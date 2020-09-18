Friday, September 18, 2020
Home News Reports Disha Salian case: Her fiance Rohan Rai had to be called on intercom after...
News Reports
Updated:

Disha Salian case: Her fiance Rohan Rai had to be called on intercom after she fell from 14th floor, took 25 mins to show-up: Report

According to the report, Rohan Rai, in fact, had to be called several times by neighbours on the building's intercom before he came down to check on Disha Salian.

OpIndia Staff
Disha Salian-Rohan Rai
Celebrity manager Disha Salian with her boyfriend Rohan Rai (Hindustan Times)
4

With the investigation into the late Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case, the probe into the mysterious death of his manager Disha Salian is also gaining momentum. According to a sensational new revelation, Disha’s fiance Rohan Rai did not immediately rush downstairs after her fall and took almost 20 to 25 minutes to show up after Disha fell to death from the 14th-floor apartment in Malad on June 8. Rohan Rai, in fact, had to be called several times by neighbours on the building’s intercom before he came down to check on Disha Salian. According to a report by Republic TV, many eyewitnesses have attested the same.

BJP leader also questioned Rohan Rai’s delayed arrival at the spot

It is pertinent to note here, that earlier, terming Rohan Rai’s role in the entire death episode of Disha Salian as ‘suspicious’, BJP leader Nitesh Rane had also questioned Rohan Rai’s delayed arrival at the spot when he was in love with the celebrity manager. “Rohan Rai was present when people reached the Malad, Malvani house because after she was pushed from the window, when she fell on the floor, after 25 minutes, Rohan comes down and looks at her. If he was in love with her, he would have rushed down to see if she was alive and there were chances to save her. Any natural human being would have done that. That is why his role is very suspicious,” Rane had claimed. 

Rohan Rai tracked in Nagpur until Thursday 

The Republic TV report further states that Rohan Rai’s location has been tracked, He was in Nagpur till Thursday. Earlier, raising questions on Disha Salian’s fiance Rohan Rai disappearance since her death on June 8, the BJP MLA in an interview with Republic Bharat claimed that Disha’s fiance knows the ‘truth about June 8’ and is allegedly in hiding. The BJP MLA also indicated that there is a strong link between Disha and Sushant’s death and alleged that only Rohan has all the information but is currently in hiding in his native place in Mangalore.

As per sources, Rohan Rai is likely to be called for questioning by the CBI. 

- Advertisement -

After Sushant Singh’s death case, the recent revelations in the Disha Salian mysterious death case, which are in sharp contrast to the assertions made by the Mumbai police, has further added a blotch on the Maharashtra police’s already tarnished reputation.

Forensic expert confirms Disha Salian had both pre-fall and post-fall injuries

Earlier, it was reported how a forensic expert claimed that Disha had two sets of injuries—one before the fall and another one upon her fall—implying that Disha’s death might be a homicide. The expert also added that either Disha was assaulted or tortured, or that might have been the reason she had tried to escape the assault. They can be resistance injuries from the attack, he added.

BJP leader seeks protection for Rohan Rai

BJP leader Nitish Rane had written a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, seeking security for Disha Salian’s fiance, Rohan Rai, claiming that his testimony might be vital in establishing the link between the deaths of Sushant Singh Rajput and Disha Salian. Rane had alleged that Rai had fled Mumbai and was wary of coming back, fearing pressure from “influential people”.

Earlier, the BJP MLA had demanded CBI to investigate the role of fiance Rohan Rai into the suicide case of celebrity manager Disha Salian, as he said: “Just like Rhea is the closest link to Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, the nearest to Disha Salian’s death is her fiance Rohan Rai”.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Opinions

Of Macaulay and Nehru: A dilapidated education system and the need for the phoenix to rise from the ashes

kshitijchopra -
A major consequence of the dilapidated education system, thanks to Nehru and Macaulay, is that an average Indian graduate is a test taker and a job seeker
Read more
Law

Sudarshan TV Vs Supreme Court: Justice Chandrachud objects to representation of Muslims with skull cap, beard, green colour with flames in the background

OpIndia Staff -
Sudarshan TV had filed a plea challenging the court's stay on the telecast of the remaining episodes of their show 'Bindas Bol' about the alleged 'UPSC Jihad'
Read more

The Goan Inquisition by the Portuguese: A forgotten holocaust of Hindus and Jews

Political History of India Nivan Sadh -
The Portuguese inquisition of Goa is an often forgotten and unspoken event by the ‘secular’ circles of Indian historians, despite various historical records exposing the gross exodus of not just Hindus, but also Jews that had escaped Medieval Europe to take refuge in India.

After recent spate of ‘Love Jihad’ cases, Yogi Adityanath govt may bring ordinance to check forced religious conversion: Report

Government and Policy OpIndia Staff -
After a large number of religious conversions linked to 'love jihad' in the state, UP govt may promulgate an ordinance against forced religious conversions.

