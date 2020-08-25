Tuesday, August 25, 2020
Home Crime Haryana Police arrest woman for brutally beating 82-year old mother-in-law after video goes viral...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Haryana Police arrest woman for brutally beating 82-year old mother-in-law after video goes viral on social media

In the video, the woman identified as Saroj was seen physically assaulting her 82-year-old mother-in-law. The incident is from Sector 23 of Haryana's Sonipat. Besides the woman, her mother has also been arrested for abuse, the police had informed.

OpIndia Staff
Haryana police arrests a woman and her mother in connection with the assault of an 82-year-old woman
Sonipat woman assaulting her mother-in-law in the viral video.
1

A woman has been arrested by the Haryana Police after a viral video of her brutally thrashing her 82-year-old mother-in-law went viral on the social media.

In the video, the woman identified as Saroj was seen physically assaulting her 82-year-old mother-in-law. The incident is from Sector 23 of Haryana’s Sonipat. Besides the woman, her mother has also been arrested for abuse, the police had informed.

As per reports, the action was initiated against the assaulter after the son of the 82-year-old woman filed a police complaint that her mother was physically assaulted and abused. A case under various provisions of the IPC, including punishment for voluntarily causing hurt, criminal intimidation, has been registered against the two.

The video that went viral on the Internet is believed to have been captured by Saroj’s children on mobile phones. According to the sources, Saroj was an ANM in the health department at RCH dispensary on Kakroi road.

Video had caused outrage on socia media

- Advertisement -

Prominent personalities on Twitter took cognisance of the video after it started doing the rounds on the Internet. BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga had shared the video on his Twitter page to seek more details about the location of the incident.

The National Commission for Women chairperson, Rekha Sharma, also took notice of the video and assured that help will be provided to the victim lady.

In the video, the accused Saroj was seen hitting the old lady with a dustpan, holding her throat and violently shaking her while the frail old lady looked scared and helpless. It has been reported that Saroj was forcing the 82-year-old woman to do household work.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsSonipat video, Haryana viral video, Haryana news
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Islamist YouTuber ‘Heer Khan’ abuses Hindu Gods and Goddesses, refers to Goddess Sita as r*ndi and Ayodhya as who*ehouse

OpIndia Staff -
Lucknow Police takes cognisance of an Islamist YouTuber abusing Hindu Gods and issuing threats to Hindus.
Read more
News Reports

Sonia Gandhi to continue to be Congress president, CWC concludes after seven hour marathon session. Here is how it unfolded

OpIndia Staff -
Congress leadership (read the Gandhis) have again started the resignation drama where their loyalists are urging them to stay on.
Read more

In 2018, at the height of #MeToo movement in India, many women had accused William Dalrymple of making them feel uncomfortable by ‘creepy behaviour’

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Did You Know: Women accused William Dalrymple of making them feel uncomfortable by ‘creepy behaviour’

Delusional and wrong every single time: Meet William Dalrymple, Leftist ‘historian’ who promotes ‘Ganga Jamuni Tehzeeb’ with missionary zeal

Specials K Bhattacharjee -
William Dalrymple is being credited for convincing Bloomsbury India to withdraw the book on the Delhi Riots.

Zero loss Kapil Sibal: Targets Rahul Gandhi after media reports, retracts after Rahul Gandhi ‘personally assures’ there was no need to outrage

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The tweet by Kapil Sibal castigating the Gandhi scion had attracted resentment from several Congress loyalists

For how long will Muslims remain slave of Congress’ ‘janeudhari’ leadership: Asaduddin Owaisi rubs salt on Ghulam Nabi Azad’s wounds

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Asaduddin Owaisi gave a nudge to Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad and other Muslim leaders in Congress and asked them for long will they continue to be slaves of the party's 'janeudhari' leadership.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Kim Jong Un, ‘The Undertaker’ of North Korea, is dead, claims an expert

OpIndia Staff -
Earlier too, reports of the death of Kim Jong Un were doing the rounds on the Internet, which were proven wrong later.
Read more
News Reports

Ex-RAW officer alleges Deepika Padukone went to JNU on instructions of Pakistan’s Aneel Mussarat, was paid Rs 5 crore for same

