Thursday, August 6, 2020
Home News Reports ‘As a CM I have no problem with any religion, but as a yogi,...
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

‘As a CM I have no problem with any religion, but as a yogi, I will not go for a Mosque’s ground-breaking ceremony’: Yogi Adityanath

"When politically motivated leaders wear skull-caps and attend Roza-Iftar, it is not secularism but just a gimmick. Even the public knows it very well, said Yogi Aditynath in his interview with ABP News.

OpIndia Staff
Yogi Adityanath
Yogi Adityanath delivering speech after Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan (source: Screengrab from Doordarshan live feed)
226

Ram Mandir’s Bhoomi Pujan in Ayodhya was successfully completed yesterday by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath had been very actively participating in the preparations of the historic event and was also present when Prime Minister Narendra Modi finally performed the Bhoomi Pujan ceremony at Ayodhya.

While addressing the luminaries, the elated CM had said: “The ‘Bhumi Pujan’ will not only mark the beginning of the construction of the Ram temple but also ‘Ram Rajya’ as envisaged by the Prime Minister”.

In an interview after the Bhoomi Pujan ceremony, when ABP News asked Yogi Adityanath whether he would attend the groundbreaking ceremony of the Mosque whenever it is constructed in Ayodhya, the CM candidly replied: “Neither will anyone call me nor will I go to the mosque foundation laying programme”.

As per the orders of the Supreme Court in the historic verdict handing over the Ram Janmabhoomi site to Hindus, the Uttar Pradesh govt has allotted 5 acres of land to the UP Sunni Waqf Board to construct a mosque in place of the demolished Babri structure. The board has recently constituted a trust to build a mosque on the land in Raunahi, Dhanipur Village, Ayodhya. The ABP journalist was asking the UP CM about the groundbreaking ceremony of this upcoming mosque.

Yogi Adityanath said, ‘if you ask me as a chief minister I have no problem with any religion, sect or tradition but if you want me to reply to you as a Yogi… I will never go”. Further explaining his stance, Yogi said that as a Hindu he has all the rights to express his faith and conduct himself as he wants.

“The day I will be invited, secularism will be in danger”: Yogi Adityanath

“I am neither a litigator nor a defender, therefore neither will someone invite me nor will I go. I know I will never receive any such invitation. The day I will be invited, secularism will be in danger”, said Yogi Adityanath lightheartedly. He also added, “I do not want secularism to be under any kind of threat, so it is best that I keep doing my job quietly and let everyone, irrespective of caste and religion, benefit out of my work and our government schemes,” said the fiery BJP leader.

Yogi Adityanath slams the “merchants of Muslim vote bank”

Slamming all those political parties who indulge in the proverbial vote bank politics, Yogi said that all these “merchants of Muslim vote bank” has never fought any battle honestly. He said that the leaders of these party are completely unaware of the constitutional values. 

Further, taking a dig at the politics of appeasement, he said: “When politically motivated leaders wear skull-caps and attend Roza-Iftar, it is not secularism but just a gimmick. Even the public knows it very well”. 

Congress never wanted the controversy to end

Launching a direct attack at the Congress party, he said that Congress never wanted that the Ram Janmabhoomi dispute should end. “Vivaad bane rehne dena chahate the”, he said, adding that they wanted that the controversy should never end. The UP CM further said that they are the ones who had questioned the mere existence of Lord Ram. They tried creating as many obstacles as they could, said the CM slamming the Congress party for its hypocrisy over the construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

He added the power of Indian democracy and the judiciary has shown the world how solutions to problems could be found through democratic and constitutional means.

Yogi concluded by saying that the construction of the Ram Mandir will create immense job opportunities and open up many avenues for the people of Ayodhya. It will be the beginning of a new era, said the Uttar Pradesh CM.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Opinions

Muslims chose to stay back in India: An analysis of the mythical, unsubstantiated trope that is used to make Hindus feel guilty

Nupur J Sharma -
Muslims who stayed back in India after the partition, did not primarily do so out of their innate love for mother India
Read more
News Reports

Soil from ancient Sharda Peeth in PoK was also used in Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan: Read how VHP and some dedicated devotees managed that

OpIndia Staff -
This Sharada Peeth is significantly important for Hindus because it is said to be one among the 18 Maha Shakti Peethas.
Read more

Assam: Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan celebration by Bajrang Dal attacked by Muslim locals, curfew imposed

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The Muslim locals allegedly objected to the Bajrang Dal members chanting slogans and playing music. The arguments soon led to a violent clash.

Ram Janmabhoomi movement: Three sacrifices that can never be forgotten

Opinions Abhishek Banerjee -
Five hundred years of struggle went into Ram Janmabhoomi moment. There would be so many heroes that it is impossible to remember them all.

