Monday, August 3, 2020
Home News Reports 'Informed Bandra Police his life is in danger on Feb 25, asked them to...
News Reports
Updated:

‘Informed Bandra Police his life is in danger on Feb 25, asked them to take action against those named in complaint, no action taken’: Father of Sushant Singh Rajput

The father of Sushant Singh Rajput expressed his gratitude towards Chief Minister of Bihar Nitish Kumar and Minister Sanjay Kumar Jha for supporting him at this time of distress.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Father of Sushant Singh Rajput says informed bandra Police about threat to his son's life on feb 25
Sushant Singh Rajput's father
4

Father of Sushant Singh Rajput has released a video where has said that he had registered a complaint with Mumbai Police in the month of February alleging that the life of his son was under threat. The deceased Bollywood actor’s family has been saying from the very beginning that they suspect foul play behind his alleged suicide.

The father said, “On Feb 25, I informed the Bandra Police that he is in danger. He died on June 14 and I asked them to act against people named in my Feb 25 complaint. No action taken even 40 days after his death. So I filed an FIR in Patna.” He also expressed his gratitude towards Chief Minister of Bihar Nitish Kumar and Minister Sanjay Kumar Jha for supporting him at this time of distress.

Bihar Police Officer quarantined

Senior Bihar Police officer IPS Vinay Tiwari was reportedly sent to quarantine forcefully by BMC officials on reaching Mumbai on Sunday. Tiwari was visiting Mumbai to lead the police team in the Sushant Singh Rajput case. IPS Tiwari was not provided accommodation in the IPS Mess even he requested for it. The officer is currently staying in a guest house in Goregaon.

Maharashtra Police vs Bihar Police

The case has turned into a tussle between Police departments of two states. DGP Pandey earlier said that Sushant’s death should not turn into a Bihar vs Maharashtra when he was informed that Mumbai Police is not providing any assistance. DGP, in one of his statements, urged Rhea to join the investigation as she is currently hiding.

Bihar Police had failed to secure the postmortem report of Sushant Singh Rajput even after visiting the Cooper Hospital in Mumbai. The Bihar Police got involved in the matter after the deceased actor’s father filed a police complaint in the state on tha basis of which an FIR was registered.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Searched termsSushant Singh Rajput murdered

Trending now

News Reports

Organise Deepotsav, Akhand Ramayan Path: UP CM Yogi Adityanath urges everyone to light earthen lamps for Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan

OpIndia Staff -
CM Yogi Adityanath reached Ayodhya today afternoon and visited the Ram Janmabhoomi site where the Bhoomi Pujan is to be held
Read more
News Reports

Faizal Farooqui, accused in Delhi’s anti-Hindu Riots case tried to get bail on fake medical certificate, case registered

OpIndia Staff -
The Delhi Police have filed a case against Rajdhani School owner Faisal Farooqui, his wife, doctor and advocate for submitting fake documents to get bail in the anti-Hindu riots case.
Read more

After Congress claimed Lord Ram didn’t exist, Kamal Nath prepares to host Hanuman Chalisa recital, Digvijay Singh credits Rajiv Gandhi for Ram Mandir

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Ahead of the Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan on August 5, Congress senior leader and former Madhya Pradesh CM Digvijaya Singh claimed that the foundation stone of the Lord Ram's Temple in Ayodhya has already been laid by former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi.

Sushant Singh Rajput googled words like ‘painless death’, ‘schizophrenia’ and ‘bipolar disorder’ claims Mumbai Police, questions parents for suspecting foul play

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Mumbai Police Chief Param Bir Singh said in a press conference that no party was held at Sushant Singh Rajput's place on June 13 and no politician was involved in the case

Did Mughals give birth to Raksha Bandhan in India? Fact-check

Social Media Fact-Check OpIndia Staff -
Raksha Bandhan is a Hindu tradition celebrating the love, care and bond between the siblings and its origins dates back to several millennia

Iqbal Ansari, the main litigant of the Ram Janmabhoomi title suit, receives an invitation for Bhoomi Pujan ceremony in Ayodhya

News Reports Jinit Jain -
After receiving the invitation, Iqbal Ansari said it may be Lord Ram's wish that he gets the first invitation for the Bhoomi Pujan ceremony. He had welcomed the SC verdict last year.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Delhi Police confirm OpIndia report, say that Tahir Hussain has confessed he had planned the Delhi riots to teach Hindus a lesson

OpIndia Staff -
Tahir Hussain confesses before Delhi police that he had planned the Delhi Riots, collected materials in advance for the same
Read more
Media

