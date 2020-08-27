Thursday, August 27, 2020
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Jadhav sends letter of resignation to Maharashtra CM, alleges party leaders sidelining workers

Sanjay Jadhav sent his resignation letter to Sena chief and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday stating that he had no right to be a Member of Parliament representing the Shiv Sena as he was unable to do justice to the workers of the party.

OpIndia Staff
Sanjay Jadhav, Sena MP from Parbhani has sent resignation to Thackeray, saying party workers are being sidelined
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Jadhav sends his resignation to Maharashtra CM and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray/ Image Source: Nai dunia
In a major embarrassment to Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena, senior party leader and Member of Parliament from Parbhani – Sanjay Jadhav, has tendered his ‘resignation’ from membership of Lok Sabha on Wednesday saying he was unable to do justice to the party workers of his area.

According to the reports, Sanjay Jadhav sent his resignation letter to Sena chief and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday stating that he had no right to be a Member of Parliament representing the Shiv Sena as he was unable to do justice to the workers of the party.

A report by Hindustan Times stated that the appointment of a non-governmental administrator of Jintur Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) in Parbhani District had irked the MP, leading to his resignation. The Maharashtra government had apparently appointed an NCP worker as the co-ordinator leaving the Shiv Sena red-faced.

Shiv Sena leaders sidelining party workers, says Sena MP

In an abrupt decision, the Shiv Sena MP sent the resignation letter after claiming that the party leadership was systematically sidelining its workers by favouring ruling ally Nationalist Congress Party.

“I have been following the matter for the last 8-10 months. Now a person from NCP has been appointed as non-governmental administrator and this is an insult to Shiv Sena workers,” the Shiv Sena MP, who is known as ‘Bandu’, said.

Sanjay Jadhav is also a member of the Consultative Committee for the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare.

Interestingly, Jadhav has sent his resignation letter to party President and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and not to the Lok Sabha Speaker, who is the final authority on accepting the resignation of an elected Lok Sabha member.

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

