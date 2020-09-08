Democrat presidential nominee Joe Biden false claimed on Tuesday rgar US President Donald Trump is making a call to defund the Police in the United States. It was a blatant lie as left-wing mobs indulging in rioting and looting across the streets of the United States of America have been making the demand to defund the police. And elected representatives of Joe Biden’s own party have been caving in to the demand.

.@JoeBiden: “The only person calling to defund the police is Donald Trump.” pic.twitter.com/CKi51jaXOS — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 8, 2020

Joe Biden said, “I not only don’t want to defund the policeI’m the one calling for $300 million more for local police, for community policing. I also think we should add social workers and psychologists to help police on 911 calls. The only person calling to defund the police is Donald Trump. Look at his budget. He calls for cutting police funding for local — state and local help by $400 million. Once again, he’s pathological.”

It was a spectacular lie from Joe Biden. One of the most prominent faces of the Democrat Party, Congresswoman Ilhan Omar, has called for police to be defunded and in case they are “beyond rare”, she recommended that they ought to be dismantled completely. Not only her, the progressive faction of the Democrat Party has been actively calling for defunding the police.

Following the death of George Floyd and protests in its wake, the Minneapolis City Council voted to disband the police completely. The move has hit a procedural setback but no one could possibly deny that the ones marching in the streets calling for defunding the Police are Democrat voters. Indeed, the top leadership of the Democrat party has been struggling to make it clear that they are not in support of such radical proposals.

But now, Joe Biden appears to have turned the truth on its head and is claiming that Donald Trump is the only person making calls to defund the police. In reality, Donald Trump has decided to make ‘law and order’ the central theme of his campaign as he realises Americans are extremely discontent with the recent spree of riots across the country and the hesitation on the part of Democrats to crack down on their own voters.