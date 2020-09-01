Tuesday, September 1, 2020
Home News Reports Just 2 per cent of dislikes on PM Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' from India,...
Editor's picksFeaturedNews Reports
Updated:

Just 2 per cent of dislikes on PM Modi’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’ from India, BJP alleges Congress of commissioning overseas bots to attack the Centre

This is not the first time that Congress has been accused of dallying with the international bots, especially from Turkey.

OpIndia Staff
Mann Ki Baat radio program live streamed on BJP's YouTube channel
175

The latest video of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’ show has collected over 7 lakh dislikes on the Bhartiya Janata Party’s YouTube channel. In less than 24 hours, the video where PM Modi addresses the nation has become one of the most disliked videos on BJP’s YouTube channel, where Congress and AAP loyalists were found peddling a narrative that the ‘dislikes’ are due to the government’s decision to go ahead with JEE and NEET exams.

YouTube video of the latest ‘Mann Ki Baat’ by PM Modi

In fact, on Sunday, a propaganda was spread that the PMO had disabled comments on the latest Mann Ki Baat YouTube video fearing ‘backlash’ from students who are ‘angry’. However, that is not the case. The comments have been disabled since the programme started. That is because these videos are marked as ‘made for kids’ – where YouTube policy is such that the comments are disabled.

When that didn’t work, a deliberate attempt was made by the anti-BJP detractors to smear PM Modi’s “Mann Ki Baat” campaign by claiming that ‘students’ are now ‘disliking’ PM Modi’s video. Except, that does not seem to be the case. BJP IT in-charge Amit Malviya on Monday took to Twitter to say that international bots were commissioned to ‘dislike’ through a coordinated campaign on YouTube. Taking to Twitter, he said that there has been a concerted attempt by the Congress party to dislike PM Modi’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’ video on YouTube.

The BJP leader added that a paltry 2 per cent of the total dislikes on the YouTube video of ‘Mann Ki Baat’ came from India. Rest, 98 per cent of the dislikes came from outside India, with social media bots from Turkey leading the social media smear campaign. The statistics and analytics page of YouTube allows the page admin to see various demography including where the ‘dislikes’ came from. Furthermore, many sources have confirmed to OpIndia that the planned online onslaught against PM Modi’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’ was carried out by international social media bots.

- Advertisement -

Malviya also added that on similar lines, Congress’ anti-JEE-NEET campaign on the social media websites has seen significant participation from overseas bots, most notably from users based out of Turkey. Interestingly, in November 2019, days after Turkey President Recep Tayyip Erdogan supported Pakistan on the Kashmir issue, Congress had opened an office in Istanbul.

Social Media Bots from Turkey sharing posts on JEE-NEET examinations

Confirming Malviya’s claims, there has been a torrent of tweets being posted on Twitter against the centre’s decision of conducting the JEE-NEET examinations in September, seemingly from users with their locations declared as Turkey. Many newly created Twitter accounts, with limited reach and their proclaimed location as Turkey, have been tweeting propaganda that is in conformity with Congress’s stand on JEET-NEET examination.

Bot from Turkey retweeting stuff on JEE-NEET examinations

Overseas bots, putatively from Turkey, have posted and retweeted a large of tweets, expressing their disapproval against the Indian government’s decision of conducting the JEE-NEET examinations in September.

Social media user from Turkey posting on JEE-NEET examinations

Interestingly, the Twitter campaign against the Modi government by international bots is not just limited to JEE-NEET examinations, the overseas users have also targeted India-Sri Lanka ties with the recently concluded elections in Sri Lanka.

Twitter bot, claiming from Turkey, has shared a report from Swarajya Magazine about India-Sri Lanka relationship with hashtags such as #SriLankaElections2020, presumably to spur the Sri Lankan bots to launch an online attack against the Modi government.

Social media bot from Turkey commenting on India-Sri Lanka relationship

Another social media bot from Turkey feigned solidarity with those who had been asking the government to postpone the JEE-NEET examinations. The heightened interest of people belonging to Turkey, with no skin in the game, in India’s internal affairs, signifies that they had been hired to peddle anti-Modi propaganda on Twitter.

Another bot from Turkey commenting on JEE-NEET examinations

Congress’ long-association with international bots for social media dominance

This is not the first time that Congress has been accused of dallying with the international bots, especially from Turkey. With Congress failing to garner organic support from the social media users in India, it has often relied on overseas bots to either mount an attack against their opponents or catapult their leaders away from their flagging popularity. Earlier in 2017, it was alleged that Rahul Gandhi’s increased popularity on Twitter was attributed to overseas bots from Russia, Kazakh and Indonesia.

Gandhi’s Twitter activity had then registered a sharp spurt, belying a false impression that the Gandhi scion was enjoying an organic popularity on the microblogging website Twitter. However, on closer inspection, it was found that Rahul Gandhi’s tweets were retweeted by users with less 10 followers, who tweeted random subjects from around the world.

The similarity between the two cases cannot be overstated. Even in the lastest case, bots from Turkey and the rest of the world, who have tweeted on random subjects from around the world, have been retweeting tweets on Modi government’s decision on persevering with the scheduled JEE-NEET examinations and other policy decisions.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsmann ki baat dislikes, mann ki baat youtube dislikes
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Just 2 per cent of dislikes on PM Modi’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’ from India, BJP alleges Congress of commissioning overseas bots to attack the...

OpIndia Staff -
BJP's Amit Malviya has alleged that overseas bots, most notably from Turkey, and employed by the Congress party have indulged in organised disliking of PM Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' video on YouTube
Read more
News Reports

Chinese state-sponsored media threatens India with war, says it can not win against China even with US-support

OpIndia Staff -
Chinese state-owned media Global Times has warned India that even with US-support, it cannot win against China.
Read more

Pune emerges as the worst affected district for Chinese coronavirus, registers highest total cases in India so far

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Of 1,75,105 total Coronavirus cases, 52,712 cases are active in Pune, highest in Maharashtra and for any other district in India.

