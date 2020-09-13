Sunday, September 13, 2020
Home Crime Rajasthan: Mehboob Qureshi caught beating and abusing a minor to exorcise spirits from her...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Rajasthan: Mehboob Qureshi caught beating and abusing a minor to exorcise spirits from her body, absconds after police begins investigation

According to investigation by the police, it has been revealed that the incident took place about a month ago in Kanwakhera Kachchi village near Bhilwara, Rajasthan.

OpIndia Staff
Mehmoob Qureshi caught abusing a minor
Tantrik Qureshi abusing sixteen year old girl/ Image Source: Dainikreporters
10

A horrific incident of child abuse has come to light in Bhilwara district of Rajasthan in which a Muslim ‘Tantrik’ was caught abusing and beating up a minor girl in the name of exorcism. The accused has been identified as Mehboob Qureshi.

A video had gone viral recently in which the accused was seen brandishing his sword as he beat up a 16-year-old girl. Reportedly, the cleric used to step on the neck of these minor children and beat them up on the pretext of removing ghosts from their body.

In the above video, it can be seen that a minor girl was dragged by her hair and kicked by the Muslim cleric. The minor girl can also be heard shouting and screaming as Qureshi abused her in the name of exorcism.

According to investigation by the police, it has been revealed that the incident took place about a month ago in Kanwakhera Kachchi village near Bhilwara, Rajasthan. The police have begun their search to nab the accused, who has now absconded. The accused Mehboob Qureshi belongs to Jahazpur.

- Advertisement -

The police said that Qureshi had rented a house along with the parents of the kid. The accused had carried out the act on the minor kid in the presence of her parents, said Rajasthan police. As the video of the horrific incident went viral on social media, the locals informed the police regarding his presence that led to an investigation.

In the past, the Police has also investigated allegations of prostitution against Qureshi. The accused had begun prostitution at a place in Jahazpur. Following complaints by local, the police had put an end to it. An image has also gone viral on the internet where he can be seen in the colours and symbols of the Congress party. That image is from an election campaign in December, 2018.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termstalwar baba
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Congress spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill normalises casteism through ‘joke’, deletes tweet after getting called out by netizens

OpIndia Staff -
Congress spokesperson Shergill shares joke with casteist slur, later deletes after backlash.
Read more
Opinions

On this day, seven years ago, BJP declared Narendra Modi as PM candidate. I never thought he’d win

Nirwa Mehta -
13th September, 2013, just few months ahead of 2014 Lok Sabha elections, then BJP President Rajnath Singh held a press conference in New Delhi. He was accompanied with the then Gujarat Chief Minister Narendra Modi.
Read more

Nehru got AIIMS made, then why is Sonia Gandhi going abroad for ‘routine medical checkup’, netizens ask Shashi Tharoor

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Shashi Tharoor faces criticism after Sonia Gandhi travels abroad for treatment as he had slammed Amit Shah for treatment in pvt hospital

Days after resigning from RJD, Raghuvansh Prasad Singh passes away, Lalu Yadav tweets condolences from jail

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Raghuvansh Prasad Singh had recently resigned from Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) while being lodged in AIIMS, Delhi, for COVID treatment.

Narendra Modi is a fascist

Media Nirwa Mehta -
When chief ministers of non-BJP-ruled states clamp down on freedom of press, it clearly means Prime Minister Modi is a fascist.

Man’s hand chopped off because of ‘786’ tattoo? Read how ‘liberals’ tried to shield a man accused of molesting a minor

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
In past few days, 'liberals' have taken to social media to claim that a man, 28-year-old Akhlaq Salami, was a victim of a hate crime. They claimed that his hand was 'chopped off' because it was tattooed with '786', the numerical equivalent of the Arabic phrase 'Bismillah' in Islam.

