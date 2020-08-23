Muzaffarpur: 10-year-old married off to her rapist, given triple talaq

A shocking incident has come into light in a village Budhana police station, Muzaffarpur, Uttar Pradesh. According to the reports, a ten-year-old girl was allegedly married off to her rapist. The police said that the rapist turned “husband” than gave her triple talaq. The incident came in light when a team of child care helpline visited her for counseling.

Punam Sharma, helpline in-charge said that the victim alleged that she was ‘married’ to the brother-in-law of her sister on 16th February this year after he raped her. The accused is a resident of Shamli district. He left the girl at her parents’ house on 4th August. The family then approached the helpline that further informed the police about the incident.

SHO KP Singh, Budhana Police Station, said that they had initiated the investigation to look into the allegations. They have called the accused of questions. According to the sources, the girl was married to the brother-in-law after her sister insisted on the marriage.