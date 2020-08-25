A woman has been arrested by the Haryana Police after a viral video of her brutally thrashing her 82-year-old mother-in-law went viral on the social media.

Sonipat lady arrested by @police_haryana on alleged beating of her 82 yr. Old mother in law

Congratulations @sharmarekha pic.twitter.com/Atc4XP8BuD — Prateek som (@Prateeksom2) August 24, 2020

In the video, the woman identified as Saroj was seen physically assaulting her 82-year-old mother-in-law. The incident is from Sector 23 of Haryana’s Sonipat. Besides the woman, her mother has also been arrested for abuse, the police had informed.

As per reports, the action was initiated against the assaulter after the son of the 82-year-old woman filed a police complaint that her mother was physically assaulted and abused. A case under various provisions of the IPC, including punishment for voluntarily causing hurt, criminal intimidation, has been registered against the two.

The video that went viral on the Internet is believed to have been captured by Saroj’s children on mobile phones. According to the sources, Saroj was an ANM in the health department at RCH dispensary on Kakroi road.

Video had caused outrage on socia media

Prominent personalities on Twitter took cognisance of the video after it started doing the rounds on the Internet. BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga had shared the video on his Twitter page to seek more details about the location of the incident.

Can anyone help to give more details. As per information till now video is from Punjab. @PunjabPoliceInd pls see pic.twitter.com/wyDWKxSGHc — Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga (@TajinderBagga) August 22, 2020

The National Commission for Women chairperson, Rekha Sharma, also took notice of the video and assured that help will be provided to the victim lady.

Wr will find out @TajinderBagga and help her. Rest assure. https://t.co/gyAJ8ZyvYR — Rekha Sharma (@sharmarekha) August 23, 2020

In the video, the accused Saroj was seen hitting the old lady with a dustpan, holding her throat and violently shaking her while the frail old lady looked scared and helpless. It has been reported that Saroj was forcing the 82-year-old woman to do household work.