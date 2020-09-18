With the investigation into the late Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case, the probe into the mysterious death of his manager Disha Salian is also gaining momentum. According to a sensational new revelation, Disha’s fiance Rohan Rai did not immediately rush downstairs after her fall and took almost 20 to 25 minutes to show up after Disha fell to death from the 14th-floor apartment in Malad on June 8. Rohan Rai, in fact, had to be called several times by neighbours on the building’s intercom before he came down to check on Disha Salian. According to a report by Republic TV, many eyewitnesses have attested the same.

BJP leader also questioned Rohan Rai’s delayed arrival at the spot

It is pertinent to note here, that earlier, terming Rohan Rai’s role in the entire death episode of Disha Salian as ‘suspicious’, BJP leader Nitesh Rane had also questioned Rohan Rai’s delayed arrival at the spot when he was in love with the celebrity manager. “Rohan Rai was present when people reached the Malad, Malvani house because after she was pushed from the window, when she fell on the floor, after 25 minutes, Rohan comes down and looks at her. If he was in love with her, he would have rushed down to see if she was alive and there were chances to save her. Any natural human being would have done that. That is why his role is very suspicious,” Rane had claimed.

Rohan Rai tracked in Nagpur until Thursday

The Republic TV report further states that Rohan Rai’s location has been tracked, He was in Nagpur till Thursday. Earlier, raising questions on Disha Salian’s fiance Rohan Rai disappearance since her death on June 8, the BJP MLA in an interview with Republic Bharat claimed that Disha’s fiance knows the ‘truth about June 8’ and is allegedly in hiding. The BJP MLA also indicated that there is a strong link between Disha and Sushant’s death and alleged that only Rohan has all the information but is currently in hiding in his native place in Mangalore.

As per sources, Rohan Rai is likely to be called for questioning by the CBI.

After Sushant Singh’s death case, the recent revelations in the Disha Salian mysterious death case, which are in sharp contrast to the assertions made by the Mumbai police, has further added a blotch on the Maharashtra police’s already tarnished reputation.

Forensic expert confirms Disha Salian had both pre-fall and post-fall injuries

Earlier, it was reported how a forensic expert claimed that Disha had two sets of injuries—one before the fall and another one upon her fall—implying that Disha’s death might be a homicide. The expert also added that either Disha was assaulted or tortured, or that might have been the reason she had tried to escape the assault. They can be resistance injuries from the attack, he added.

BJP leader seeks protection for Rohan Rai

BJP leader Nitish Rane had written a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, seeking security for Disha Salian’s fiance, Rohan Rai, claiming that his testimony might be vital in establishing the link between the deaths of Sushant Singh Rajput and Disha Salian. Rane had alleged that Rai had fled Mumbai and was wary of coming back, fearing pressure from “influential people”.

Earlier, the BJP MLA had demanded CBI to investigate the role of fiance Rohan Rai into the suicide case of celebrity manager Disha Salian, as he said: “Just like Rhea is the closest link to Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, the nearest to Disha Salian’s death is her fiance Rohan Rai”.