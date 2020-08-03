Father of Sushant Singh Rajput has released a video where has said that he had registered a complaint with Mumbai Police in the month of February alleging that the life of his son was under threat. The deceased Bollywood actor’s family has been saying from the very beginning that they suspect foul play behind his alleged suicide.

#WATCH: #SushantSinghRajput's father in a self-made video says, "On Feb 25, I informed Bandra Police that he's in danger. He died on June 14 & I asked them to act against people named in my Feb 25 complaint. No action taken even 40 days after his death. So I filed FIR in Patna." pic.twitter.com/tnn9XN1XlB — ANI (@ANI) August 3, 2020

The father said, “On Feb 25, I informed the Bandra Police that he is in danger. He died on June 14 and I asked them to act against people named in my Feb 25 complaint. No action taken even 40 days after his death. So I filed an FIR in Patna.” He also expressed his gratitude towards Chief Minister of Bihar Nitish Kumar and Minister Sanjay Kumar Jha for supporting him at this time of distress.

Bihar Police Officer quarantined

Senior Bihar Police officer IPS Vinay Tiwari was reportedly sent to quarantine forcefully by BMC officials on reaching Mumbai on Sunday. Tiwari was visiting Mumbai to lead the police team in the Sushant Singh Rajput case. IPS Tiwari was not provided accommodation in the IPS Mess even he requested for it. The officer is currently staying in a guest house in Goregaon.

Maharashtra Police vs Bihar Police

The case has turned into a tussle between Police departments of two states. DGP Pandey earlier said that Sushant’s death should not turn into a Bihar vs Maharashtra when he was informed that Mumbai Police is not providing any assistance. DGP, in one of his statements, urged Rhea to join the investigation as she is currently hiding.

Bihar Police had failed to secure the postmortem report of Sushant Singh Rajput even after visiting the Cooper Hospital in Mumbai. The Bihar Police got involved in the matter after the deceased actor’s father filed a police complaint in the state on tha basis of which an FIR was registered.