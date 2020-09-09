Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar, the architect of the coalition government in Maharashtra, has raised questions over BMC’s demolition drive at Kangana Ranaut’s office today. He said that BMC’s action was unnecessary, and it has given Ranaut the opportunity to speak against the government. He added that there are many other illegal constructions in Mumbai, and it is necessary to consider the events that led to the authorities’ decision. Pawar said that it is a known fact that Mumbai Police works for the safety of the people.

Shard Pawar also said that the BMC was giving too much importance to Kangana’s statements. “We are giving too much importance to the people making such statements. One must understand the impact of such statements on the people at large,” he said. Saying that such people should not get publicity, Pawar said that the demolition by BMC will give Kangana Ranaut “Unnecessary Publicity”. The NCP supremo made the comments while talking to reporters at YB Chavan Centre at Nariman Point in the city after a book launch ceremony.

The recent spat between Kangana Ranaut and Shiv Sena had reached to the point where BMC, under Sena’s rule, decided to demolish the office of Kangana Ranaut over illegal construction charges. They have claimed that Ranaut renovated the office without taking prior permission as required by the law. The demolition drive took place at the time when Ranaut was coming back to Mumbai. Kangana live-tweeted what was happening at her office. Many has opined that the demolition done by BMC was illegal as the Bombay High Court has put a stay on all demolition, eviciotn and repossession drives by authorities up to 30 September due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

The demolition of the Pali Hill office of Ranaut gave her a chance to compare Mumbai with Pakistan occupied Kashmir once again. A coalition of Shiv Sena, NCP, and Congress is running the government in Maharashtra. NCP coming in the open against Sena’s actions is not seen as a good sign for the coalition.