Rahul Gandhi opposes Agriculture reform by Modi govt, even though Congress had promised the same in election manifesto: Details

Political Fact-Check OpIndia Staff -
Rahul Gandhi claimed that the three bills, which aim to reform agricultural marketing, is nothing but a new form of 'Zamindari' and some friends of PM Modi will be the 'Zamindars' of New India

Hamas linked Islamist organisation wants Netflix ‘Cuties’ banned because ‘to make matters worse’, it portrays Islam ‘negatively’

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
CAIR, which is linked with the Islamic terrorist organisation Hamas, has raised objections against the controversial Netflix movie 'Cuties' claiming that the movie demeans Islam

Recently Popular

News Reports

Nepal claims Indian cities Dehradun, Nainital under its ‘Greater Nepal’ campaign: Reports

OpIndia Staff -
The tension between Indian and its Himalayan neighbour Nepal is likely to mount again as Nepal continues to provoke India.
Read more
News Reports

From Ranbir Kapoor to Sanjay Dutt to Gauri Khan: The celebrities who flew ‘high’ and have battled drug addiction

OpIndia Staff -
Many Bollywood celebrities have confessed they had a drug problem at some point in their lives, some even went to jail for the same
Read more
News Reports

Kanagana Ranaut calls Urmila Matondkar a ‘soft porn star’ after Urmila attacks her asking to talk about drugs in its ‘origin’ Himachal Pradesh

OpIndia Staff -
Urmila Matondkar had slammed Kangana Ranut for criticizing Bollywood drug nexus, had asked to talk about drugs in Himachal Pradesh
Read more
Fact-Check

Fact Check: Is India going under lockdown once again from September 25?

OpIndia Staff -
PIB has debunked rumours on social media about the reimposition of lockdown from September 25 in the wake of Coronavirus surge.
Read more
News Reports

Lease of AMU school expires, family of former Jat King demand return of a part of land given by the king 90 years ago...

OpIndia Staff -
Former Jat king and freedom fighter Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh had leased 3.04 acres of land to AMU in 1929 for setting up a school
Read more
Crime

Begusarai: Mohammad Maufiz used to rape his eldest minor daughter, sexually exploited other two minor daughters

OpIndia Staff -
Mohammad Maufiz in Begulsarai arrested after it was known that he is raping his eldest daughter for 5 years, molested two other daughters
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

Disha Salian case: Her fiance Rohan Rai had to be called on intercom after she fell from 14th floor, took 25 mins to show-up:...

OpIndia Staff -
The probe into Disha Salian's death case is also gaining momentum, with the role of her boyfriend Rohan Rai in question
Read more
Opinions

Of Macaulay and Nehru: A dilapidated education system and the need for the phoenix to rise from the ashes

kshitijchopra -
A major consequence of the dilapidated education system, thanks to Nehru and Macaulay, is that an average Indian graduate is a test taker and a job seeker
Read more
News Reports

Congress government in Rajasthan fudges Coronavirus data, state health bulletin reports fewer cases and deaths

OpIndia Staff -
A Twitter user shares how the coronavirus crisis is deepening in Rajasthan, with the govt doing little to improve it
Read more
News Reports

Indian national Shaik Sadiq critical after being assaulted by a Pakistani in Saudi Arabia, mother requests govt to for help

OpIndia Staff -
Khatija Begum has requested the Indian Embassy in Riyadh and Indian Consulate in Jeddah to visit her son and provide help.
Read more
Law

Sudarshan TV Vs Supreme Court: Justice Chandrachud objects to representation of Muslims with skull cap, beard, green colour with flames in the background

OpIndia Staff -
Sudarshan TV had filed a plea challenging the court's stay on the telecast of the remaining episodes of their show 'Bindas Bol' about the alleged 'UPSC Jihad'
Read more
News Reports

‘Those who had kept farmers tied to restrictions for decades now lying about agricultural reforms’, PM Modi on opposition to farm reform bills

OpIndia Staff -
PM said that system of MSP and govt procurement of foodgrains will continue, and opposition is lying on farm reform bills
Read more
Entertainment

Netizens question Netflix over fake anti-Brahmin quotes visible in the trailer of ‘Serious Men’ featuring Nawzuddin Siddiqui

OpIndia Staff -
The movie in question, 'Serious Men', features Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the lead and has been directed by popular filmmaker Sudhir Mishra.
Read more
Political History of India

The Goan Inquisition by the Portuguese: A forgotten holocaust of Hindus and Jews

Nivan Sadh -
The Portuguese inquisition of Goa is an often forgotten and unspoken event by the ‘secular’ circles of Indian historians, despite various historical records exposing the gross exodus of not just Hindus, but also Jews that had escaped Medieval Europe to take refuge in India.
Read more
Government and Policy

No more APMC monopoly, more choice, freedom for farmers to seek better prices for crops: All you need to know about the new bills...

Shashank Bharadwaj -
The objective of the three proposed laws is to make way for creating the Modi government's ambitious vision of 'One India, One Agriculture Market'.
Read more
News Reports

Narcotics Control Bureau starts investigation into party hosted by Karan Johar: Report

OpIndia Staff -
The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) is investigating a video from a party hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar that went viral on social media.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

243,917FansLike
453,059FollowersFollow
15,800SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com