From being bigoted, kids are ‘hope of secularism’. The Wire’s Rohini Singh explains how

Media OpIndia Staff -
The Wire journalist Rohini Singh on Wednesday took to Twitter to share an image wherein she claimed that her child drew a mosque and a temple side by side and wrote an essay on tolerance.

Hindu cricketer Danish Kaneria deletes tweet about Ram Mandir billboard in NYC after Pakistani Islamists flood his TL. Here is what happened

Social Media OpIndia Staff -
The former Pakistani cricketer had shared an image featuring Ram Mandir's digital image in a giant billboard at New York's Times Square before deleting it.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Here is why #BabyPenguin is trending on Twitter, and why Aaditya Thackeray is called so by some

OpIndia Staff -
Yuva Sena registered complaint against twitter user for calling Aaditya Thackeray "Baby Penguin" and Uddhav Thackeray "Aurangzeb"
Read more
News Reports

Twitter user arrested by Maharashtra police for criticising the Uddhav Thackeray govt on social media

OpIndia Staff -
Mumbai Police arrested Twitter user Sunaina Holey for posting against Maharashtra CM and his son, to be presented in court today
Read more
News Reports

‘Situations do not last forever’: All India Muslim Personal Law Board issues a menacing threat on the eve of Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan

OpIndia Staff -
Comparing Babri Masjid to Turkey's newly converted mosque 'Hagia Sophia', the Muslim Personal Board said, "Babri Masjid was and will always be a Masjid".
Read more
News Reports

NASDAQ billboard at NYC’s Times Square not to beam Lord Ram’s image after petitions by Muslim groups

OpIndia Staff -
Muslims groups in New York have objetected to the plan of displaying the images of Lord Ram on the large LED screens of Times Square on Bhoomi Pujan day.
Read more
News Reports

TV actor Sameer Sharma found hanging from the kitchen ceiling, case of accidental death registered

OpIndia Staff -
After body of Sameer Sharma was recovered from his house, a case of accidental death has been registered by the Malad police
Read more
Social Media

While most Bollywood actors and cricketers chose not to welcome Ram Mandir, here are the ones who did not shy away

OpIndia Staff -
Only a few actors and sportspersons celebrated Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan and shared wishes on social media.
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

CBI registers case against Rhea Chakraborty, her family and aides in Sushant Singh Rajput death case

OpIndia Staff -
CBI files case against Rhea Chakraborty, her father, mother, brother and 2 others in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case
Read more
News Reports

‘As a CM I have no problem with any religion, but as a yogi, I will not go for a Mosque’s ground-breaking ceremony’: Yogi...

OpIndia Staff -
When asked whether he will attend ground-breaking ceremony for the mosque at Ayodhya, Yogi Adityanath said that he will not be invited
Read more
News Reports

Complaint filed against Maulana Sajid Rashid for inciting Muslims to demolish Ram Mandir at Ayodhya

OpIndia Staff -
President of the All India Imam Association Sajid Rashidi had said that a mosque will be rebuilt after demolishing the Ram Mandir
Read more
Government and Policy

15th EU-India Summit: Promising an opportunity for India in the post-COVID world

Shishir Bajoria -
The 15th EU-India Summit was held in the virtual space, which can be called the Covid-19 era normal. Before the pandemic made its presence felt, this Summit was planned to be held in March in Brussels.
Read more
News Reports

Dalit organisation lodges a complaint with MHA seeking an FIR against AIMPLB for intimidating and hurting the faith of Hindu Dalits

OpIndia Staff -
AIMPLB had issued a menacing threat yesterday hinting at converting the Ram temple back into a mosque
Read more
News Reports

CBI starts the process of registering a case in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case, forms SIT for the probe

OpIndia Staff -
CBI to probe Sushant Singh Rajput's death after the center issued the letter to CBI on Bihar Police’s request on 5th August
Read more
Culture and History

Is being a Hindu acceptable but having faith in Hindutva ‘dangerous’? Quite the contrary

Maria Wirth -
Is being a Hindu acceptable while faith in Hindutva is not? Is it even dangerous? Many Hindus seem wary to be associated with Hindutva
Read more
News Reports

Mumbai faces massive flooding and destruction due to heavy rain, rainfall in one day exceeds the season’s average

OpIndia Staff -
Mumbai received 2,319.7 mm rain on Wednesday, which is more than the seasonal average of 2,206.4 mm, causes heavy flooding
Read more
Opinions

Muslims chose to stay back in India: An analysis of the mythical, unsubstantiated trope that is used to make Hindus feel guilty

Nupur J Sharma -
Muslims who stayed back in India after the partition, did not primarily do so out of their innate love for mother India
Read more
News Reports

Soil from ancient Sharda Peeth in PoK was also used in Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan: Read how VHP and some dedicated devotees managed that

OpIndia Staff -
This Sharada Peeth is significantly important for Hindus because it is said to be one among the 18 Maha Shakti Peethas.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

239,174FansLike
422,916FollowersFollow
290,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com