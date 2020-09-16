Wednesday, September 16, 2020
Uttar Pradesh: Vikas Dubey’s ‘ghost’ spooks villagers, claim they still see the gangster who was recently killed in an encounter

It has been almost 3 months since the encounter in which as many as 8 Uttar Pradesh cops were killed by Vikas Dubey's aides in Bikru village near Kanpur.

OpIndia Staff
Villagers in Vikas Dubey's village claim they see his ghost
The ‘ghost’ of gangster Vikas Dubey, who was recently killed ain an encounter with the Uttar Pradesh Police, seems to be haunting the villagers in Kanpur’s Bikru village. The villagers claim that they have seen his ‘ghost’ and sometimes hear sounds coming from his now demolished house. Out of fear, the villagers lock themselves up in their homes as soon as the sun sets.

It has been almost 3 months since the encounter in which as many as 8 Uttar Pradesh cops were killed by Vikas Dubey’s aides in Bikru village near Kanpur. The villagers claim that even now they hear the sounds of gunshots in middle of the night.

As per reports, one of the residents of Bikru village claimed that everyone knows it is Vikas Dubey’s ghost but they are afraid of saying it aloud. A family resides near now broken down house of Dubey. The family claims they often hear sounds coming from the house. “More than once we have heard sounds of people ‘discussing’ things coming from the broken down house of Dubey. However, it is not clear what they are talking. Sometimes they also joke and laugh. This is how it was when the house was standing tall and Dubey lived there,” a woman claimed.

Some villagers have also claim to have seen Dubey sitting inside the ruins of what was once his house. A few days after the Bikru village encounter, Uttar Pradesh government had demolished Dubey’s house in Bikru village. One old resident of the village has claimed that Dubey could still be spotted sitting amid the ruins and smiling. “It appears like he is trying to tell us something. Looks like he will avenge his death,” he claims.

The police, however, refutes the claims. After the counter, four police officers are deployed in the village who have gone on record to say that they have not heard any such ‘gunshots’ sounds. A local Pujari, however, does not want to dismiss the claims of villagers. He says that at times when someone has died unnaturally, such paranormal things happen.

Gangster Vikas Dubey killed eight policemen

In a shocking incident, eight police personnel were killed and six cops were injured in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur during a police raid to nab the hardened criminal and murderer Vikas Dubey on July 2 late night.

A team of 15-16 Uttar Pradesh police had carried out raids in search of criminal Vikas Dubey in Chaubepur in Kanpur. The raid was carried out at 1 am on the intervening night of July 2-3 in Bithoor area in Chaubepur.

The police personnel were ambushed by Dubey’s men who were prepared with arms on the roof of a building and continuously shot at them. The criminals had already blocked the road with a JCB machine to prevent the policemen from escaping.

According to the police, Vikas Dubey and his men were already aware of the police raid and were on high alert. The criminals managed to flee from the spot after killing the police personnel.

Vikas Dubey arrested in Ujjain, killed in police encounter when he tried to escape

Dubey was later arrested from Ujjain. However, when the police was taking him by road from Ujjain to Uttar Pradesh, he tried to escape police custody and was killed in an encounter that ensued.

