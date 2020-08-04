Tuesday, August 4, 2020
Home News Reports Indian Union Muslim League calls emergency meeting over Congress support for Ram Mandir
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Indian Union Muslim League calls emergency meeting over Congress support for Ram Mandir

During Rahul Gandhi’s visit to Wayanad to file his nomination, IUML members took rallies out abusing Narendra Modi as well. In this particular video, IUML members can be heard shouting “S*ala K*tta Narendra Modi”.

OpIndia Staff
IUML called for emergency meeting
IUML calls for emergency meeting after Congress supported Ram Mandir (Image: Newsd)
44

The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) is the second-biggest constituent of Congress-led UDF in Kerala. Reportedly, IUML has called an emergency meeting of its top officials on Wednesday after learning about the statements by several Congress leaders in favour of Ram Mandir.

Top Congress leaders, including party General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi, have released statements in favour of the ceremony. The former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh held Hanuman Chalisa path at his home. Priyanka Gandhi said in her statement that the program is happening with the blessings of Bhagwan Ram. “His teachings should become a symbol of national unity, brotherhood and cultural amalgamation,” she added.

The actions of Congress leaders have caused distress among IUML leaders, and they have communicated dissatisfaction to the state Congress leaders. Senior lawmaker P.K. Kunhalikutty and party supremo Panakkad Hyderali Shihab Thangal are among the leaders who are going to attend the emergency meeting. The outcome of the meeting will be clear by the time Bhoomi Pujan concludes at Ayodhya tomorrow.

Congress and IUML – An unholy alliance in Kerala

Congress entered into an alliance with the Muslim League in Kerala. A huge number of Muslim League (IUML) flags were witnessed at Wayanad at the Congress President’s roadshow. Videos were circulating on social media where scores IUML flags. The Congress party is in alliance with Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) which in turn is tied up with Jammat-e-Islami and Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), both accused by National Investigation Agency (NIA) of spreading radicalism in Kerala.

During Rahul Gandhi’s visit to Wayanad to file his nomination, IUML members took rallies out abusing Narendra Modi as well. IUML members were heard shouting “S*ala K*tta Narendra Modi”.

The background of IUML

Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), which claims to be born after Indian Independence in 1948, is actually an off-shoot of Pakistan founder and Islamist Mohammad Ali Jinnah’s All India Muslim League (AIML). The All India Muslim League was succeeded by the Muslim League in Pakistan and the Indian Union Muslim League in India. In its website, the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) claims that its motto is secularism and communal harmony but has often openly indulged in carrying out those objectives which are contrary to its own motto.

The Muslim League had strongly advocated for the establishment of a separate Muslim-majority nation-state, Pakistan successfully led to the partition of British India in 1947 by the British Empire. The birth of Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) in December 1947 was a part of that intention to keep these spirit of the All India Muslim League.

The Indian Union Muslim League has been notoriously known for flaring up communal incidents in the state of Kerala. The party was found involved in the planning as well as the execution of the brutal Marad massacre in Kerala in 2003 as per the report of Justice Thomas P Joseph Commission which was set up to investigate the incident. The report had declared the massacre as “a clear communal conspiracy, with Muslim fundamentalist and terrorist organisations involved”.

Further, in 2017, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had registered a fresh First Information Report (FIR) in connection with the probe and had named Indian Union Muslim League leaders P.P. Moideen Koya and Moyeen Haji as an accused of funding, conspiring and executing the riots.

Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan

In November 2019, the Supreme Court of India passed the judgement in favour of Ram Lalla Virajman. The court ordered the Indian government to form a trust to manage the construction of the Mandir. The trust finalized the date for Bhoomi Pujan as 5th August. PM Narendra Modi, along with 174 leaders and saints will attend the ceremony in Ayodhya.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Trending now

Opinions

Despite the negative media attention, RSS forges forward: Here’s why

Priyanka Deo -
It was none other than married women who were a part of the RSS that stepped up and made sure surveys were conducted in multiple villages across India.
Read more
News Reports

Mughal descendant Prince Tucy calls Owaisi a ‘joker’, says it is his family’s wish to build the Ram Mandir

OpIndia Staff -
The self-proclaimed Mughal heir, Prince Tucy called AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi a joker for objecting to PM Modi's visit to Ayodhya for the bhoomi pujan ceremony of the Ram Mandir
Read more

Akhilesh Yadav as Chief Minister of UP banned the 84-kosi parikrama around the Ram Janmabhoomi. Read details

Political History of India OpIndia Staff -
Akhilesh Yadav tried his best to prevent Hindus from practising their religious faith with regards to Shri Rama at Ayodhya.

Five forms of apartheid that were wiped out when Article 370 was removed

Opinions Abhishek Banerjee -
It will be a year since Article 370 was abrogated and Jammu & Kashmir finally became an integral part of India without any riders attached.

Ram Lalla is not ‘Sabke Ram’, such claims are designed to weaken the Hindu claim to their own Gods

Opinions K Bhattacharjee -
Ahead of the Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan ceremony, a narrative of 'Sabke ram' is being created to deny the Hindu claim to Rama.