Recently Popular

News Reports

NCB to summon 25 Bollywood celebrities as Rhea Chakraborty reveals Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet consumed drugs, Karan Johar’s party under scanner

OpIndia Staff -
In her statement to NCB, Rhea Chakraborty had reportedly accepted her role in procuring drugs for Sushant Singh Rajput
Read more
Entertainment

Dandekar sisters, celebrity stylist mysteriously delete their ‘Release Rhea’ Instagram post

OpIndia Staff -
Farhan Akhtar's girlfriend Shibani and her sister Anusha Dandekar, who had put up social media post demanding Rhea Chakraborty's release from NCB custody, have now mysteriously deleted their posts.
Read more
News Reports

25 Bollywood celebrities named by Rhea and Showik in their interrogation by NCB for involvement in drug dealing: Reports

OpIndia Staff -
The NCB has so far arrested 9 people in the drug case, including Rhea and her brother Showik.
Read more
Politics

I enjoyed this cartoon of a veteran-beating shameless opportunist-in-chief ‘CM’: BJP MP shares the Uddhav Thackeray cartoon

OpIndia Staff -
Sharing the 'offensive' cartoon, the BJP MP said he enjoyed the cartoon of a "woman-bullying, veteran-beating shameless opportunist-in-chief" Uddhav Thackeray.
Read more
News Reports

Chinese Virologist Li Meng-Yan says she has evidence to prove that Coronavirus was made in Wuhan lab

OpIndia Staff -
Virologist Li Meng-Yan had earlier claimed that China and WHO knew about the coronavirus long before they cautioned the world about it
Read more
News Reports

Maharashtra: Shiv Sena asks cable TV operators to stop airing Republic Bharat channel because it is insulting Uddhav Thackeray

OpIndia Staff -
In a letter issued on Thursday, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena has asked the cable TV operators to stop airing Republic Bharat channel immediately.
Read more

Latest News

Crime

Rajasthan: Mehboob Qureshi caught beating and abusing a minor to exorcise spirits from her body, absconds after police begins investigation

OpIndia Staff -
The minor girl can also be heard shouting and screaming as Mehboob Qureshi abused her in the name of exorcism.
Read more
News Reports

Mahesh Bhatt wanted to name him Mohammad, says his son Rahul Bhatt, whom 26/11 conspirator David Headley wanted to recruit to ISI

OpIndia Staff -
Rahul Bhatt had claimed that Mahesh never considered him like his son and wanted to name him ‘Mohammad.’
Read more
News Reports

“Governor listened to me like a daughter”, actress Kangana Ranaut meets Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari

OpIndia Staff -
Kangana Ranaut meets Maharashtra governor and tells him about the unjest treatment she received from the state government
Read more
Opinions

The shameful indifference shown by the Church towards Sister Lucy and the necessity of questioning the need for nunneries in India

Guest Author -
Sister Lucy had to go through an ordeal to make sure her complaint was heard. Her FIR complaint was deliberately acted upon slowly.
Read more
News Reports

Shia shopkeeper gunned down in broad daylight in Pakistan amidst rising anti-Shia sentiments

OpIndia Staff -
A Shia shopkeeper in Kohat city in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province of Pakistan was gunned down by an unidentified miscreant
Read more
Political History of India

How the sad demise of a Holy Seer brought back the memory of Indira Gandhi’s blatant abuse of power

Sharad Yadav -
Shri Kesavananda Bharti Sripadagalavaru, a prominent spiritual leader, left for his heavenly abode on Sunday, September 6th.
Read more
News Reports

Congress spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill normalises casteism through ‘joke’, deletes tweet after getting called out by netizens

OpIndia Staff -
Congress spokesperson Shergill shares joke with casteist slur, later deletes after backlash.
Read more
News Reports

Pakistan: Imran Khan’s attempts to woo FATF face hurdles from opposition parties over fears of misuse of laws against them

OpIndia Staff -
Imran Khan govt could not pass laws aimed at removing Pakistan from FATF grey list due to non-cooperation by opposition parties
Read more
News Reports

West Bengal: BJP worker Ganesh Roy found hanging from a tree, family alleges murder by TMC workers

OpIndia Staff -
BJP worker Ganesh Roy was found dead hanging from a tree in Goghat in West Bengal, his family has accused TMC of the murder
Read more
Opinions

On this day, seven years ago, BJP declared Narendra Modi as PM candidate. I never thought he’d win

Nirwa Mehta -
13th September, 2013, just few months ahead of 2014 Lok Sabha elections, then BJP President Rajnath Singh held a press conference in New Delhi. He was accompanied with the then Gujarat Chief Minister Narendra Modi.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

243,822FansLike
450,879FollowersFollow
14,200SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com