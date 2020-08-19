Wednesday, August 19, 2020
Home News Reports Non-Gandhi should lead the Congress party: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra
News Reports
Updated:

Non-Gandhi should lead the Congress party: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also stated that she is ready to take orders from a non-Gandhi “boss”

OpIndia Staff
Congress scion Priyanka Gandhi bats for a non-Gandhi to lead the party
Priyanka Gandhi(Source: India Today)
101

Even as the Congress party struggles to find a permanent president for the party, party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has asserted that a non-Gandhi should be the Congress party chief. The assertion came in agreement with the former Congress President Rahul Gandhi, who at the time of his resignation had sought that a leader not belonging to the Gandhi dynasty should lead the party.

“He has said that none of us should be the president of the party and I fully agree with him on this,” Priyanka said, adding, “I think that the party should find its own path also.” About the Congress party losing the narrative battle against the BJP, Gandhi said that Congress was slow to adopt the ‘new media’ and by the time it got used to it, the damage had already been done.

Priyanka also stated that she is ready to take orders from a non-Gandhi “boss” on whether she should be entrusted with the responsibility of organisational charge for the UP and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

The comments made by Priyanka were a part of an interview published in a book on next-generation leaders of India.

- Advertisement -

Priyanka’s statements come amidst the growing speculations that one of the two siblings-Rahul or Priyanka will take the reins of the Congress party.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Begusarai: Hindu minor girl who was abducted on gunpoint rescued from Patna after 25 days, main accused Nazmul absconding

Jhankar Mohta -
The Hindu minor girlf from Begusarai had been kidnapped on July 26 on gunpoint by one Nazmul and 6 others
Read more
News Reports

Rajdeep, who had wanted Sushant’s family to ‘mourn quietly’, accuses their lawyer of holding a media trial, gets a ‘befitting reply’

OpIndia Staff -
Vikas Singh, lawyer representing Sushant Singh Rajput's father, walks out of an interview on India Today by Rajdeep Sardesai.
Read more

Saudi Arabia snubs Pakistan as Army chief Bajwa returns without a meet with Crown Prince

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Failing to secure a meet with Prince Salman, Bajwa finally met Saudi Arabia's Deputy Defence Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman and Saudi Arabia's military chief of staff General Fayyad bin Hamid Al-Ruwaili.

Congress pays tribute to Vijaya Lakshmi Pandit, ‘first Indian woman to hold a cabinet post in pre-Independent India’, netizens point out brazen nepotism

Politics OpIndia Staff -
Social media users pointed out that Congress party has truly been the flagbearers of nepotism in Indian political landscape

Akshay Kumar donates to Assam flood relief, gets abused and attacked for ‘being Canadian’

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal took to Twitter to thank Akshay Kumar for his generous donation in time of need.

Casteism and Government Schools: Behind the veils of the Dravidian Delusion

Political History of India Suren -
Whenever the Dravidian movement, especially the DMK is challenged on account of corruption or their support for divisive Breaking India Forces or their Hinduphobia, an immediate shield they use is that of their position as defenders of lower castes against caste-based occupation and discrimination in education.

Recently Popular

Media Fact-Check

Did Aamir Khan really say ‘my wives may be Hindu but my kids will only follow Islam’? Read the details here

OpIndia Staff -
The article earlier published on Santa Banta and still carried by ‘The Siasat Daily’ asserts that Aamir Khan ​claimed that he would raise his kids from Hindu wives as devout Muslims
Read more
News Reports

NIA arrests Bengaluru doctor Abdur Rehman for ISIS links: Had visited Syria, was working to further terrorist activities in India

OpIndia Staff -
NIA had registered the case after Delhi Police arrested a Kashmiri couple from Okhla Vihar, Jamia Nagar in Delhi earlier in March.
Read more
News Reports

Pakistan: The extra-judicial killing of Hayat Baloch at the hands of Frontier Corps. Read details

