10 days after banning Dr Anand Ranganathan for quoting a Quranic verse, Twitter apologises, restores account

10 days ago, Microblogging site Twitter had blocked and scientist and columnist Anand Ranganathan on the platform for posting a Quranic verse.

In his tweet, Dr Anand Ranganathan had quoted a verse from Quran which stated that those who abuse Allah and His Messenger (Prophet), Allah has cursed them in this world and the hereafter and prepared for them a humiliating punishment. The verse can be found here.

On 11th August 2020, Muslim mobs took to street in Bengaluru and torched house of Congress MLA over a Facebook post by his nephew which was allegedly derogatory to Prophet Muhammad. Later the rioters took to police station and attacked cops and torched the vehicles. Following the riots, many ‘moderate Muslims’ claimed how this (violence) is not what Islam teaches. Reacting to this, Dr Ranganathan informed them what Islam teaches. He said that those ‘moderate Muslims’ who think this is not what Islam teaches, they should say that they don’t agree with what is mentioned in the Quran.

"Those who abuse Allah and His Messenger, Allah has CURSED them in this world and the Hereafter and prepared for them a HUMILIATING punishment" 33:57.



Let those Muslims who advocate to the contrary have the GUTS to say they don't believe in this order. pic.twitter.com/7ZHiEsh1Wx — Anand Ranganathan (@ARanganathan72) August 11, 2020

However, his Twitter account was blocked by the platform. Twitter claimed that citing a Quranic verse is against the rules of the platform and is ‘hateful conduct’.

Now, after 10 days, Twitter has tendered an apology to Dr Ranganathan and restored his account.

Hello everyone!



Ten days after claiming my quoting a verse was hateful and violated their rules, @twitter has apologised and restored my account.



The tweet stays.



Thank you for all your love & support. I am overwhelmed. This is a debt I can never repay. https://t.co/Y9UThn9jih pic.twitter.com/zQZi2yPeGz — Anand Ranganathan (@ARanganathan72) August 22, 2020

In an email to Dr Ranganathan, Twitter apologised for the error and regretted the inconvenience caused.