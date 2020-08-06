“Mandir Wahin Banayenge Lekin Tareekh Nahin Batayenge”: Watch how Uddhav Thackeray and Arvind Kejriwal mocked Ram Mandir

While Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal may have reluctantly welcomed the Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan on Wednesday, the duo, along with many Islamists and Congress leaders had in the past mocked the Ram Mandir construction that was delayed due to legal hurdles.

In 2015, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray while addressing a rally had taken a jibe at the delay in construction of Ram Mandir. At around 30 seconds into the video one can hear Thackeray say “Mandir wahin banayenge lekin tareekh nahin batayenge (We will build the temple but we will not give the date)”

Similarly, during run-up to the 2019 general elections, Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party supremo Arvind Kejriwal had also mocked the construction of Ram Mandir.

Congress leaders have also time and again used the same phrase to mock the construction of Ram Mandir.

Promises, promises and only promises . .

NO delivery!

It’s patent BJP strategy –

“Mandir wahin banayenge,

(Lekin) Tareekh nahi batayenge”!!! https://t.co/QH7gwDJnSE — Sanjay Dutt (@SanjaySDutt) October 15, 2016

Amusingly, Priyanka Gandhi and other Congress leaders came under fire for taking the soft Hindutva approach.

Others who have mocked the construction of the Ram Mandir include activist-turned politician-turned activist again Shehla Rashid,

mandir wahin banayenge, magar date nahi batayenge.. election to election.. https://t.co/P90H2bn6eK — Shehla Rashid (@Shehla_Rashid) December 8, 2016

‘Fact-checker’ and Islamist propagandist Mohammed Zubair,

Mandir Wahi Banayenge… Par Date Nahi Batayenge… Watch it till the end. ‘Bohot Bohot Dhanyawad’ 😂 pic.twitter.com/EoX6ZD0p1I — Mohammed Zubair (@zoo_bear) June 16, 2018

And abusive trolled masquerading as journalist Swati Chaturvedi.

Tareek nahi bataye gai mandir wahi banayegey more from Modi https://t.co/UqlDjCfS8f — Swati Chaturvedi (@bainjal) September 9, 2018

Swati’s colleague and The Wire journalist Rohini Singh, too, mocked the construction of Ram Mandir in the past.

Mandir wahin banayenge par tareekh nahin batayenge!;) https://t.co/k0L0Eno9Yq — Rohini Singh (@rohini_sgh) February 7, 2016

More than once.

Tainted ex-cop Sanjiv Bhatt, a favourite amongst the ‘liberals’, too mocked the same.

Mandir Wahin Banayenge, Par Tareekh Nahin Batayenge.



Munh-Tod Jawab Denge, Par Tareekh Nahin Batayenge — Sanjiv Bhatt (IPS) (@sanjivbhatt) September 21, 2016

Aam Aadmi Party social media head Ankit Lal had too mocked the Ram Mandir construction.

On Wednesday, PM Narendra Modi laid the foundation of the Bhavya Ram Mandir which will come up at Ram Janmabhoomi at Ayodhya.