Thursday, August 13, 2020
Congress link emerges in Bengaluru riots, husband of party’s corporator named as an accused in FIR

Kaleem Pasha, who is a former corporator of Nagavara ward, reportedly has close links with the party leadership and is known to be an associate of former Karnataka Home Minister KJ George.

OpIndia Staff
Riot accused Khaleem Pasha's close ties with the Congress party
Two days after the horrific riots unleashed by Muslim mobs in Bengaluru city, shocking details are emerging regarding the involvement of Congress party leaders in the violence that took place on Tuesday night in the city.

According to the reports, Kaleem Pasha – one of the masterminds of the riots, is the husband of Congress corporator from Nagavara Irshad – Begum. The Bengaluru police have named Kaleem Pasha as 7th accused in the FIR, who according to the police is also one of the conspirators behind the deadly violence that took place on Tuesday night.

On Wednesday, the Bengaluru police had nabbed a local SDPI leader Muzammil Pasha for orchestrating the violence. Along with Muzammil Pasha, the Bengaluru had also booked Jaffar and Kaleem Pasha, who had allegedly instigated the Muslim mob to pelt stones and torch vehicles near the police station. 

Kaleem Pasha active member of the Congress party, close to leadership.

Kaleem Pasha, who is a former corporator of Nagavara ward, reportedly has close links with the party leadership and is known to be an associate of former Karnataka Home Minister KJ George.

Image Source: Suvarna news
The Facebook profile of Kaleem Pasha also highlights the fact that the accused was an active Congress worker. Ironically, Kaleem Pasha in his Facebook post claims to ‘work for the benefit of the needy people and supporter of secularism’.

Image Source: Khaleem Pasha

In an image shared by Pasha in his Facebook profile, he can be seen with former Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah.

In another image, Kaleem Pasha can also be seen wearing Congress party shawl.

Bengaluru police files FIR in riots case

Meanwhile, the Bengaluru police have filed multiple cases against the 17 main accused in connection with the August 11 violence, which includes Congress leader Kaleem Pasha and also SDPI leader Muzammil Pasha.

In another FIR, the Bengaluru Police have booked five people in connection with the riots in the city that was unleashed on Tuesday evening. Reportedly, the five people had led a mob of 200-300 Islamists during the Bengaluru riots, called for ‘hacking the cops to death’.

The FIR states that these Islamists who were armed with machetes, stones, rods and other weapons allegedly raised slogans of “kill the cops and finish them” as they ransacked KG Halli and DJ Halli police stations on the night of August 11. 

Bengaluru riots: A pre-planned attack by Islamists on police personnel

Three people were killed and more than 60 police personnel were injured in the stone-pelting and the subsequent riots unleashed by the irate Muslim mobs. At least 10 vehicles, including Innovas of two DCPs, were damaged in front of the stations. The mob also set fire to the vehicles in front of the DJ Halli police station.

During the pre-planned attack, the Muslim mob, carrying petrol bombs and other weapons, also barged into the nearby police quarters and attacked the premises. The Muslim mob was seen raising Islamic slogans like ‘Allah-hu-Akbar’ and ‘Nara-e-Taqbeer’ outside the police station.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, the Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that a district magistrate will hold an inquiry into mob violence in Bengaluru and also informed that so far 146 people have been arrested.

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