As reports emerge of Indian Army occupying strategic heights to dominate South Bank of Pangong Tso, China threatens retaliation

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The height is claimed to be south of South Bank of Pangong Tso near Thakung. The height is on the Indian side of the LAC.

YouTuber ‘Heer Khan’ who referred to Goddess Sita as ‘r*ndi’ is Pak cricketer Inzamam-ul-Haq’s niece, mother confirms Pakistan connections

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
It had been revealed that Heer Khan was making anti-Hindu and anti-national videos from the last two years.

Prashant Bhushan quoted Gandhi in his statement to the court, but Gandhi had refused to pay a fine, unlike Bhushan

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The Supreme Court had asked Prashant Bhushan to pay the penalty of Rs 1 for being guilty of contempt of court or face three months of jail time.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Netizens demand boycott of the movie KGF-2 after filmmakers decide to cast actor-turned-politician Prakash Raj

OpIndia Staff -
Following the revelation by the makers of the KGF-2 that they have cast controversial actor Prakash Raj for their upcoming movie, there has been a massive uproar, especially in Karnataka, opposing Raj's presence in the movie.
Read more
News Reports

Portland, USA: Trump supporter murdered during violent riots after Democrat Mayor refuses federal aid to end rioting, Antifa celebrates

OpIndia Staff -
A supporter of Donald Trump was murdered in Portland, USA during a night of violent clashes following months of rioting by Antifa goons.
Read more
News Reports

Battleground Australia: Haryanvis clash with Khalistanis at Harris Park, Sydney, main culprit Jassi badly injured

OpIndia Staff -
A band of Haryanvis clashed with a group of Khalistanis at Harris park in Sydney, Australia on Friday night in an organised brawl.
Read more
OpIndia Scoops

His last message before he jumped from the 11th-floor and died was ‘I love you, papa’: Manav’s father opens up

Nupur J Sharma -
On the 4th of May, 2020, the life of one family in upscale Gurugram came to a screeching halt. A 17-year-old boy, Manav, jumped from the 11th floor of his apartment building, landing on the road below and ultimately, losing his life.
Read more
News Reports

Pooja Dhillon, who had brutally crushed a puppy under her feet arrested, secures bail soon after

OpIndia Staff -
Several videos of Pooja Dhillon inhumanly crushing a puppy under her feet had gone viral on the social media websites
Read more
News Reports

A day after burning the streets of Sweden, Muslim mob clashes with anti-Islamization protestors in Norway

OpIndia Staff -
Protests by Stop Islamization of Norway in Oslo faces violent confrontation from Muslim mob, leads to riots
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

Candidates arrive for JEE exams at various centres across India under strict social distancing and COVID-19 precautions

OpIndia Staff -
Students reach exam centres as JEE main exams begin today, Covid-19 precautions being followed.
Read more
News Reports

Just 2 per cent of dislikes on PM Modi’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’ from India, BJP alleges Congress of commissioning overseas bots to attack the...

OpIndia Staff -
BJP's Amit Malviya has alleged that overseas bots, most notably from Turkey, and employed by the Congress party have indulged in organised disliking of PM Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' video on YouTube
Read more
News Reports

Chinese state-sponsored media threatens India with war, says it can not win against China even with US-support

OpIndia Staff -
Chinese state-owned media Global Times has warned India that even with US-support, it cannot win against China.
Read more
News Reports

Pune emerges as the worst affected district for Chinese coronavirus, registers highest total cases in India so far

OpIndia Staff -
Of 1,75,105 total Coronavirus cases, 52,712 cases are active in Pune, highest in Maharashtra and for any other district in India.
Read more
News Reports

As reports emerge of Indian Army occupying strategic heights to dominate South Bank of Pangong Tso, China threatens retaliation

OpIndia Staff -
The height is claimed to be south of South Bank of Pangong Tso near Thakung. The height is on the Indian side of the LAC.
Read more
News Reports

To escape arrest, Faisal is trying to obtain visa to send Shalini Yadav out of the country: Juhi colony ‘Love Jihad’ victim’s brother alleges

OpIndia Staff -
The case of Shalini Yadav, threw Kanpur in the spotlight, with it emerging as the epi-centre for cases of “Love Jihad”
Read more
News Reports

Prashant Bhushan issues a convoluted statement trying to pass off his cowardly act of paying the fine as respect for the judiciary

OpIndia Staff -
Prashant Bhushan had earlier taken to Twitter to cowardly accept the punishment of paying a nominal fine of Re 1 in the contempt of court case
Read more
Crime

ED releases statement after Tahir Hussain is remanded to its custody for funding Delhi Anti-Hindu riots

OpIndia Staff -
The ED in its statement has revealed that Tahir Hussain had transferred large sums of money to fraudulent operators.
Read more
News Reports

‘I was blessed to have his guidance, support and blessings’: PM Modi pens a heartfelt obituary for Pranab Mukherjee

OpIndia Staff -
PM Narendra Modi offers condolence to Pranab Mukerjee's family, friends, admirers and supporters across India.
Read more
News Reports

PMLA accused Mehul Choksi, Rana Kapoor, and Zakir Naik donated to Rajiv Gandhi Foundation and Rajiv Gandhi Charitable Trust: BJP

OpIndia Staff -
BJP has asserted that Rajiv Gandhi Foundation and Rajiv Gandhi Charitable Trust received donations from individuals accused under Prevention of Money Laundering Act.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

242,661FansLike
442,496FollowersFollow
317,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com