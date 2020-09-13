A horrific incident of child abuse has come to light in Bhilwara district of Rajasthan in which a Muslim ‘Tantrik’ was caught abusing and beating up a minor girl in the name of exorcism. The accused has been identified as Mehboob Qureshi.

A video had gone viral recently in which the accused was seen brandishing his sword as he beat up a 16-year-old girl. Reportedly, the cleric used to step on the neck of these minor children and beat them up on the pretext of removing ghosts from their body.

In the above video, it can be seen that a minor girl was dragged by her hair and kicked by the Muslim cleric. The minor girl can also be heard shouting and screaming as Qureshi abused her in the name of exorcism.

According to investigation by the police, it has been revealed that the incident took place about a month ago in Kanwakhera Kachchi village near Bhilwara, Rajasthan. The police have begun their search to nab the accused, who has now absconded. The accused Mehboob Qureshi belongs to Jahazpur.

- Advertisement -

The police said that Qureshi had rented a house along with the parents of the kid. The accused had carried out the act on the minor kid in the presence of her parents, said Rajasthan police. As the video of the horrific incident went viral on social media, the locals informed the police regarding his presence that led to an investigation.

In the past, the Police has also investigated allegations of prostitution against Qureshi. The accused had begun prostitution at a place in Jahazpur. Following complaints by local, the police had put an end to it. An image has also gone viral on the internet where he can be seen in the colours and symbols of the Congress party. That image is from an election campaign in December, 2018.