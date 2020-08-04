As the auspicious day of Bhoomi pujan of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya approaches, some of the Congress leaders, which until now were known for appeasing minorities, have decided to make a flip-flop and woo the Hindu voters. For a party which denied existence of Lord Ram, Gandhi scion and former Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s sister–Priyanka Gandhi issued a statement welcoming the Ram Mandir. In addition to Priyanka Gandhi, Former MP chief minister Kamal Nath and erstwhile Union Minister Manish Tewari also took to Twitter and conveyed their subtle support for the construction of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra says Bhoomi pujan ceremony has become an occasion for national unity

Gandhi scion And UP General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra extended her support for the Bhoomi pujan ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. She issued a statement on the event, claiming it to be a cause for national unity, brotherhood and cultural congregation.

“Simplicity, courage, restraint, sacrifice, commitment, are the essence of the name Deenbandhu Rama. Ram is with everyone, Ram is with everyone. With the message and grace of Lord Rama and Mother Sita, the Bhoomipujan ceremony of the temple of Ramlala became an occasion for national unity, fraternity and cultural congregation,” Gandhi tweeted.

सरलता, साहस, संयम, त्याग, वचनवद्धता, दीनबंधु राम नाम का सार है। राम सबमें हैं, राम सबके साथ हैं।



भगवान राम और माता सीता के संदेश और उनकी कृपा के साथ रामलला के मंदिर के भूमिपूजन का कार्यक्रम राष्ट्रीय एकता, बंधुत्व और सांस्कृतिक समागम का अवसर बने।



मेरा वक्तव्य pic.twitter.com/ZDT1U6gBnb — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) August 4, 2020

On the expected lines, some of the liberals on social media were triggered after Priyanka Gandhi made her stand clear on the construction of Ram Temple. One of them questioned if the construction of Ram Mandir was a cause for national unity.

Twitter user raises question over Priyanka Gandhi’s support for Ram Mandir

Another Twitter user expressed his disenchantment with the Congress party, claiming Pandit Nehru would have been disappointed with the Congress party. The user said, “Our beloved country has crossed the threshold now and reached the point of no return. The slow death of justice, rule of law and secularism…”

Twitter user disappointed with Priyanka Gandhi’s support for Ram Mandir

MP Congress changes its profile picture with an image of Lord Hanuman and Kamal Nath

The official Twitter handle of Madhya Pradesh Congress posted a tweet informing about the change in their profile pic. Instead of Congress’ symbol, the MP Congress has an image of Lord Hanuman with the message “Shri Hanuman Chalisa Path’, along with the image of former MP CM Kamal Nath.

However, this did not sit well with the ardent Congress supporters and liberals, who were instantly triggered after the MP Congress posted the tweet announcing the change in its profile picture.

One of the disgruntled social media users took a jibe at Congress’s secular credentials by commenting: “Waah re Nehruvian Secularism”.

Twitter user on MP Congress’s tweet on Hanuman Chalisa

Another Twitter user who seemed thoroughly rattled by a sea change in Congress’ approach, cursed the party of paying for its deeds and eventually regretting for not throwing Kamal Nath to the “wolves” when they had the chance.

Twitter user on MP Congress’s tweet on Hanuman Chalisa

An Islamist masquerading as ‘liberal’, Md Asif Khan was dismayed that “Secular Congress” was celebrating the construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. He reiterated what has been alleged of Congress for some time now that they treat the Muslims as second class citizens.

Twitter user on MP Congress’s tweet on Hanuman Chalisa

A Twitter user who goes by the name Vinay Aravind was appalled that Congress is celebrating the construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. Quoting MP Congress’ tweet, he said, “This is unutterably pathetic”.

Twitter user on MP Congress’s tweet on Hanuman Chalisa

Manish Tewari quotes Mahatma Gandhi’s version of Hindu devotional song dedicated to Lord Ram

Another senior Congress leader posted a devotional song dedicated to Lord Ram on his Twitter account, prompting a litany of objections and protests from Islamists and Hindus alike.

भगवान रामचन्द्र जी महाराज के भूमी पूजन के शुभ अफसर पर सब वैष्णव जनो और महनुभवों को कोटी कोटी बधाई pic.twitter.com/R00cfIWwu0 — Manish Tewari (@ManishTewari) August 4, 2020

While Islamists were irked by the former Union Minister’s subtle approval of the Bhoomi pujan ceremony of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, Hindus were agitated for getting the lyrics of the devotional hymn wrong.

An Islamist, flustered by Tewari’s Twitter post of a devotional Hindu hymn, raised aspersions on Lord Ram’s character for doubting the chastity of his wife Sita.

Islamist attacking Hindu God on Manish Tewari’s post

Hindus too attacked Manish Tewari for brazenly posting an adulterated version of the famous Hindu hymn. One of the Twitter users posted the actual version of the devotional song along with an image that highlighted the difference between the lyrics of the real song and the lyrics of the “Gandhian” song.

Several others also pointed out that the version posted by Manish Tewari was not the true version but a distorted one.

Twitter user correcting Manish Tewari of the devotional hymn

One Twitter user was particularly agitated against Tewari for posting a distorted version of the prayer. He suggested Tewari to add “Ram” to namaz and see the repercussions of the same.

Twitter user abuses Manish Tewari for distorting the bhajan

Bhoomi Pujan ceremony of Ram Mandir

Preparations are underway in Ayodhya for the historic Bhoomi Pujan for the construction of the Ram Temple on August 5, 2020. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting Ayodhya for the ceremony on August 5. The ceremony will be graced by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath among several other invitees. Keeping in accordance with the coronavirus guidelines, the ceremony will be attended by not more than 200 people.