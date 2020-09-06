Sunday, September 6, 2020
News Reports
Updated:

‘Priyanka does not meet leaders outside her trusted circle’, UP Congress leaders write to Sonia Gandhi, urges her to rise above love for family

The letter mentioned that the leaders were trying to get an appointment from Sonia Gandhi from the last one year, but they were denied every time

OpIndia Staff
Sonia Rahul Priyanka
Congress leaders from UP sent letter to Sonia urging her to rise above the family (Photo: Hindustan Times)
Congress President Sonia Gandhi has received another letter from the senior party leaders. This time the letter came from Uttar Pradesh in which the state Congress urged Sonia Gandhi to rise above the party. They asked Sonia to save the party before it becomes just a part of history. The letter was signed by nine leaders who were expelled from the party last year.

In the four-page letter, they attacked the general secretary in-charge of UP, Priyanka Gandhi Vadhra, and urged Sonia Gandhi to think about the party before the family. They said, “Parivaar ke moh se upar uthe” and restore the party’s democratic traditions. The letter mentioned that the leaders were trying to get an appointment from Sonia Gandhi from the last one year, but they were denied every time. They alleged that the situation of the Congress party in UP is going through the worst phase.

The letter said, “There is an apprehension that you are not being apprised of the prevailing situation by those in charge of state affairs. We had appealed against our expulsion, which was illegal, but even the central disciplinary committee has not found time to consider our appeal,” the letter says.”

The letter has been signed by former MP Santosh Singh, former minister Satyadev Tripathi, former MLAs Vinod Chaudhary, Bhoodar Narain Mishra, Nekchand Pandey, Swayam Prakash Goswami and Sanjeev Singh.

The attack on Priyanka Gandhi

In the letter, the leaders alleged that Priyanka does not meet leaders outside her trusted circle. They said that the party’s posts are being occupied by people who are not even a part of the party. They are working on a salary basis. The leaders alleged in the letter that those leaders are not familiar with the Congress party’s ideology. However, they give directions to the party in Uttar Pradesh.

They issued a warning to the party president and said if the situation continues to remain the same, the party will hit rock bottom in the state where it once stood at the peak. Former MP Santosh Singh, former MLAs Vinod Chaudhary, Swayam Prakash Goswami, Bhoodar Narain Mishra, Nekchand Pandey, former minister Satyadev Tripathi and Sanjeev Singhsigned the letter.

