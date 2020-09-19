After the arrest of a freelance journalist named Rajeev Sharma for allegedly possessing classified defence-related documents, Delhi police has now arrested a Chinese woman and her Nepalese associate on the charges of paying huge amounts of money to Sharma through shell companies.

Freelance journalist Rajeev Sharma (pic 1) arrested under Official Secrets Act for passing sensitive information to Chinese intelligence. A Chinese woman & her Nepalese associate also arrested for paying him large amounts of money routed through shell companies: Delhi Police pic.twitter.com/8cDHbwcFtB — ANI (@ANI) September 19, 2020

Reportedly, the Chinese woman named Qing Shi is an intelligence official of the Ministry of State Security (MSS) of the Chinese government. The name of her Nepali Associate is Sher Singh.

Informing about the arrests, Deputy Commissioner of Police (special cell) Sanjeev Kumar Yadav said, “Special Cell has arrested a freelance journalist Rajeev Sharma for passing sensitive information to Chinese intelligence. One Chinese lady and her Nepalese associate also arrested for paying him large amounts of money routed through shell companies. Chinese intelligence tasked the journalist for conveying sensitive information in lieu of large amounts of money. A large number of mobile phones, laptops, and other incriminating/sensitive material have been recovered.”

Sharma was arrested by a special cell of Delhi police on September 14 under the Official Secrets Act. His Twitter account has been restricted following his arrest. Sharma has reportedly worked with The Tribune, Free Press Journal, Sakaal, etc. and for left-wing publications like The Quint, DailyO, etc. He also runs a YouTube channel.

Sharma is also reported to have written for the Global Times which is the mouthpiece of the Communist Party of China for many years.