OpIndia Staff -
Former RAW officer NK Sood on his Youtube Channel, he alleged that Deepika Padukone has connections with Aneel Mussarat. He claimed that Padukone visited JNU on instructions of Mussarat.
Read more
News Reports

Zakir Naik says Hindus are less than 60% of Indian population, Muslims can win if they follow his advice

OpIndia Staff -
Zakir Naik in a recent video on YouTube has made extremely controversial and dangerous remarks on the internal matters of India.
Read more
News Reports

In 2018, at the height of #MeToo movement in India, many women had accused William Dalrymple of making them feel uncomfortable by ‘creepy behaviour’

OpIndia Staff -
Did You Know: Women accused William Dalrymple of making them feel uncomfortable by ‘creepy behaviour’
Read more
Social Media

Fact-check: Did Bababhai Pathan from Ahmednagar ‘adopt’ two ‘orphan’ girls and married them off as per Hindu rituals?

OpIndia Staff -
The man, Bababhai Pathan is reportedly the rakhi brother of the brides' mother, and he had performed rituals of a maternal uncle at their wedding, as the mother doesn't have a biological brother.
Read more
News Reports

Islamist YouTuber ‘Heer Khan’ abuses Hindu Gods and Goddesses, refers to Goddess Sita as r*ndi and Ayodhya as who*ehouse

OpIndia Staff -
Lucknow Police takes cognisance of an Islamist YouTuber abusing Hindu Gods and issuing threats to Hindus.
Read more

Latest News

Crime

Haryana Police arrest woman for brutally beating 82-year old mother-in-law after video goes viral on social media

OpIndia Staff -
In the viral video, reportedly shot by the old woman's grandchildren, the accused Saroj is seen hitting the frail old lady with a dust pan.
Read more
News Reports

The Saga of Juhi Colony and case of ‘Love Jihad’: Here is what we know so far

OpIndia Staff -
With 5 cases reported in last two months, reports have alleged that organised attempts to target and trap Hindu girls have been going on in Kanpur's Juhi Colony.
Read more
News Reports

Shashi Tharoor hosted a dinner for Congress leaders which triggered the controversial letter asking for an overhaul in party: Report

OpIndia Staff -
Dinner party hosted by Shashi Tharoor may have triggered the controversial letter asking for an overhaul in party, says a report by Hindustan Times.
Read more
News Reports

Tatra Truck scandal: Defence Ministry suspends all business dealings with Vectra Advanced Engineering Private Limited for one year

OpIndia Staff -
Gen VK Singh had alleged that he was offered bribe while in office for clearing procurement of 600 all-terrain Tatra trucks from BEML.
Read more
News Reports

Islamist YouTuber ‘Heer Khan’ abuses Hindu Gods and Goddesses, refers to Goddess Sita as r*ndi and Ayodhya as who*ehouse

OpIndia Staff -
Lucknow Police takes cognisance of an Islamist YouTuber abusing Hindu Gods and issuing threats to Hindus.
Read more
News Reports

Pakistan Occupied Kashmir residents protest against Pakistan-China dam construction on Jhelum river

OpIndia Staff -
Recently, Pakistan and China signed agreements to construct Azad Pattan and Kohala Hydropower Projects in PoK.
Read more
News Reports

Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Celebrity manager Disha Salian’s phone was active for 9 days after her death

OpIndia Staff -
Disha Salian’s phone was active for 9 days after her death and internet calls were made through it
Read more
News Reports

NCPCR takes cognisance of complaint against police officer Anthony Michael for allegedly torturing the children of deceased Sadhu Saravanan

OpIndia Staff -
NCPCR took cognisance of the complaint filed against Anthony Michael filed by Legal Rights Observatory.
Read more
News Reports

Kim Jong Un, ‘The Undertaker’ of North Korea, is dead, claims an expert

OpIndia Staff -
Earlier too, reports of the death of Kim Jong Un were doing the rounds on the Internet, which were proven wrong later.
Read more
News Reports

Police officer Anthony Michael beat up Sadhu Saravanan as his activities prevented conversion of Hindus, claims Hindu Makkal Katchi

OpIndia Staff -
Police officer Antony Michael has abetted Sadhu Saravanan to suicide as he felt latter was hindering conversion efforts by church, claims political party.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

241,864FansLike
437,608FollowersFollow
311,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com