Thursday, August 6, 2020
“Mandir Wahin Banayenge Lekin Tareekh Nahin Batayenge”: Watch how Uddhav Thackeray and Arvind Kejriwal mocked Ram Mandir

On Wednesday, PM Narendra Modi laid the foundation of the Bhavya Ram Mandir which will come up at Ram Janmabhoomi at Ayodhya.

Uddhav Thackeray and Arvind Kejriwal had once mocked the construction of Ram Mandir
While Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal may have reluctantly welcomed the Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan on Wednesday, the duo, along with many Islamists and Congress leaders had in the past mocked the Ram Mandir construction that was delayed due to legal hurdles.

In 2015, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray while addressing a rally had taken a jibe at the delay in construction of Ram Mandir. At around 30 seconds into the video one can hear Thackeray say “Mandir wahin banayenge lekin tareekh nahin batayenge (We will build the temple but we will not give the date)”

Similarly, during run-up to the 2019 general elections, Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party supremo Arvind Kejriwal had also mocked the construction of Ram Mandir.

Congress leaders have also time and again used the same phrase to mock the construction of Ram Mandir.

Amusingly, Priyanka Gandhi and other Congress leaders came under fire for taking the soft Hindutva approach.

Others who have mocked the construction of the Ram Mandir include activist-turned politician-turned activist again Shehla Rashid,

‘Fact-checker’ and Islamist propagandist Mohammed Zubair,

And abusive trolled masquerading as journalist Swati Chaturvedi.

Swati’s colleague and The Wire journalist Rohini Singh, too, mocked the construction of Ram Mandir in the past.

More than once.

Tainted ex-cop Sanjiv Bhatt, a favourite amongst the ‘liberals’, too mocked the same.

Aam Aadmi Party social media head Ankit Lal had too mocked the Ram Mandir construction.

