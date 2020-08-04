Indian Union Muslim League calls emergency meeting over Congress support for Ram Mandir

The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) is the second-biggest constituent of Congress-led UDF in Kerala. Reportedly, IUML has called an emergency meeting of its top officials on Wednesday after learning about the statements by several Congress leaders in favour of Ram Mandir.

Top Congress leaders, including party General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi, have released statements in favour of the ceremony. The former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh held Hanuman Chalisa path at his home. Priyanka Gandhi said in her statement that the program is happening with the blessings of Bhagwan Ram. “His teachings should become a symbol of national unity, brotherhood and cultural amalgamation,” she added.

सरलता, साहस, संयम, त्याग, वचनवद्धता, दीनबंधु राम नाम का सार है। राम सबमें हैं, राम सबके साथ हैं।



भगवान राम और माता सीता के संदेश और उनकी कृपा के साथ रामलला के मंदिर के भूमिपूजन का कार्यक्रम राष्ट्रीय एकता, बंधुत्व और सांस्कृतिक समागम का अवसर बने।



मेरा वक्तव्य pic.twitter.com/ZDT1U6gBnb — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) August 4, 2020

The actions of Congress leaders have caused distress among IUML leaders, and they have communicated dissatisfaction to the state Congress leaders. Senior lawmaker P.K. Kunhalikutty and party supremo Panakkad Hyderali Shihab Thangal are among the leaders who are going to attend the emergency meeting. The outcome of the meeting will be clear by the time Bhoomi Pujan concludes at Ayodhya tomorrow.

Congress and IUML – An unholy alliance in Kerala

Congress entered into an alliance with the Muslim League in Kerala. A huge number of Muslim League (IUML) flags were witnessed at Wayanad at the Congress President’s roadshow. Videos were circulating on social media where scores IUML flags. The Congress party is in alliance with Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) which in turn is tied up with Jammat-e-Islami and Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), both accused by National Investigation Agency (NIA) of spreading radicalism in Kerala.

During Rahul Gandhi’s visit to Wayanad to file his nomination, IUML members took rallies out abusing Narendra Modi as well. IUML members were heard shouting “S*ala K*tta Narendra Modi”.

The background of IUML

Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), which claims to be born after Indian Independence in 1948, is actually an off-shoot of Pakistan founder and Islamist Mohammad Ali Jinnah’s All India Muslim League (AIML). The All India Muslim League was succeeded by the Muslim League in Pakistan and the Indian Union Muslim League in India. In its website, the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) claims that its motto is secularism and communal harmony but has often openly indulged in carrying out those objectives which are contrary to its own motto.

The Muslim League had strongly advocated for the establishment of a separate Muslim-majority nation-state, Pakistan successfully led to the partition of British India in 1947 by the British Empire. The birth of Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) in December 1947 was a part of that intention to keep these spirit of the All India Muslim League.

The Indian Union Muslim League has been notoriously known for flaring up communal incidents in the state of Kerala. The party was found involved in the planning as well as the execution of the brutal Marad massacre in Kerala in 2003 as per the report of Justice Thomas P Joseph Commission which was set up to investigate the incident. The report had declared the massacre as “a clear communal conspiracy, with Muslim fundamentalist and terrorist organisations involved”.

Further, in 2017, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had registered a fresh First Information Report (FIR) in connection with the probe and had named Indian Union Muslim League leaders P.P. Moideen Koya and Moyeen Haji as an accused of funding, conspiring and executing the riots.

Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan

In November 2019, the Supreme Court of India passed the judgement in favour of Ram Lalla Virajman. The court ordered the Indian government to form a trust to manage the construction of the Mandir. The trust finalized the date for Bhoomi Pujan as 5th August. PM Narendra Modi, along with 174 leaders and saints will attend the ceremony in Ayodhya.