OpIndia Staff -
According to SSP (Turbat), an internal investigation by the Frontier Corps found that the accused personnel 'reacted in haste' and handed him over to the police for further probe into the extra-judicial killing of the 25-year-old student.
Read more
News Reports

Here is why #BabyPenguin is trending on Twitter, and why Aaditya Thackeray is called so by some

OpIndia Staff -
Yuva Sena registered complaint against twitter user for calling Aaditya Thackeray "Baby Penguin" and Uddhav Thackeray "Aurangzeb"
Read more
News Reports

ISKCON requests action against Assam based artist Akram Hussain for depicting Lord Krishna with bikini-clad women, minister responds

OpIndia Staff -
Akram Hussain displayed his Krishna's painting along with another which dishonoured the National Flag in 2015
Read more
News Reports

Xinjiang: China razes Uyghur mosque, builds public toilet on the site

OpIndia Staff -
China builds public toilet on the site of a razed mosque in Xinjiang province.
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

Begusarai: Hindu minor girl who was abducted on gunpoint rescued from Patna after 25 days, main accused Nazmul absconding

Jhankar Mohta -
The Hindu minor girlf from Begusarai had been kidnapped on July 26 on gunpoint by one Nazmul and 6 others
Read more
News Reports

Non-Gandhi should lead the Congress party: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

OpIndia Staff -
Agreeing with Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said that a non-Gandhi Congress member should be made its chief
Read more
News Reports

Watch: Senate member says democracy is ‘sexually transmitted’ in Pakistan

OpIndia Staff -
Senate member of Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) Muhammad Ali Saif was seen lashing out at the prevailing dynasty politics and nepotism in Pakistan
Read more
News Reports

West Bengal: Murshidabad village Fatwa bans music, lottery, watching TV, liquor, punishment includes fine and sit-ups

OpIndia Staff -
Fatwa against music, carom, lottery, watching TV and liquor issued in West Bengal village.
Read more
News Reports

Pakistan’s slapgate: Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi slaps Imran Khan’s principal secretary. What we know so far

OpIndia Staff -
Pakistani media reported that Qureshi wanted to meet Imran Khan. However, outside the PM's office, Azam Khan stopped Qureshi from entering the premises, which angered Qureshi and he reportedly slapped him.
Read more
News Reports

Rajdeep, who had wanted Sushant’s family to ‘mourn quietly’, accuses their lawyer of holding a media trial, gets a ‘befitting reply’

OpIndia Staff -
Vikas Singh, lawyer representing Sushant Singh Rajput's father, walks out of an interview on India Today by Rajdeep Sardesai.
Read more
News Reports

Saudi Arabia snubs Pakistan as Army chief Bajwa returns without a meet with Crown Prince

OpIndia Staff -
Failing to secure a meet with Prince Salman, Bajwa finally met Saudi Arabia's Deputy Defence Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman and Saudi Arabia's military chief of staff General Fayyad bin Hamid Al-Ruwaili.
Read more
News Reports

“Wanted to turn India into an Islamic republic”, Delhi riots accused Asif Iqbal Tanha reveals how he engineered anti-CAA riots in Jamia

OpIndia Staff -
Asif Iqbal stated that the JCC received funding from radical Islamist organisation such as PFI and Jamia Alumni Association
Read more
Media

Shekhar Gupta’s website The Print spreads misinformation about Modi govt’s proposal to review marriage age for women, Health Ministry corrects them

OpIndia Staff -
ThePrint has many times maliciously resorted to publishing fake, embellished or distorted articles to malign Modi govt
Read more
News Reports

Mewat: Bajrang Dal activists rescue Raju, a minor boy from WB who was held hostage and tortured for the last five years by one...

Jhankar Mohta -
When Raju was able to tell a shopkeeper that he has been forcefully held by Muslim family in Mewat, Bajrang Dal rescued him
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

240,925FansLike
433,392FollowersFollow
306,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com