Legendary singer SP Balasubramanyam, who had tested positive for Covid-19, passed away today at the age of 74. He was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Chennai on August 5, after he showed minor Covid-19 symptoms.

In the last 24 hours, however, his condition had worsened and he was put on maximum life support, hospital authorities said, as reported by the Times of India.

On Wednesday, the hospital authorities had confirmed that the legendary singer SP Balasubramanyam had spiked a fever and was in a critical condition.

It was previously believed that SP Balasubramanyam was responding well to treatment and could be discharged, however, his condition worsened in the past 24 hours.

Filmmaker Venkat Prabhu had confirmed on Twitter that the veteran singer had passed away after battling Coronavirus at 1:04 PM on the 25th of September 2020.

In early August, SP Balasubrahmanyam shared a video on social media to inform his fans that he has tested positive for COVID-19. On August 14, his health deteriorated and he had to be shifted to the intensive care unit (ICU) and put on a ventilator.

SP Balasubramanyam started his cinematic journey in 1966 with the Telugu film ‘Sri Sri Sri Maryada Ramanna’ and then there was no looking back, he made an extraordinary contribution to music across many languages. He had sung over 1,000 songs in various languages including Tamil, Telugu, Hindu etc.