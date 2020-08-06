Ram Mandir’s Bhoomi Pujan in Ayodhya was successfully completed yesterday by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath had been very actively participating in the preparations of the historic event and was also present when Prime Minister Narendra Modi finally performed the Bhoomi Pujan ceremony at Ayodhya.

While addressing the luminaries, the elated CM had said: “The ‘Bhumi Pujan’ will not only mark the beginning of the construction of the Ram temple but also ‘Ram Rajya’ as envisaged by the Prime Minister”.

In an interview after the Bhoomi Pujan ceremony, when ABP News asked Yogi Adityanath whether he would attend the groundbreaking ceremony of the Mosque whenever it is constructed in Ayodhya, the CM candidly replied: “Neither will anyone call me nor will I go to the mosque foundation laying programme”.

As per the orders of the Supreme Court in the historic verdict handing over the Ram Janmabhoomi site to Hindus, the Uttar Pradesh govt has allotted 5 acres of land to the UP Sunni Waqf Board to construct a mosque in place of the demolished Babri structure. The board has recently constituted a trust to build a mosque on the land in Raunahi, Dhanipur Village, Ayodhya. The ABP journalist was asking the UP CM about the groundbreaking ceremony of this upcoming mosque.

Yogi Adityanath said, ‘if you ask me as a chief minister I have no problem with any religion, sect or tradition but if you want me to reply to you as a Yogi… I will never go”. Further explaining his stance, Yogi said that as a Hindu he has all the rights to express his faith and conduct himself as he wants.

“The day I will be invited, secularism will be in danger”: Yogi Adityanath

“I am neither a litigator nor a defender, therefore neither will someone invite me nor will I go. I know I will never receive any such invitation. The day I will be invited, secularism will be in danger”, said Yogi Adityanath lightheartedly. He also added, “I do not want secularism to be under any kind of threat, so it is best that I keep doing my job quietly and let everyone, irrespective of caste and religion, benefit out of my work and our government schemes,” said the fiery BJP leader.

Yogi Adityanath slams the “merchants of Muslim vote bank”

Slamming all those political parties who indulge in the proverbial vote bank politics, Yogi said that all these “merchants of Muslim vote bank” has never fought any battle honestly. He said that the leaders of these party are completely unaware of the constitutional values.

Further, taking a dig at the politics of appeasement, he said: “When politically motivated leaders wear skull-caps and attend Roza-Iftar, it is not secularism but just a gimmick. Even the public knows it very well”.

Congress never wanted the controversy to end

Launching a direct attack at the Congress party, he said that Congress never wanted that the Ram Janmabhoomi dispute should end. “Vivaad bane rehne dena chahate the”, he said, adding that they wanted that the controversy should never end. The UP CM further said that they are the ones who had questioned the mere existence of Lord Ram. They tried creating as many obstacles as they could, said the CM slamming the Congress party for its hypocrisy over the construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

He added the power of Indian democracy and the judiciary has shown the world how solutions to problems could be found through democratic and constitutional means.

Yogi concluded by saying that the construction of the Ram Mandir will create immense job opportunities and open up many avenues for the people of Ayodhya. It will be the beginning of a new era, said the Uttar Pradesh CM.