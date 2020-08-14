In a shocking incident, the newly appointed Superintendent of Police of Chamarajanagar district in Karnataka allegedly forced the priests of a local Hindu temple to place the photo of Jesus and Mary inside the Garbhagriha or the sanctum sanctorum of the temple.

According to the reports, on August 5, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad and other Hindu groups had reportedly organised a special pooja at the local Anjaneya Swamy temple in Chamarajanagar to celebrate the historic event of Ayodhya Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan.

After the pooja, the police officer Divya Sara Thomas, the SP of the district visited the temple, pressurised the priest of the temple and made him place the photo of Jesus and Mary which she was carrying, in front of the temple idol inside the sanctum of the temple.

Reportedly, SP Divya Thomas asked the priest to perform pooja while placing the photo inside the sanctum sanctorum. The priest succumbed to the pressure exerted by the officer and placed the photo inside the Garbhagriha of the temple while performing the pooja.

- Advertisement -

The pictures of the same have become viral on the internet.

SP of Chamarajanar district Divya Sara Thomas has visited #AnjaneyaTemple in Kollegala. SP has reportedly put pressure on the priest to place the photo of #Jesus inside the sanctum sanctorum of Temple and asked for pooja to be offered. @noconversion@ShefVaidya pic.twitter.com/KJuWUGryEv — Nishant Azad/निशांत आज़ाद🇮🇳 (@azad_nishant) August 12, 2020

1. @CMofKarnataka , Sir this image is being viral on social media. It’s being said that S.P. of ChamRajnagar, Karnataka Police Divya Sara Thomas, who is a Christian, forcefully put the image of Jesus Christ in the famous @Ajaynaswami temple and forced to make people worship him. pic.twitter.com/4hKl5UvSKn — ब्राह्मण पुत्र (@NikhilShankarJ1) August 13, 2020

Following the incident, several Hindus have demanded action against the police officer and has also called for the sacking of the officer.

Read- Has social service become a way of Conversion for the Missionary mafia?

1. @CMofKarnataka , Sir this image is being viral on social media. It’s being said that S.P. of ChamRajnagar, Karnataka Police Divya Sara Thomas, who is a Christian, forcefully put the image of Jesus Christ in the famous @Ajaynaswami temple and forced to make people worship him. pic.twitter.com/4hKl5UvSKn — ब्राह्मण पुत्र (@NikhilShankarJ1) August 13, 2020

@DoPTGoI @PMOIndia @HMOIndia This is an official complaint on the actions of an officer, – Divya Sara Thomas – that has hurt Hindu sentiments. The facts are self explanatory. If no action follows I will approach the appropriate court of law for action — N. Sankara Menon (@menon_sankara) August 12, 2020

Temple priest clarifies

Meanwhile, the temple priest has apologised for the incident and said that they did not have any evil intentions to hurt any religious sentiments.

#JaiShriRam



See the way he Apologises….



Even his Apology looks Hollow…..#WakeUpHindus . It’s Now or NEVER…..



P. S : This Purohita/ Archaka has a Certain History…..😎#AyodhyaRamMandir pic.twitter.com/866bbM7jM0 — D A (@diwakaran_a) August 10, 2020

“On August, on the occasion of Ayodhya Bhoomi Pujan event, there was a special pooja. We performed pooja by placing photos of a different faith. There is no evil intentions or any attempt to hurt any religious sentiments. It is a routine activity, where we pray for people irrespective of their identity,” said the temple priest.