Pune emerges as the worst affected district for Chinese coronavirus, registers highest total cases in India so far

Pune in Maharashtra has now emerged as the worst affected district for Chinese coronavirus with total positive cases as high as 1,75,105, highest for any city in India. On Monday, Pune surpassed Delhi which has 1,74,748 total coronavirus cases in India.

Of 1,75,105 total cases, 52,712 cases are active in Pune, highest in Maharashtra and for any other district in India. Maharashtra, too, continues to remain the worst affected state with almost 8 lakh confirmed cases and almost 2 lakha active cases of coronavirus.

BJP MLA Siddharth Shirole who represents Shivajinagar constituency in Pune had accused the Maha Vikas Aghadi led Uddhav Thackeray government for leaving out Pune to fend for itself. He had accused the government of gross negligence which has pushed the city on the cusp of a medical calamity. Accusing the state government of failing on multiple levels, Siddharth Shirole had said that Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had not made a single visit to Pune in the last three months either to oversee the preparedness of the administration.