Tuesday, August 11, 2020
Uttar Pradesh: 20-year-old woman studying in USA dies in a road accident in Bulandshahr, police deny media’s claims of eve-teasing

The police stated that eyewitness present at the spot were also asked about the incident as a part of the inquiry but none of them had mentioned anything about harassment or eve-teasing. They also informed that initial inquiry and the statement by the victim's relative states that the brother who was driving the bike is under-age and was also not wearing a helmet.

Sudhiksha Bhati had reportedly died on a road accident after the bike she was riding had hit a bullet bike near Bulandshahr
Sudhiksha, 20-year-old woman died in road accident in UP (Image: India Today)
Sudhiksha Bhati, a 20-year-old woman from Dadri, Greater Noida died in a road accident while going to a relative’s place in Buladshehr with her brother on Sunday. According to a press statement given by the District Magistrate, Sudhiksha was travelling on a two-wheeler with her brother. The Police said a Bullet bike pressed brakes in front of them and their bike hit it from behind. Sudiksha fell on the road and died on the spot while her brother sustained minor injuries.

The police have also informed that initial inquiry and the statement by the victim’s relative states that the brother who was driving the bike is under-age and was also not wearing a helmet.

Following the incident, there were many media reports claiming that the victim was travelling with an uncle and was harassed by some goons on the road. However, the police have stated that in the initial statement given by the minor brother, who was driving the bike, there was no mention of any goons or any kind of harassment on the road.

Bulandshahr Police also released the initial video statement given by Sudhiksha’s brother after the incident. From the initial investigation, the police have asserted that it was an accident. A Bullet bike travelling ahead of the victim’s bike had applied brakes due to traffic and the victim’s bike had dashed into the Bullet, following which the girl fell down. The police stated that eyewitness present at the spot were also asked about the incident as a part of the inquiry but none of them had mentioned anything about harassment or eve-teasing. The victim’s brother was seen stating that their bike was at a speed of around 30 km per hour but it hit the Bullet ahead with force because of the sudden brakes applied by the rider.

Police denies eve-teasing or harassment angle

DM Ravindra Kumar said, “The police did not get any information on the alleged eve-teasing yesterday when they reached the spot. The investigation is still going on.” He said that the police reached the spot as soon as they received information about the accident and sent the body for postmortem. “We are trying to contact the family members as they are not from Bulandshehr. The number of police got is unreachable, and we have sent a team to Sudhiksha’s home to talk to the family.”

Earlier today, Superintendent of Police Bulandshehr said that Aurangabad Police received the information about a road accident yesterday. When Police reached the spot, they found out that Sudhiksha was going to her uncle’s house with her brother when they met with an accident. She died on the spot, and the Police sent the dead body for postmortem.

The police statements and the details of their report, including the video statement given by the brother contradicts the media reports circulating that she was travelling with her uncle and some miscreants had harassed her on the way, casuing the accident. The Police are investigating the case keeping all information in mind.

Sudhiksha was studying in the USA (Massachusetts) after receiving a scholarship for the same in 2018.