Breathtaking visuals of the proposed structure of Bhavya Ram Mandir released by Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra today released first visuals of the proposed Bhavya Ram Mandir structure.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Here is why #BabyPenguin is trending on Twitter, and why Aaditya Thackeray is called so by some

OpIndia Staff -
Yuva Sena registered complaint against twitter user for calling Aaditya Thackeray "Baby Penguin" and Uddhav Thackeray "Aurangzeb"
Read more
Opinions

How one call from Chief Minister Narendra Damodardas Modi changed my views from ‘Why Ram Mandir’ to ‘Mandir Wahin Banayenge’

Nirwa Mehta -
As we get closer to the dream of Bhavya Ram Mandir coming true, my perception of importance of the Ram Mandir underwent a transformation
Read more
Entertainment

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has a prolonged meltdown, announces a movie on Arnab Goswami, “Arnab, The News Prostitute”

OpIndia Staff -
Ram Gopal Varma vented his spleen against the Republic TV Editor-in-Chief in a series of tweets on Twitter.
Read more
News Reports

“Will believe in coronavirus if Amit Shah dies”: Shaheen Bagh ‘activist’ Aiman Rizwi urges Muslims to pray for his death

OpIndia Staff -
Rizwi also strongly believes that Coronavirus is a myth and propagated to conceal failures of Modi government.
Read more
News Reports

Delhi Police confirm OpIndia report, say that Tahir Hussain has confessed he had planned the Delhi riots to teach Hindus a lesson

OpIndia Staff -
Tahir Hussain confesses before Delhi police that he had planned the Delhi Riots, collected materials in advance for the same
Read more
Opinions

Why it’s wrong to call Aatish Taseer a ‘bastard’ even if he is one

Sanghamitra -
All Amit Shah ever did to Taseer was revoke a privilege that allowed him to circumvent the usual visa application process that common people go through.
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

Indian Union Muslim League calls emergency meeting over Congress support for Ram Mandir

OpIndia Staff -
IUML has called an emergency meeting of its top officials on Wednesday after learning about the statements by several Congress leaders in favour of Ram Mandir.
Read more
News Reports

On the anniversary of 370 abrogation, Pakistan releases new political map claiming Jammu and Kashmir and Gujarat’s Junagadh as its own

OpIndia Staff -
Abrogation of Article 370 continues to sting Pakistan as it releases a new political map, laying sovereign claim on Jammu and Kashmir and thereby junking its long-held position of fighting for the self-determination of Kashmiris
Read more
Opinions

Despite the negative media attention, RSS forges forward: Here’s why

Priyanka Deo -
It was none other than married women who were a part of the RSS that stepped up and made sure surveys were conducted in multiple villages across India.
Read more
News Reports

‘Naam mita do Babur ka’: BJP leader Vijay Goel recommends renaming ‘Babur road’ in Delhi

OpIndia Staff -
The politician superimposed a poster that read '5 August road' on the signboard that earlier carried the name of the Mughal tyrant Babur.
Read more
News Reports

ISIS terrorist from Kerala involved in Afghanistan suicide bombing in Jalalabad: Reports

OpIndia Staff -
On Sunday, a terror attack perpetrated by the Islamic State (ISIS) at a prison complex in Jalalabad in Afghanistan has reportedly led to the escape of 300 inmates.
Read more
Crime

Meerut: Sohail posed as Hindu, tried to kidnap Dalit girl when exposed, family alleges police of inaction

OpIndia Staff -
The family alleged that Sohail was posing as a Hindu to befriend the Dalit girl from Meerut for the last six months.
Read more
News Reports

‘Stones and bottles are not firearms’: Indira Jaising defends Jamia hoodlums in Delhi HC, seeks inquiry on ‘police brutality’

OpIndia Staff -
Indira Jaising and other attorneys today submitted their argument in Delhi HC seeking independent inquiry into the alleged police atrocities in the Jamia Millia Islamia University.
Read more
News Reports

Delhi: Anwar pretends to be a Hindu, befriends a woman and rapes her for months on pretext of marriage

OpIndia Staff -
As per a report by Jagran, Anwar even took lakhs of rupees from the woman under the pretext of marriage.
Read more
News Reports

Mughal descendant Prince Tucy calls Owaisi a ‘joker’, says it is his family’s wish to build the Ram Mandir

OpIndia Staff -
The self-proclaimed Mughal heir, Prince Tucy called AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi a joker for objecting to PM Modi's visit to Ayodhya for the bhoomi pujan ceremony of the Ram Mandir
Read more
News Reports

Sushant Singh Rajput case gets murkier: As Maha govt puts hurdles in front of Bihar Police, Bihar govt recommends CBI enquiry

OpIndia Staff -
Earlier, the Mumbai Police had claimed that the files of the investigation into Sushant's ex-manager Disha Salian's alleged suicide case have been deleted "accidentally".
Read more

Related Articles

Connect with us

238,826FansLike
421,305FollowersFollow
289,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com