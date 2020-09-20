Activist Prashant Sambargi, one of the whistleblowers of the Sandalwood drug mafia, has made a shocking disclosure revealing that actress Sanjjanaa Galrani, one of the main accused in the Sandalwood drug case, had converted to Islam.

Taking to Twitter, activist Prashant Sambargi said that Sanjjanaa had converted into Islam religion about two years back and changed her named to Mahira. Sambaragi also alleged that the drug mafia in the state is involved in ‘Love Jihad’ cases.

“She converted into Islam in 2018. Her name is Mahira. Love Jihad is rampant in Karnataka,” Prashanth Sambargi made a sensational disclosure.

Sanjjanaa was engaged to a Muslim man, converted to Islam in 2018

A document has gone viral on the internet, which suggests that Sanjjanaa alias Archana Galrani had converted to Islam on her own will two years ago. The letter further claims that the actress, who is accused in the drug scandal, had changed her name to Mahira in 2018.

Further, a registration certificate dated October 9, 2018, procured from a mosque Darul Uloom Shah Valiullah declares that Sanjjanaa had embraced Islam out of volition and henceforth would be called Mahira. Interestingly, in the affidavit, she has also declared that she was attracted to Islam after studying the religion for over 10 years.

Image Source: Suvarna News

In another picture, Sanjjanaa was seen with a person identified as Dr Azeez Pasha, a Bengaluru-based cardiovascular surgeon. It is being reported that Sanjjanaa and Azeez were in a relationship that allegedly culminated in marriage recently.

Image Source: Suvarna News

The mother of accused Sanjjanaa, speaking to a news channel had admitted that Sanjjanaa was engaged to Dr Azeez Pasha. She added that the couple was to get married this year, but the wedding had to be postponed because of the pandemic. Meanwhile, Dr Azeez Pasha too admitted to a news channel that the photograph was from a ceremony akin to the marriage”.

Sanjjanaa Galrani was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) authorities on September for her alleged involvement in the Sandalwood drug case. Along with Galrani, another actress Ragini Dwivedi is also arrested by the authorities in the drug case. More than 10 people have been arrested in connection with the Sandalwood drug racket.