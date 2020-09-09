Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap today revealed that he did not want to work with Sushant Singh Rajput for his own reasons. He quote-replied to a twitter user who questioned the role of Bollywood in Rajput’s death and shared screenshots of his conversation that he had with Rajput’s manager on 22nd May and 14th June.

Kashyap wrote that he was sorry that he had to share the conversation. He said, “am sorry that I am doing this but this chat is from three weeks before he passed away. Chat with his manager on 22 May .. havent done it so far but feel the need now .. yes, I didn’t want to work with him for my own reasons.”

In the conversation, the manager asked Anurag to keep Sushant in mind while hunting for actors for his upcoming projects. Kashyap rejected the request and said that Rajput is too problematic.

In another tweet, he shared his conversation with the manager on 14th June when Rajput’s dead body was discovered at his residence in Bandra. Kashyap wrote, “Also, My conversation with his manager on June 14th. It will show you things if you want to see it. It feels horrible to do this but can’t keep it back .. and for those as well who think we didn’t care for the family. As honest as I can be .. judge me all you want ..”

Kashyap and the manager talked about some film in the second conversation where he mentioned Mukesh and said that he told Kashyap that SSR wanted to a movie with him. After that Sushant ghosted Kashyap that led to shelving the film. He said that he believed Mukesh had something to do with it. Kashyap admitted that he should have talked to Sushant once instead of holding a grudge against him. He might be talking about filmmaker Mukesh Chhabra who was a good friend of Sushant.

Sushant Singh Rajput ended his life on 14th June. His case has taken several twists and turns and now it is being investigated by CBI, ED and NCB.