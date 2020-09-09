The war between Kangana Ranaut and the BMC was put to rest temporarily after the stay order of the Bombay High Court but the debate around the controversy has not died down. A court order is being circulated on social media to show that Ranaut was issued a demolition notice by the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCMC/BMC) in 2018 and thus the actress could see this coming. Congress supporter Saket Gokhale and others circulated it to show that BMC has issued a notice of demolition for Kangana Ranaunt’s office, which was demolished today by BMC, in 2018 itself and not yesterday as informed by the actor.

Here’s the proof:



Kangana was issued a demolition notice by Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM aka. BMC) in 2018 under MRTP Act.



She’d also approached the Dindoshi Sessions Court against it.



For all those weeping buckets: she KNEW this since 2 years.



Not 24 hrs. pic.twitter.com/MjF4XXNCpe — Saket Gokhale (@SaketGokhale) September 9, 2020

The document being circulated is an order of Additional Sessions Judge A T Wankhede dated 20/10/2018. However, Kangana rubbished the allegations that she was issued a demolition notice by the BMC back in 2018 for her office situated in Pali Hill. Attacking the Maharashtra government, Ranaut said that the fake information was being spread by the paid sources of the government. Accusing the civic body of lying, she added that she never received any notice from the BMC until yesterday.

Paid sources of Maha government are spreading fake info,BMC never sent any notice to me until yesterday,in fact I got all the documents cleared myself from BMC for renovations. ⁦@mybmc⁩ at least have the courage to stand by your audacity 🙂 why lie now? pic.twitter.com/CVUQGxkNiS — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 9, 2020

Moreover, she also informed that the proceedings of a sessions court being circulated as notice to her actually related to a completely different property, the apartment building in Khar where her residential flat is located. When a Twitter user pointed out that the document shared by Saketa Gokhale relates to her flat in DB Breeze, she responded by saying that BMC had issued notice to the entire building, and not just her flat.

This was not just to me but to entire building and this is not my flat issue but a building issue which builder needs to deal with and this building belongs to Sharad Pawar we bought the flat from his partner so he is answerable for this not me.. — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 9, 2020

She also added that the building DB Breeze belongs to Shardar Pawar, and she had bought the flat from Pawar’s partner. Ranaut said that Sharad Pawar is responsible for this, not her.

Later, a Twitter user who goes by the name Shash (@BefittingFacts) shared the images of the complete court order, which was cropped by Gokhale. The user also confirmed that the order related to a completely different case.

Can't understand who is more dumb you or your followers. The case you are talking about is completly different and was "Disposed of otherwise" on 3rd hearing 20-10-2018, it means case is OVER without contesting. MCGM didnt contest. Is this why you didnt put complete screenshot? pic.twitter.com/bD8gTpK7yx — Shash (@BefittingFacts) September 9, 2020

According to the copy of the order shared by the user, the case was disposed of on the third hearing by the court and the order was never contested by the BMC. It is difficult to infer from the said court order that demolition notice was served to Ranaut as it is not expressly mentioned in the order but it does mention about the regularisation of the notice structure. At the bottom of the court order says ‘disposed of otherwise’, suggesting that the case was disposed and it is no longer active in the court.