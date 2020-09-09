Thursday, September 10, 2020
Congress trolls circulate document claiming Kangana Ranaut was issued demolition notice in 2018, Kangana says it’s related to different property and Sharad Pawar answerable for it

When a Twitter user pointed out that the document shared by Saketa Gokhale relates to her flat in DB Breeze, she responded by saying that BMC had issued notice to the entire building, and not just her flat

OpIndia Staff
The war between Kangana Ranaut and the BMC was put to rest temporarily after the stay order of the Bombay High Court but the debate around the controversy has not died down. A court order is being circulated on social media to show that Ranaut was issued a demolition notice by the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCMC/BMC) in 2018 and thus the actress could see this coming. Congress supporter Saket Gokhale and others circulated it to show that BMC has issued a notice of demolition for Kangana Ranaunt’s office, which was demolished today by BMC, in 2018 itself and not yesterday as informed by the actor.

The document being circulated is an order of Additional Sessions Judge A T Wankhede dated 20/10/2018. However, Kangana rubbished the allegations that she was issued a demolition notice by the BMC back in 2018 for her office situated in Pali Hill. Attacking the Maharashtra government, Ranaut said that the fake information was being spread by the paid sources of the government. Accusing the civic body of lying, she added that she never received any notice from the BMC until yesterday.

Moreover, she also informed that the proceedings of a sessions court being circulated as notice to her actually related to a completely different property, the apartment building in Khar where her residential flat is located. When a Twitter user pointed out that the document shared by Saketa Gokhale relates to her flat in DB Breeze, she responded by saying that BMC had issued notice to the entire building, and not just her flat.

She also added that the building DB Breeze belongs to Shardar Pawar, and she had bought the flat from Pawar’s partner. Ranaut said that Sharad Pawar is responsible for this, not her.

Later, a Twitter user who goes by the name Shash (@BefittingFacts) shared the images of the complete court order, which was cropped by Gokhale. The user also confirmed that the order related to a completely different case.

According to the copy of the order shared by the user, the case was disposed of on the third hearing by the court and the order was never contested by the BMC. It is difficult to infer from the said court order that demolition notice was served to Ranaut as it is not expressly mentioned in the order but it does mention about the regularisation of the notice structure. At the bottom of the court order says ‘disposed of otherwise’, suggesting that the case was disposed and it is no longer active in the court.

