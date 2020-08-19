Non-Gandhi should lead the Congress party: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

Even as the Congress party struggles to find a permanent president for the party, party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has asserted that a non-Gandhi should be the Congress party chief. The assertion came in agreement with the former Congress President Rahul Gandhi, who at the time of his resignation had sought that a leader not belonging to the Gandhi dynasty should lead the party.

“He has said that none of us should be the president of the party and I fully agree with him on this,” Priyanka said, adding, “I think that the party should find its own path also.” About the Congress party losing the narrative battle against the BJP, Gandhi said that Congress was slow to adopt the ‘new media’ and by the time it got used to it, the damage had already been done.

Priyanka also stated that she is ready to take orders from a non-Gandhi “boss” on whether she should be entrusted with the responsibility of organisational charge for the UP and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

The comments made by Priyanka were a part of an interview published in a book on next-generation leaders of India.

Priyanka’s statements come amidst the growing speculations that one of the two siblings-Rahul or Priyanka will take the reins of the Congress party.