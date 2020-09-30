Actress Payal Ghosh has shared a few now-deleted posts from 2018 in which she talked about the incident that took place in 2015, where director Anurag Kashyap tried to assault her sexually. In those posts, she did not take his name in the open but used ‘famous director.’ She alleged in those posts that being ‘physically friendly’ was the criteria to work with him.

In the Twitter post, she shared three screenshots and alleged that her manager and family deleted those posts. “I will make sure to rename #metooindia to something else because #metooindia is fake and slave to influential people,” she added. In one of the posts, she had alleged that the ‘famous director’ had slept with more than 600 women. In another post, she had said, “I’m feeling like saying many things, but my family is not allowing me to talk anything on it & made me delete all the tweets.”

Conversation between her manager and family

In another tweet, she shared a screenshot of the WhatsApp chat between her manager and family, where they were discussing deleting her posts on social media accounts. She wrote, “My manager’s message to my family because he was scared of Bollywood’s d***e.”

The controversy

Payal Ghosh had alleged on 19th September that Anurag Kashyap had forced himself upon her five years ago in an interview given to a TV channel. According to her allegation, when she had gone to his house on offer for a role, Anurag Kashyap had undressed himself wanting to have a sexual encounter with her, which she had refused. She also said that Kashyapa had allegedly told her that several Bollywood actresses routinely sleep with him.

She had also tweeted about it in which she tagged PM Modi and asked for action against Kashyap. Later she also filed a complaint with the Mumbai Police. The National Commission for Women came in support and promised action if allegations were found to be true. She has also met Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari and urged him for support in the case. Mumbai Police may soon summon Anurag Kashyap over the complaint.