee had also issued veiled threats against non-Bengalis living in West Bengal.

Garga Chatterjee is also a purveyor of what we call the ‘Gutkha Pill‘. He is absolutely obsessed with Gutkha and uses it to make racist rants against people of North India. ‘Gutkha Pill’ is essentially an attempt by people such as the TMC troll to create a Bengali chauvinist brand of politics along the lines of Dravidian politics in Tamil Nadu. However, Bengalis thus far have thoroughly rejected such efforts.

Searched termsSarbanand Sonowal
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

