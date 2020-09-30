The Supreme Court today dismissed a petition seeking the postponement of the UPSC Preliminary Examination 2020 scheduled to be held on October 4. A Bench of Justices AM Khanwilkar, BR Gavai and Krishna Murari gave the go-ahead to the UPSC to conduct the exam on the scheduled date complying with the Covid-19 Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) issued by the Home Ministry.

The UPSC has been asked to go ahead with the exams to be held in 2569 centres in 72 cities on October 4.

COVID positive candidates should be under quarantine: Supreme Court

The UPSC Preliminary Examination which was earlier scheduled for May 13 was postponed twice by the UPSC. The exam was first rescheduled to take place on June 5 and then was further postponed to October 4 due to the pandemic. The Supreme Court did not allow separate isolation rooms for Covid positive candidates to appear in the exam. The court said that as per medical protocol such persons are required to be under quarantine. The UPSC said in the court that the candidates exhibiting the symptoms of cough and cold will be seated in a separate room.

Last Attempt Rule

Some candidates who are giving their last attempt and are facing age limit disqualification to appear next year requested the court for the relaxation of the rule in case case they failed to appear in the exam due to Covid. The court asked the central government to take an expeditious decision on this regard.

Inter-State Travel

The Supreme Court said that the candidates travelling between states for the purpose of appearing in the examination should be permitted to travel after checking their admit cards. A suggestion requesting merger of this year’s preliminary examination with that of the next year was rejected by the court.

The court also dismissed other claims, such as corona warriors being unable to appear for examinations, lack of transport facilities and closure of colleges and libraries affecting the preparations of aspiring students, for lack of substance.