Barkha Dutt interviews Sushant Singh Rajput’s therapist, who breaks client confidentiality to give a clean chit to Rhea in middle of investigation

OpIndia Staff -
Barkha Dutt and Susan Walker Moffat breaks patient confidentiality by releasing mental illness history of Sushant Singh Rakput
Read more
News Reports

Aaditya Thackeray meets Mumbai Police Commissioner, reports say Sushant Singh Rajput’s death was discussed

OpIndia Staff -
According to reports, a politician's son had attended a party at Sushant Singh Rajput's residence, a night before his alleged suicide
Read more
News Reports

After Kangana Ranaut hits out at the son of a Chief Minister, gunshots heard outside her house in Himachal Pradesh

OpIndia Staff -
Kullu district police rushed to the house of Kangana Ranaut after gunshot sounds were heard near her house in Himachal Pradesh.
Read more
News Reports

Here is why #BabyPenguin is trending on Twitter, and why Aaditya Thackeray is called so by some

OpIndia Staff -
Yuva Sena registered complaint against twitter user for calling Aaditya Thackeray "Baby Penguin" and Uddhav Thackeray "Aurangzeb"
Read more
Social Media

The curious case of Dr Aisha: How the quest to find the perfect ‘Muslim’ victim of the Wuhan Coronavirus fell flat on its face

OpIndia Staff -
Dr Aisha supposedly lost her life to the Wuhan Coronavirus after being put on ventilator on the occasion of Eid-al-Adha.
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

‘Informed Bandra Police his life is in danger on Feb 25, asked them to take action against those named in complaint, no action taken’:...

OpIndia Staff -
Father of Sushant Singh Rajput says he informed Bandra Police about the threat to his son's life in the month of February.
Read more
News Reports

Organise Deepotsav, Akhand Ramayan Path: UP CM Yogi Adityanath urges everyone to light earthen lamps for Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan

OpIndia Staff -
CM Yogi Adityanath reached Ayodhya today afternoon and visited the Ram Janmabhoomi site where the Bhoomi Pujan is to be held
Read more
Political History of India

India’s Industrial Heritage: Through Pt. Madan Mohan Malaviya’s independent ‘Note’ to the Industrial Commission of 1916

Guest Author -
Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya wrote an independent note to the report by the Industrial Commission of 1916.
Read more
News Reports

Faizal Farooqui, accused in Delhi’s anti-Hindu Riots case tried to get bail on fake medical certificate, case registered

OpIndia Staff -
The Delhi Police have filed a case against Rajdhani School owner Faisal Farooqui, his wife, doctor and advocate for submitting fake documents to get bail in the anti-Hindu riots case.
Read more
News Reports

After Congress claimed Lord Ram didn’t exist, Kamal Nath prepares to host Hanuman Chalisa recital, Digvijay Singh credits Rajiv Gandhi for Ram Mandir

OpIndia Staff -
Ahead of the Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan on August 5, Congress senior leader and former Madhya Pradesh CM Digvijaya Singh claimed that the foundation stone of the Lord Ram's Temple in Ayodhya has already been laid by former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi.
Read more
News Reports

Sushant Singh Rajput googled words like ‘painless death’, ‘schizophrenia’ and ‘bipolar disorder’ claims Mumbai Police, questions parents for suspecting foul play

OpIndia Staff -
Mumbai Police Chief Param Bir Singh said in a press conference that no party was held at Sushant Singh Rajput's place on June 13 and no politician was involved in the case
Read more
Social Media Fact-Check

Did Mughals give birth to Raksha Bandhan in India? Fact-check

OpIndia Staff -
Raksha Bandhan is a Hindu tradition celebrating the love, care and bond between the siblings and its origins dates back to several millennia
Read more
News Reports

Prashant Bhushan refuses to apologise in affidavit in response to contempt proceedings, apologises only for ‘helmet remark’ on CJI Bobde

OpIndia Staff -
Prashant Bhushan refused to apologise in his affidavit filed in response to the contempt proceedings against him.
Read more
News Reports

“You will always be our pride”: Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister writes a heartfelt note on Raksha Bandhan

OpIndia Staff -
Shweta Singh, Sushant's sister posted an emotional message on Raksha Bandhan
Read more
News Reports

Iqbal Ansari, the main litigant of the Ram Janmabhoomi title suit, receives an invitation for Bhoomi Pujan ceremony in Ayodhya

Jinit Jain -
After receiving the invitation, Iqbal Ansari said it may be Lord Ram's wish that he gets the first invitation for the Bhoomi Pujan ceremony. He had welcomed the SC verdict last year.
Read more

Connect with us

238,675FansLike
420,675FollowersFollow
288,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com